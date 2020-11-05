today's howtos
-
Onboarding into the OpenStack Community with Git and Gerrit
-
Hot Swappable Filesystems, as Smooth as Btrfs
Filesystems, like file cabinets or drawers, control how your operating system stores data. They also hold metadata like filetypes, what is attached to data, and who has access to that data. For windows or macOS users
Quite honestly, not enough people consider which file system to use for their computers.
Windows and macOS users have no valid reason to look into filesystems because they have one that’s been widely used since its inception. For Windows that’s NTFS and macOS that’s HFS+. For Linux users, there are plenty of different file system options to choose from. The current default in the Linux field is known as the Fourth Extended Filesystem or ext4.
Currently there is discussion for changes in the filesystem space of Linux. Much like the changes to the default init systems and the switch to systemd a few years ago, there has been a push for changing the default Linux filesystem to the Btrfs. No, I'm not using slang or trying to insult you. Btrfs stands for the B-Tree file system. Many Linux users and sysadmins were not too happy with its initial changes. That could be because people are generally hesitant to change, or because they change may have been too abrupt. A friend once said, "I've learned that fear limits you and your vision. It serves as blinders to what may be just a few steps down the road for you." In this article I want to help ease the understanding of Btrfs and make the transition as smooth as butter. Let’s go over a few things first.
-
How to install the Nextcloud Desktop Client v3 on Linux
Nextcloud has become my go-to on-premise cloud solution. It's a drop-in replacement for Google services and does an outstanding job of integrating with most platforms. With the release of the latest iteration of the desktop client, users can take advantage of end-to-end encryption and a new interface that brings Nextcloud Hub closer to the desktop.
For most platforms, it's incredibly easy to install the desktop client. On both Windows and macOS, it's just a matter of downloading and running the installer file. Once installed, you can then log in to your Nextcloud instance and not only enjoy that desktop to server integration, but sync your files and folders to your local machine.
-
YAML Basic Every DevOps Engineer Must Know
YAML has gained a lot of popularity over the last few years as it became part of crucial DevOps tools, technologies and processes such as Ansible, Kubernetes, CI/CD pipelines and so on.
We have already covered lots of tutorials on Ansible and Kubernetes. I thought of covering YAML essentials so that you must be aware for a smoother working with your DevOps tools configuration.
-
How to install the Brave Browser on Ubuntu 20.10
In this video, we are looking at how to install the Brave Browser on Ubuntu 20.10.
-
Tweak your Git config for multiple user IDs
Git's git config command (hereafter referred to as "config") enables you to set repository or global options for Git. It has many options, and one of them, includeIf, is handy when you have dual roles using Git, for example, working full time as a developer and contributing to open source projects in your spare time. Most people in this situation don't want to use a common config for both roles or, at the very least, would rather keep certain portions of their config distinct, especially if they use the same computer in both roles.
-
Things To Do After Installing Fedora 33
Fedora releases a new version in approximately every 6 months. Each now version is supported with updates for 13 months in total. The distribution is a good place to get the latest stable software and technologies consistently.
The latest stable version is currently Fedora 33, you can download it from the Fedora official website.
If you are a new Fedora user, you may be wondering about what to do after installation. The guide will help you through this part. No matter the supported Fedora version you use, you can apply everything on this list.
-
WordPress Dashboard & Settings Page | WordPress 101
WordPress dashboard is an important page for the website administrators. In this article of the WordPress 101 series, we will learn to read and customize the WordPress dashboard.
If you do not know to set up WordPress, we have written a detailed guide on how to install WordPress – Step By Step. Do check it out.
-
How to install WinRAR on a Chromebook with Crossover 20
Today we are looking at how to install WinRAR on a Chromebook with Crossover 20. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
CSS Stylesheets And Custom Userscripts In Qutebrowser
Want a few more color scheme options for Qutebrowser? I will show how you can add popular color themes like Solarized, Dracula and Gruvbox to Qutebrowser, and how to bind them so you can easily switch between them. I also discuss custom userscripts in Qutebrowser.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 813 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
SMARC module runs Linux on RK3399K
Kontron unveiled a -20 to 85°C tolerant, full-size SMARC form-factor “fA3399” module that runs Linux on a RK3399K with up to 8GB LPDDR4 and 128GB eMMC plus support for 2x GbE and 3x PCIe. Today Kontron announced its first product based on the Rockchip RK3399. The Linux-powered fA3399 adopts the rarely used 82 x 80mm full size variant of SMARC 2.1. Kontron says it is also working on a 3.5-inch SBC based on the hexa-core RK3399.
Graphics: V3DV + Zink, AMDVLK 2020.Q4.3 Vulkan Driver Released
I am Seriously Considering Going Back to Desktop Computers
The future of personal computing looks rather bleak to me. The golden age of personal computing in the 1980's is long over. During the past ten years or so, I have been hearing about and seeing the effects of new approaches that governments and computer hardware and software vendors have been inventing to limit the power and utility of our computers. As far as I can see, the end is our subjugation within their ecosystems and our dependence on their cloud solutions. Whether their tools are UEFI, the elimination of useful software (as in the DMCA take-down of the Youtube Downloader website last week), the creation of new operating systems that move computing power out of our computers and into the cloud, "secure" hardware that we cannot modify, or some other approach does not matter. The point is that they are making it harder and harder for us to do what we want with our computers. They are successfully taking away our general-purpose computers and replacing them with little more than Internet appliances. While an Internet appliance has its place, so does a general-purpose computer. General-purpose computers allow us to own our music and videos--not just watch them until Netflix's contract for our favorite Star Wars movie expires or Apple decides to somehow prevent us from accessing our favorite song in its inventory. A general-purpose computer also allows us to own applications that governments, computer hardware and software companies, and the music and movie industries would rather we did not have--software like Kodi, Handbrake, VLC player, Youtube Downloader, DVD rippers, and open source decentralized applications, just to name a few. Much of what I do not like about the new computer hardware has been thrust upon us in the name of thinness. I can only surmise that laptop manufacturers' fixation with thinness is about profitability, because it certainly is not about usability. Thin laptops are thermally throttled due to insufficient airflow. They are also less repairable and upgradeable. Some are not upgradeable at all. In fact, it seems that a higher percentage of laptops are completely nonupgradeable every year. User-replaceable batteries are long gone. [...] Perhaps my use of Linux will forestall the future to which others have already succumbed, but I cannot continue buying old laptops forever. I have been using laptops manufactured before 2012 partly to avoid UEFI and secure boot. I know that new "open" laptops are still available, but most of them--the System76's, the Purisms, etc.--are overpriced in my opinion. I also know that HP and Dell continue to be more Linux friendly. How long with that last? For years, I have put up with the drawbacks of laptops in exchange for their use wherever I wanted. Now, nine or more years out of date in computer technology, I am still using laptops with mostly USB 2.0 ports and internal SATA SSD's. That means dealing with very slow backups. I seem to be forever making backups. Eventually, laptops manufactured before 2012 will be too slow to do the things I need to do. When that time comes, I will have to transition to something else. Also: "Project X" - Pure Open-Source Coreboot Support On AMD Zen - Phoronix
Bit Is A Modern Git CLI With An Interactive Prompt
Bit is a new Git CLI written in Go that features autocompletion / suggestions for commands, flags, files and branch names, and even some new commands. It's available for Linux, macOS and Microsoft Windows. Type bit, press the Enter key, and the interactive bit prompt is displayed. Use the Up and Down arrow keys to navigate through all the available Git options, or type a few letters of the command you're looking for to filter the results. bit checkout and bit switch will also show interactive prompts after you press Enter.
Recent comments
1 hour 10 min ago
2 hours 12 min ago
3 hours 8 min ago
3 hours 25 min ago
3 hours 39 min ago
3 hours 39 min ago
3 hours 42 min ago
3 hours 49 min ago
3 hours 57 min ago
7 hours 4 min ago