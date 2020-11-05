The mobile ticketing market reached US$ 1.2 Bn in 2019 and was anticipated (before Covid-19) to exhibit an impressive CAGR of 17% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. Adoption of mobile ticketing systems and apps to drive ticket sales, reduce reliance on printed paper and plastic tickets, and to encourage digitization and cashless payments are all aiding the growth of the mobile ticketing market. The transportation and event sectors will lead the way in terms of sales through 2030, thereby pushing the growth of the global mobile ticketing market in a big way.
Of the many improvements to Ceph itself, I’d like to point out three areas: Performance, Rados Block Device (RBD) and health alerting.
Listing of RGW buckets has been improved significantly. Recovery of objects is now much faster since only the modified portion of the object needs to be copied, this increases latencies during recovery.
Mirroring of block devices now supports a snapshot-based mode and cloning of a disk preserves now the sparseness of the underlying objects thus greatly reducing storage needed.
Health alerts have been improved, they can be muted now – either temporarily or permanently. If a daemon crashes, administrators can get notified about those. A newly introduced ‘simple’ alert module allows sending emails without using any external monitoring infrastructure.
A nearly complete list of changes is in the Ceph upstream release announcement by my colleague Abhishek Lekshmanan, who’s in charge of releasing Ceph upstream.
Following cow_killer‘s recent article on the Dual Sense Controller (for the upcoming PS5 console), he has prepared a full video to show how the controller performs hands-on in different games, despite the current limitations of the driver support.
If you want a quick view of a Linux system’s process load, you can use top or — slightly nicer — htop. But what if you want a quick snapshot of how the disk system is doing? There are a few tools you can use, some of which are not nearly as common as top.
qemu-sbuild-utils, which were recently accepted into unstable, are a collection of scripts that wrap standard features of sbuild, autopkgtest-build-qemu and vmdb2 to provide a trivial interface for creating and using QEMU-based environments for package building...
We know about the most popular text editor notepad++ which is used on the Windows operating system. Notepad++ is the best text editor for programmers, developers, writers, and researchers also. Users who are working on the Linux operating environment like Ubunto, CentOS, Debian, etc. they also want to use notepad++ editor on their operating system. But, unfortunately, you can’t install it there without using emulators like Wine. So, to solve this problem a clone text editor of notepad++ is available in Linux known as “Notepadqq”. Notepadqq is similar to notepadpad++ that supports the syntax of more than 100 various languages like C, C++, C#, PHP, HTML, Latex and more. You can install different packages on notepadqq according to your needs or you can download code from GitHub or any other source and run in it.
There are many other text editors like the sublime, atom, etc on Linux but, if you want to work on specific applications and need all features on one platform then you must try notepadqq. It provides help to programmers in code understanding.
If you are looking for a solid standalone, video editor that works really well we would recommend that you are looking at their video editors, they are all free, legal, safe, and reliable.
It is Kdenlive, Shotcut, Blender, Olive, FlowBlade, Openshot, Pitivi, and Natron.
A thing about Linux video editors is that all the data which you want to use in your video, must either be in your Linux folder, which you will find in your file manager or share any folder with your Linux Apps to access the data.
We created this video, of basic editing with Kdenlive 18.12.3 on a Chromebook but there are some tips and tricks for all Linux editors inside a Chromebook so it is good to have a look at it.
Security: APVI and Linux Security Hardening for Beginners
Google has launched a program to alert users of security vulnerabilities in Android phones manufactured by third-party companies. The security program, Android Partner Vulnerabilities Initiative (APVI), has already made headlines after revealing a major flaw in a popular browser.
According to Google, APVI is an initiative to detect vulnerabilities in an Android device that could compromise its “security posture.” The initiative follows ISO’s guidelines for disclosing security issues and also covers device code maintained by Android Security Bulletin.
Welcome to our brand-new tutorial series on Linux security hardening. In this tutorial series, we will cover security and hardening techniques that apply to any Linux based server or workstation. By following this guide, you can make sure that no attacker can compromise your Linux system. This guide will contain a total of 7 sections as shown below.
You may have heard about firewalls before. Firewall is a security solution that can be used to monitor and control traffic that comes into and going out from our system. Iptables is the built-in firewall in a Linux machine. With Iptables, you can set rules to filter out unwanted incoming/outgoing traffic to your system. In this tutorial, let’s see how we can do that
We are pleased to announce beta release 2.69d of GNU Autoconf.
This release includes five weeks' worth of bug fixes since the
previous beta release, 2.69c. We are closing in on a final release,
but there are some known, important regressions from 2.69 that still
need to be fixed before we can make a final release. See yesterday's
release status update,
https://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/autotools-announce/2020-11/msg00000.html
for details.
Please test this beta thoroughly and report bugs **to the Savannah bug
tracker**: https://savannah.gnu.org/support/?func=additem&group=autoconf
(Sending mail to bug-autoconf does not file the report in the bug
tracker, unfortunately, and then it has a good chance of getting
forgotten about.) Please be clear about whether each bug you report
is a regression from 2.69 or not; at this stage, I will only be adding
regressions to the release blocker list, not other bugs.
I need to reiterate something I said in the status announcement
yesterday: the funding I had to work on the 2.70 release has been
completely used up. I will continue as volunteer release manager for
2.70, but I cannot promise to fix all of the regressions myself as an
unpaid volunteer. If you have time to help by developing and testing
patches for the release blockers, please do.
zw
Want to learn about producing technical videos on YouTube and gaining an audience? Nelson Jamal, who has experience with both, joins us to take a deep look at his soon-to-be-released PyCharm tutorial on YouTube: planning, recording, and publishing. He’ll compare these with some of his other popular videos and what he’s learned along the way.
Docker packaging is an exercise in shoving square pegs into round holes, over and over and over again.
Consider the Poetry packaging tool for Python. One of Poetry’s features can make Docker rebuilds slower, by breaking Docker’s caching.
And it’s not a bad feature, there’s nothing really wrong with it, it just—doesn’t fit.
Let’s see what the problem is, go over some workarounds—which have their own problems, obviously—and then briefly consider why everything about Docker packaging is always slightly broken.
The Jupyter project offers interactive ways to write software with technology like JupyterLab and Jupyter Notebook. This software is commonly used for data analysis, but what you might not know (and the Jupyter community didn't expect) is how many things you can do with it.
Video/Shows: "We NEED more NOOBS on Linux!" and Latest TLLTS
Ktown becomes Vtown
So it is finally happening.
On US Election Day 2020, Pat Volkerding added “vtown” into the ‘testing’ directory of Slackware-current.
The “vtown” in Slackware is essentially my ‘ktown’ repository containing KDE Plasma5 plus its dependencies, with a few exceptions, a number of my packages removed, some caveats and a couple of renamed packages.
A lot of useful information from early adopters can already be found on linuxquestions.org in the dedicated thread about vtown.
One of the benefits of this testing version of Plasma5 in Slackware is the merging of several Slackware and ktown packages.
Mostly because I needed to provide Qt5-supporting versions of existing Slackware packages, I needed different names for the ‘ktown’ versions that I was going to provide. I could not risk that people would end up with old Slackware Qt4 based packages which would break Plasma5.
So to avoid clashing with packages like “plasma-nm”, “attica”, “baloo”, “kscreen” etc… I had to use alternative package names like “plasma5-nm”, “attica-framework”, “baloo5”, “kscreen2” and several (actually, many) more.
Here is the full list of my packages that got merged back into packages with the original Slackware names...
Data Science (Spying on Users) is Hard: ALSA in Firefox
In July of 2016, Anthony Jones made the case that the Mozilla-built Firefox for Linux should stop supporting the ALSA backend (and also the WinXP WinMM backend) so that we could innovate on features for more modern audio backends.
(( You don’t need to know what an audio backend is to understand this story. ))
The code supporting ALSA would remain in tree for any Linux distribution who wished to maintain the backend and build it for themselves, but Mozilla would stop shipping Firefox with that code in it.
But how could we ensure the number of Firefoxen relying on this backend was small enough that we wouldn’t be removing something our users desperately needed? Luckily :padenot had just added an audio backend measurement to Telemetry. “We’ll have data soon,” he wrote.
By the end of August we’d heard from Firefox Nightly and Firefox Developer Edition that only 3.5% and 2% (respectively) of Linux subsessions with audio used ALSA. This was small enough to for the removal to move ahead.
