Ubuntu: Podcast, Snaps, Open Infrastructure Summit, ROS, MTS
Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S13E33 – New shoes on the table
This week we’ve been hacking Steam controllers and making fast home directories. We round up the Ubuntu community news, discuss the 21.04 codename, Raspberry Pi images for Ubuntu MATE, Trisquel 9.0, snap speed improvements and turn our lights on and off from GNOME Shell. We also round up some news from the rest of the tech world.
Get Windows 7 Aero Flip 3D alike Alt+Tab Task Switcher in Ubuntu 20.04
Fancy some 3D effects on your Ubuntu Desktop? There’s a gnome shell extension that enables Windows 7 Aero Flip 3D style ‘Alt+Tab’ app window switcher in Ubuntu.
Coverflow Alt-Tab is the extension works on Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, Ubuntu 18.04, and all other editions with Gnome 3 desktop.
The Hunt for Rogue Time – How we investigated and solved the Chromium snap slow startup problem
In October, we shared a blog post detailing significant snap startup time improvements due to the use of a new compression algorithm. In that article, we focused on the cold and hot application startups, but we did not delve much into the first-run setup scenario.
While running our tests, we observed a rather interesting phenomenon, primarily on the Fedora 32 Workstation system. On a particular laptop, we noticed that the initial snap launch took about 60 seconds, whereas cold launches would take about 10 seconds. We decided to analyze this problem, and once we did, we realized there’s an amazing investigative story to be shared, including some really cool findings and general advice for developers on how to optimize their snaps.
Open Infrastructure Summit 2020: Highlights from Canonical’s first digital OIS | Ubuntu
Another Open Infrastructure Summit just passed, and yet this one was like no other OIS past. Head-sponsoring the first ever virtual OIS was an interesting experience to say the least, with more than 10,000 community members worldwide hoping on the hand-built OIS platform to see what’s new in the open infrastructure space, connect, and – why not? – get their hands on some goodies from their favourite brands!
The theme of Open Infrastructure Summit 2020? Couldn’t be more pertinent: ‘The Next Decade of Open Infrastructure’. In other words, this conference was all about change, and evolving to meet with the tech demands to move forward.
Canonical had much to say on the topic, with founder and CEO Mark Shuttleworth delivering a live keynote on what he predicts for the future of open infra, as well as a number of our team members giving technical talks on OpenStack related topics such as VNF, OVN, cloud and edge solutions, as well as pricing considerations.
You can now access all of Canonical’s sessions on YouTube (see below) but also explore the OIS platform for the next several months to access content on-demand.
Ubuntu at ROS World 2020: Learn how to do more for your robot
Come and connect with the Ubuntu robotics team on November 12th to answer all of your questions. This is the first time ROSCon has ever been virtual and is the first time it’s ever been free to attend, so we’re looking forward to seeing tons of new faces! We have ROS experts and field engineers ready and waiting to talk. Answers to all your Ubuntu, ROS support and security questions are just a few clicks away. We have someone stationed on the booth at all times. Come along, connect, ask all your questions and find out how Ubuntu can support your robot. And while you’re at it, grab an ROS T-shirt – we’re on the back!
MTS selects OpenStack and Canonical for cloud infrastructure offering
MTS (NYSE:MBT; MOEX:MTSS), Russia’s largest mobile operator and a leading provider of media and digital services, announces the selection of Canonical’s Charmed OpenStack to power the company’s next-generation cloud infrastructure. MTS plans to leverage Charmed OpenStack’s advanced lifecycle management capabilities and flexible cloud-native architecture to better enable multi-vendor and cross-platform integration.
Serving over 77 million subscribers in Russia, MTS has chosen to partner with Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, to further its efforts in building out a full-fledged digital ecosystem based on an open source platform. The partnership is aimed at decreasing time-to-market and speeding up deployment of new services — including toward MTS’ expected future 5G deployment — as well as reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) of cloud infrastructure. MTS also anticipates to enhance its core technology expertise and set up a competence center for developing OpenStack-based solutions.
MTS plans to begin operationally rolling out the project next year, ultimately deploying Canonical’s Charmed OpenStack solution across 11 data centers in Russia.
Introducing User Feedback in Dolphin
I’m happy to announce that the next version of Dolphin will introduce support for reporting of some telemetry data to the KDE servers. It’s important to stress the the data will be submitted only if the user actively enables the feature from the Dolphin settings. Telemetry data can be very helpful to developers, but it may seem uninteresting to an end user. My personal opinion is that enabling telemetry is actually one of the easieast ways to contribute to KDE, if not the easieast. You just need to enable the reporting and you go on with your usual workflow. Dolphin relies on the KUserFeedback framework to submit the data, which is already used by other projects such as Plasma or Kate.
