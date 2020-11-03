PIP is a large suite of tools that are used to automate the installation and management of python packages and modules. The name pip is an acronym for PIP Install Packages. It is essentially a package manager for non-standard python packages, those not included in the standard python library.

Every developer who’s ever worked python will tell you that the community packages are a must. Having PIP at your disposal when working with python saves you a lot of time scouring for updates on the web.

In this post, you’ll learn all about setting up PIP on ArchLinux.