SSB is decentralized, meaning there are no central server with clients around it (think about Twitter model) nor it has a constellation of servers federating to each others (Fediverse: mastodon, plemora, peertube…). SSB uses a peer to peer model, meaning nodes exchanges data between others nodes. A device with an account is a node, someone using SSB acts as a node.
The protocol requires people to be mutual followers to make the private messaging system to work (messages are encrypted end-to end).
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Rar/Unrar on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, RAR is the most popular tool for creating and extracting compressed archive (.rar) files, but unfortunately, the Rar tool doesn’t pre-installed under Linux systems, we need to install it using third-party tools to open, extract, uncompress or unrar archive files.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Rar/Unrar on CentOS 8.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install TYPO3 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, TYPO3 is an enterprise open source content management system based on PHP. It’s intended for ease of use to allow owners and enterprises to create powerful and dynamic content websites. If you’re looking for a functional, higher performance content management system to manage your websites or blogs and 100% free, then you’ll find TYPO3 to be helpful.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of TYPO3 CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
A Docker container is a lightweight and executable package of software that has everything you need to run an application, In simple term, a container is a running instance of an image. You can run multiple containers using the same image at the same time on the host operating system.
To this day, I dread losing my week’s long hard work to an unprecedented hard-drive malfunction. It happened to me once, and I’m sure some of you can relate to this. I’ve learned my lesson since and have always made sure to keep a backup ready.
In this post, you’ll see how to back up your ArchLinux system with rsync. For those of you who are unfamiliar, rsync is a free and open-source Linux utility that synchronizes files in a remote computer with an external HDD. For this reason, it serves as a means to secure your files by transferring it to a backup server.
MATE is a free and open-source desktop environment that is compatible with a variety of Linux distribution. It features a graphical interface that is both straightforward and functional.
It is meant to be an unofficial successor to GNOME 2 and an alternative to the GNOME 3 shell as many users were unhappy with the changes. As such, it has preserved and maintained the GNOME 2 code.
In this short, step-by-step guide, you will see how to set up the MATE desktop environment on ArchLinux.
One of the challenges developers faced in the past is getting applications to run reliably across multiple computing environments. Oftentimes, applications didn’t run as expected or encountered errors and failed altogether. And that’s where the concept of containers was born.
Chromebooks are generally looked down upon when it comes to performing heavy operations related to digital publishing, media conversion, photo editing, and so on. However, there are certain ways you can perform many of the tasks if you have the penchant to solve problems. In this article, we are taking a look at how to run a powerful offline OCR tool on a Chromebook. You will be able to convert images and non-searchable documents using a powerful OCR service. So on that note, let’s go ahead and find the instructions to perform OCR conversion on a Chromebook.
Full disk encryption (FDE) is one of the best security measures you can take to protect data in your device’s storage. As the name implies, FDE encrypts the contents (files, software) of a storage drive in its entirety, including the operating system itself. FDE can be activated in Linux, Windows, and macOS, as well as Android systems.
With FDE enabled on your device, you will need to provide an encryption key on each login attempt. Once you enter the correct encryption key, the disk is decrypted, and your device will boot as usual.
FDE should not be confused with File Level Encryption (FLE), as the latter only protects individual files that have been encrypted manually by the user.
It should also be noted that Full Disk Encryption only works as long as the user has logged out of the system. Once an authorized user logs into the system,
Though not adequate on its own, FDE serves as a great first step toward securing your data from unauthorized access.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to set up ArchLinux with Full Disk Encryption with UEFI firmware mode and in a GPT disk partition.
Olive Video Editor being cross-platform, can work on multiple operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. Here's how to install it on a Linux PC.
In this post, you will learn how to install Tor. As most of you are probably familiar with it, Tor is the go-to option for people who wish to remain anonymous on the web. It secures the personal information of its users, conceals their IP address, their browsing history, and even allows them to communicate without having to worry about their ISPs or some hackers monitoring them. Users can access both deep web and clear net with Tor.
This brief tutorial will show you how to install the Tor browser on ubuntu 20.04 for a more private, secure web experience.
Wanting to up your database game? If so, you're probably need a NoSQL database. Jack Wallen shows you how to install Apache Cassandra to scratch that itch.
As a Linux user, you may have experienced a decrease in the speed of your system over time. There can be a number of common suspects that lead to lower system performance, including a large number of heavy applications at startup, sub-optimal configurations, and many other factors. In this article we will discuss some ways to help you improve your system’s performance.
The commands and procedures mentioned in this article have been run on a Debian 10 system.
In this next installment of this moving services to Linux containers series, we look at how MediaWiki can operate in a containerized environment.
AWS CloudWatch is a monitoring service provided by the AWS cloud. AWS provides default monitoring for server parameters like CPU Utilization, Network In, Network Out, etc. AWS CloudWatch can be used for custom monitoring like disk utilization and memory (RAM) utilization. For custom monitoring, we need to follow some steps to get it monitored.
In the same way, AWS CloudWatch can be used to monitor the server or application logs. As this is not a default feature from AWS for obvious reasons, we can configure it as per our requirements. It will depend on the user what logs we need to send to AWS CloudWatch for monitoring.
Network File System (NFS) is an application that allows users to access and modify files on a remote computer as if they are accessing the local storage of their own computer. It is what is called a distributed file system, and it serves as a centralized filing system for a large network of computers.
NFS works with networks shared by systems with different operating systems. The administrator can also select which sections of the mounting information are made available to the client systems.
This article shows you how to install and configure NFS on your ArchLinux system.
Cassandra is used by thousands of firms worldwide to save and retrieve thousands of terabytes of data in an environment that is both painstakingly detailed yet easily accessible. Its reliability, along with its high fault tolerance, has earned the reputation it holds today. The DB Engine Ranking puts Cassandra at the top of their wide column store ranking.
In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to set up Apache Cassandra, one of the best NoSQL databases systems that is both free and open-source, which offers high linear scalability, along with low latency operability. It was originally conceived to support the inbox search feature on Facebook and has since improved until it was hailed as the most time-efficient and scalable distribution database.
Sublime Text is a fast, reliable, and versatile shareware source code editor used by many front and back-end web developers around the world. The vanilla editor can be personalized and customizable, with hundreds of plugins available on the web. It supports well over 20 programming languages, including C++, Ruby, Python, and Java.
For the speed, swiftness, and intuitive IDE, Sublime Text 3 has it all to offer that every app developer should at least give it a try.
In this brief tutorial, you’ll see how to install Sublime Text 3 on Ubuntu 20.04 as a user with Sudor privileges. If you have root access, don’t include Sudo before the commands.
Fail2ban is a Python-based utility that provides security against cyber attacks like DDoS attacks, bot attacks brute-forcing, and such. It is both free and open-source and can be used on POSIX systems, which include a local firewall.
To summarize how Fail2ban works, it actively looks out for signs of potential password authentication abuses to filter out IP addresses and regularly update the system firewall to suspend these IP addresses for a certain period.
This brief guide will show you how to set up Fail2ban on your Ubuntu 20.04 system.
I've recently had a chance to test out Rescuezilla, which is an awesome utility you can use to take a full backup image of your hard disk (among other things). In this video, I show off the process of capturing a backup and saving it in a network share, and then I go over the process of recovering it.
Developing an API from scratch can be a tedious process. Its management can also be equally exhausting and demanding. It’s an entire project that requires rigorous oversight and dedication and encompasses a wide range of life cycle processes. Fortunately, we have Postman to make things easier for us.
Postman is a utility that is used to create the Application Programming Interface (API), as well as automate their testing, publishing, and management. From its rather humble beginnings as a browser extension, it has gradually evolved into one of the most preferred collaborative platforms for API development. Postman is compatible with almost every commercial operating system, as well as Linux.
This guide will teach you how to install and get started with Postman on Ubuntu 20.04.
You're probably familiar with GNOME tweak if you're an advent user of GNOME 3. GNOME tweak is fairly easy to use, and it features a great many options to choose from to personalize how the interface looks on ArchLinux. In this article, how to tweak and customize your ArchLinux themes with a tool called GNOME tweak is explained.
