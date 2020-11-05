During my presentation at the X Developers Conference I stated that we had been mostly using the Khronos Vulkan Conformance Test suite (aka Vulkan CTS) to validate our Vulkan driver for Raspberry Pi 4 (aka V3DV). While the CTS is an invaluable resource for driver testing and validation, it doesn’t exactly compare to actual real world applications, and so, I made the point that we should try to do more real world testing for the driver after completing initial Vulkan 1.0 support. To be fair, we had been doing a little bit of this already when I worked on getting the Vulkan ports of all 3 Quake game classics to work with V3DV, which allowed us to identify and fix a few driver bugs during development. The good thing about these games is that we could get the source code and compile them natively for ARM platforms, so testing and debugging was very convenient. Unfortunately, there are not a plethora of Vulkan applications and games like these that we can easily test and debug on a Raspberry Pi as of today, which posed a problem. One way to work around this limitation that was suggested after my presentation at XDC was to use Zink, the OpenGL to Vulkan layer in Mesa. Using Zink, we can take existing OpenGL applications that are currently available for Raspberry Pi and use them to test our Vulkan implementation a bit more thoroughly, expanding our options for testing while we wait for the Vulkan ecosystem on Raspberry Pi 4 to grow.

I am Seriously Considering Going Back to Desktop Computers The future of personal computing looks rather bleak to me. The golden age of personal computing in the 1980's is long over. During the past ten years or so, I have been hearing about and seeing the effects of new approaches that governments and computer hardware and software vendors have been inventing to limit the power and utility of our computers. As far as I can see, the end is our subjugation within their ecosystems and our dependence on their cloud solutions. Whether their tools are UEFI, the elimination of useful software (as in the DMCA take-down of the Youtube Downloader website last week), the creation of new operating systems that move computing power out of our computers and into the cloud, "secure" hardware that we cannot modify, or some other approach does not matter. The point is that they are making it harder and harder for us to do what we want with our computers. They are successfully taking away our general-purpose computers and replacing them with little more than Internet appliances. While an Internet appliance has its place, so does a general-purpose computer. General-purpose computers allow us to own our music and videos--not just watch them until Netflix's contract for our favorite Star Wars movie expires or Apple decides to somehow prevent us from accessing our favorite song in its inventory. A general-purpose computer also allows us to own applications that governments, computer hardware and software companies, and the music and movie industries would rather we did not have--software like Kodi, Handbrake, VLC player, Youtube Downloader, DVD rippers, and open source decentralized applications, just to name a few. Much of what I do not like about the new computer hardware has been thrust upon us in the name of thinness. I can only surmise that laptop manufacturers' fixation with thinness is about profitability, because it certainly is not about usability. Thin laptops are thermally throttled due to insufficient airflow. They are also less repairable and upgradeable. Some are not upgradeable at all. In fact, it seems that a higher percentage of laptops are completely nonupgradeable every year. User-replaceable batteries are long gone. [...] Perhaps my use of Linux will forestall the future to which others have already succumbed, but I cannot continue buying old laptops forever. I have been using laptops manufactured before 2012 partly to avoid UEFI and secure boot. I know that new "open" laptops are still available, but most of them--the System76's, the Purisms, etc.--are overpriced in my opinion. I also know that HP and Dell continue to be more Linux friendly. How long with that last? For years, I have put up with the drawbacks of laptops in exchange for their use wherever I wanted. Now, nine or more years out of date in computer technology, I am still using laptops with mostly USB 2.0 ports and internal SATA SSD's. That means dealing with very slow backups. I seem to be forever making backups. Eventually, laptops manufactured before 2012 will be too slow to do the things I need to do. When that time comes, I will have to transition to something else.