Massachusetts passes ‘right to repair’ law to open up car data
Right to repair advocates hailed the measure — which passed with 75 percent approval — as a victory. “Tuesday’s victory shows that people overwhelmingly support fair repair,” wrote iFixit’s Kevin Purdy. “And they want people they trust to fix the things they own.” As cars become increasingly computerized, telematics contain important mechanical data that aids in repairs — and by controlling that data, manufacturers could limit “unauthorized” third-party repairs. The original Massachusetts bill, while groundbreaking, didn’t cover this wirelessly transmitted information. Question 1 will grant users access via a smartphone app.
Massachusetts has been a key battleground for right to repair advocates, who successfully fought claims that Question 1 posed a security risk to car owners. While the state’s law is unique, making companies comply could effectively drive a nationwide standard.
Massachusetts Voters Affirm the Right to Repair Your Own Car
Consumers should have the right to control the data created by the products they own—and that's true not only for automobiles. Consider the outcome of this expensive ballot initiative fight in Massachusetts to be one more small victory for freedom on an Election Day where that was an under-the-radar trend.
Voters approved the measure 75% to 25%, according to the Associated Press.
On Election Day, Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly voiced their support at the ballot box for Ballot Question 1, which will preserve their right as vehicle owners to have access to and control of their vehicle’s mechanical data necessary for service and repair at the shops of their choice.
Question 1 (Amend Right to Repair Law) read: “Allows car owners to access and share data generated by the operation of the vehicle with independent repair shops.” Voters approved the measure 75% to 25%, according to the Associated Press.
Right-to-repair scores a win in Massachusetts to provide vehicle data
The goal of the new regulation is to give independent shops a level playing field with dealerships' service centers. Should something go wrong on with systems affected by this data, car owners would have to take it to a dealer. Now any shop can access the data, which proponents believe gives owners more freedom to take their car anywhere they'd like, or simply tackle a job on their own.
