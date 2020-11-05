Data Science (Spying on Users) is Hard: ALSA in Firefox In July of 2016, Anthony Jones made the case that the Mozilla-built Firefox for Linux should stop supporting the ALSA backend (and also the WinXP WinMM backend) so that we could innovate on features for more modern audio backends. (( You don’t need to know what an audio backend is to understand this story. )) The code supporting ALSA would remain in tree for any Linux distribution who wished to maintain the backend and build it for themselves, but Mozilla would stop shipping Firefox with that code in it. But how could we ensure the number of Firefoxen relying on this backend was small enough that we wouldn’t be removing something our users desperately needed? Luckily :padenot had just added an audio backend measurement to Telemetry. “We’ll have data soon,” he wrote. By the end of August we’d heard from Firefox Nightly and Firefox Developer Edition that only 3.5% and 2% (respectively) of Linux subsessions with audio used ALSA. This was small enough to for the removal to move ahead.

today's howtos Testing the Dual Sense Controller on Linux (Video) Following cow_killer‘s recent article on the Dual Sense Controller (for the upcoming PS5 console), he has prepared a full video to show how the controller performs hands-on in different games, despite the current limitations of the driver support.

Linux Fu: Monitor Disks If you want a quick view of a Linux system’s process load, you can use top or — slightly nicer — htop. But what if you want a quick snapshot of how the disk system is doing? There are a few tools you can use, some of which are not nearly as common as top.

Creating a multi-boot Linux desktop system Take a look at how to select your favorite live operating system from a single USB drive.

qemu-sbuild-utils 0.1: sbuild with QEMU | Christian Kastner qemu-sbuild-utils, which were recently accepted into unstable, are a collection of scripts that wrap standard features of sbuild, autopkgtest-build-qemu and vmdb2 to provide a trivial interface for creating and using QEMU-based environments for package building...

[Old] How to install Notepadqq (Linux Notepad++ Clone) on CentOS 8 We know about the most popular text editor notepad++ which is used on the Windows operating system. Notepad++ is the best text editor for programmers, developers, writers, and researchers also. Users who are working on the Linux operating environment like Ubunto, CentOS, Debian, etc. they also want to use notepad++ editor on their operating system. But, unfortunately, you can’t install it there without using emulators like Wine. So, to solve this problem a clone text editor of notepad++ is available in Linux known as “Notepadqq”. Notepadqq is similar to notepadpad++ that supports the syntax of more than 100 various languages like C, C++, C#, PHP, HTML, Latex and more. You can install different packages on notepadqq according to your needs or you can download code from GitHub or any other source and run in it. There are many other text editors like the sublime, atom, etc on Linux but, if you want to work on specific applications and need all features on one platform then you must try notepadqq. It provides help to programmers in code understanding.

Best Video Editors for Chromebooks in 2020 If you are looking for a solid standalone, video editor that works really well we would recommend that you are looking at their video editors, they are all free, legal, safe, and reliable. It is Kdenlive, Shotcut, Blender, Olive, FlowBlade, Openshot, Pitivi, and Natron. A thing about Linux video editors is that all the data which you want to use in your video, must either be in your Linux folder, which you will find in your file manager or share any folder with your Linux Apps to access the data. We created this video, of basic editing with Kdenlive 18.12.3 on a Chromebook but there are some tips and tricks for all Linux editors inside a Chromebook so it is good to have a look at it.