Another Open Infrastructure Summit just passed, and yet this one was like no other OIS past. Head-sponsoring the first ever virtual OIS was an interesting experience to say the least, with more than 10,000 community members worldwide hoping on the hand-built OIS platform to see what’s new in the open infrastructure space, connect, and – why not? – get their hands on some goodies from their favourite brands!

The theme of Open Infrastructure Summit 2020? Couldn’t be more pertinent: ‘The Next Decade of Open Infrastructure’. In other words, this conference was all about change, and evolving to meet with the tech demands to move forward.

Canonical had much to say on the topic, with founder and CEO Mark Shuttleworth delivering a live keynote on what he predicts for the future of open infra, as well as a number of our team members giving technical talks on OpenStack related topics such as VNF, OVN, cloud and edge solutions, as well as pricing considerations.

You can now access all of Canonical’s sessions on YouTube (see below) but also explore the OIS platform for the next several months to access content on-demand.