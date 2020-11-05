today's howtos Testing the Dual Sense Controller on Linux (Video) Following cow_killer‘s recent article on the Dual Sense Controller (for the upcoming PS5 console), he has prepared a full video to show how the controller performs hands-on in different games, despite the current limitations of the driver support.

Linux Fu: Monitor Disks If you want a quick view of a Linux system’s process load, you can use top or — slightly nicer — htop. But what if you want a quick snapshot of how the disk system is doing? There are a few tools you can use, some of which are not nearly as common as top.

Creating a multi-boot Linux desktop system Take a look at how to select your favorite live operating system from a single USB drive.

qemu-sbuild-utils 0.1: sbuild with QEMU | Christian Kastner qemu-sbuild-utils, which were recently accepted into unstable, are a collection of scripts that wrap standard features of sbuild, autopkgtest-build-qemu and vmdb2 to provide a trivial interface for creating and using QEMU-based environments for package building...

[Old] How to install Notepadqq (Linux Notepad++ Clone) on CentOS 8 We know about the most popular text editor notepad++ which is used on the Windows operating system. Notepad++ is the best text editor for programmers, developers, writers, and researchers also. Users who are working on the Linux operating environment like Ubunto, CentOS, Debian, etc. they also want to use notepad++ editor on their operating system. But, unfortunately, you can’t install it there without using emulators like Wine. So, to solve this problem a clone text editor of notepad++ is available in Linux known as “Notepadqq”. Notepadqq is similar to notepadpad++ that supports the syntax of more than 100 various languages like C, C++, C#, PHP, HTML, Latex and more. You can install different packages on notepadqq according to your needs or you can download code from GitHub or any other source and run in it. There are many other text editors like the sublime, atom, etc on Linux but, if you want to work on specific applications and need all features on one platform then you must try notepadqq. It provides help to programmers in code understanding.

Best Video Editors for Chromebooks in 2020 If you are looking for a solid standalone, video editor that works really well we would recommend that you are looking at their video editors, they are all free, legal, safe, and reliable. It is Kdenlive, Shotcut, Blender, Olive, FlowBlade, Openshot, Pitivi, and Natron. A thing about Linux video editors is that all the data which you want to use in your video, must either be in your Linux folder, which you will find in your file manager or share any folder with your Linux Apps to access the data. We created this video, of basic editing with Kdenlive 18.12.3 on a Chromebook but there are some tips and tricks for all Linux editors inside a Chromebook so it is good to have a look at it.

Security: APVI and Linux Security Hardening for Beginners Google’s APVI Will Address Security Issues On Non-Pixel Android Phones Google has launched a program to alert users of security vulnerabilities in Android phones manufactured by third-party companies. The security program, Android Partner Vulnerabilities Initiative (APVI), has already made headlines after revealing a major flaw in a popular browser. According to Google, APVI is an initiative to detect vulnerabilities in an Android device that could compromise its “security posture.” The initiative follows ISO’s guidelines for disclosing security issues and also covers device code maintained by Android Security Bulletin.

Linux Security Hardening for Beginners - The Linux Juggernaut Welcome to our brand-new tutorial series on Linux security hardening. In this tutorial series, we will cover security and hardening techniques that apply to any Linux based server or workstation. By following this guide, you can make sure that no attacker can compromise your Linux system. This guide will contain a total of 7 sections as shown below.

Linux Security Hardening for Beginners Part 02 – IPTABLES You may have heard about firewalls before. Firewall is a security solution that can be used to monitor and control traffic that comes into and going out from our system. Iptables is the built-in firewall in a Linux machine. With Iptables, you can set rules to filter out unwanted incoming/outgoing traffic to your system. In this tutorial, let’s see how we can do that