Games: Raspberry Pi, Epic Games Store, and Lots More Titles
Code your own Artillery-style tank game | Wireframe #44
Perspective puzzle game Superliminal is out now on Steam, along with Linux support
Superliminal's timed exclusive period on the Epic Games Store is now up, and it has released on Steam along with Linux support with a port from Ethan Lee. Note: key provided by EvolvePR.
This perspective puzzle game from Pillow Castle is something of a mind-melting trip through a dream world, where you're able to change the size of objects depending on how you're looking at them while holding them. Bring objects closer and they can shrink, do the same from afar and they can grow huge. It gets a little weird but it's such a fantastic idea and it has been a lot of fun to play through.
So not only are you playing with bending the rules of reality and changing the size of various objects, the environment is also playing with your sense of depth too and the result is most of the time pretty great. Lots of what you see just sort-of jumps out at you before you've fully realised something isn't entirely right. You also need to study your environment often, since here perception is reality and you will need to look around and match parts of the environment to be able to then interact with certain needed objects.
Does the DualSense work on Linux? | PS5 Controller Review
Configure Logitech, Steelseries And Other Gaming Mice On Linux Using Piper - Linux Uprising Blog
I recently got a new mouse, and I searched for a way to configure it under Linux. The mouse is a Logitech G102. In most places, Solaar is the recommended go-to software to configure Logitech mice (and other Logitech devices like keyboards or trackpads) on Linux, but it doesn't seem to support my G102, as I'm getting an error saying "No Logitech receiver found".
After some digging I discovered that "Solaar will detect all devices paired with your Unifying, Lightspeed, or Nano receiver, and at the very least display some basic information about them. Solaar will detect some Logitech devices that connect via a USB cable or Bluetooth". So it seems that Solaar is mostly for Logitech devices that use a USB receiver.
Eight years ago today, Steam for Linux went into Beta | GamingOnLinux
Steam has now been available on Linux, at least in Beta, for eight years now and it's come a long way.
What began with a limited Beta that saw over 60,000 people originally sign up for testing, Valve quickly expanded to a fully public release in December of 2012 and then onto a proper release in February 2013.
Get a piece of gaming history with Crystal Caves HD now supported on Linux | GamingOnLinux
What looks to be a HD remaster done rather well, the 1991 title Crystal Caves got remaster with Crystal Caves HD back in October and it's now supported on Linux. I've no doubt many of our older readers will have fond memories of this one, it is something of a true classic.
Speaking about the modernizing of the game they said that a "true remastering of a classic game must mean preserving everything that made the original game challenging, fun and addictive, well we did this and more with Crystal Caves by incorporating a new vibrant color pallet to the not only the gameplay action but the storyboard elements as well".
Fighting game FOOTSIES Rollback Edition is now available on Linux | GamingOnLinux
Stripping back fighting games to the ground-based combat experience and back to the basics, FOOTSIES Rollback Edition is out now on Linux. Created by HiFight, a popular Twitter user and blogger that covers the world of fighting games.
"FOOTSIES is a 2D fighting game where players can control character movement horizontally and use one attack button to perform normal and special moves to defeat their opponent. While the controls (and graphics) are super simple, FOOTSIES retains the fundamental feeling of fighting game genre where spacing, hit confirm and whiff punish are keys to achieve victory."
Stadia hits 100 games with Far Cry 5 and New Dawn out now, gets Family Sharing | GamingOnLinux
Google continue pushing their Stadia game streaming service, with new game releases and some useful new features that are available now.
Firstly, Stadia now has Family Sharing. Something no doubt many people have been waiting on, and it sounds like they've done it in a pretty ideal way too. With Steam, if someone is using your shared library you're unable to access it at all (unless you kick them off), however with Stadia they're only locking out that one specific game in use. Something I hope Steam eventually do too, as it's a much nicer way to do it.
Not only will Stadia share purchased games, but those you've claimed with Stadia Pro will also be shared, everything including any add-on you own. You can also individually turn on / off sharing for specific titles in your library - useful if you do not want to be even temporarily locked out of one or two. On top of that, if multiple copies are shared in your Family settings, multiple people can play that same game at the same time, it's not based on a priority of who purchased it. Seems like a well thought-out system. Note: the Stadia team noted Family Sharing may take a week to fully roll out.
Godlike village building sim 'Rise to Ruins' is now available DRM-free on GOG | GamingOnLinux
A long time coming! The popular pixel-art village building sim that gives you god powers, Rise to Ruins, has now launched DRM-free on GOG.com. This is after officially leaving Early Access in October 2019, and going on to gross over $2 million USD back in September 2020.
"Rise to Ruins is at heart a godlike village simulator, but it also throws in plenty of familiar game play mechanics from classic real-time strategy and resource management games like Black and White, Settlers, ActRaiser and many others. It also throws in some twists by melding in some tower defense and survival elements in an attempt to create a new kind of godlike village simulator. The goal is to try to bridge the gap between the depth and complexity of traditional village simulators, the fun of godlikes and tower defense, with the simplicity of real-time strategy games."
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, Real Python Podcast and Self-Hosted
The 20 Best Kubernetes Tools For Managing DevOps Projects
Writing applications for multiple operating environments is one of the major requirements for a developer nowadays. Kubernetes has got the attention as it eliminates the restrictions and extends the core capabilities of the containers. Besides, discoverability, observability, horizontal scaling, and load balancing are the other benefits that Kubernetes can offer through its collection of pods that can perform similar functions. Management has become easy, and we can also use the Deployment Controller to achieve scalability, visibility, time savings, and control over versions. Kubernetes tools are also there to extend the functionalities and eliminate the imposed restrictions for better performance and help you check out the list of seemingly-exhaustive features of Kubernetes.
Linux Candy: Pywal – color schemes on the fly
Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series. Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative. There’s a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two. Pywal is Python software that generates a color palette from the dominant colors in an image. This palette is then applied system-wide and on the fly in various programs.
today's howtos
