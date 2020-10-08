As a computer user, we completely realize that multiple users can use a single machine as per their requirements. These users generally create separate user accounts to which they logged in whenever they want to access that computer system. In any operating system, whenever an issue arises during the execution of any process, the most important concept is accountability which can only be achieved if you can attribute an action to the actual doer. It means that if an error has occurred just now, then there is a very high chance that the user who is currently using the computer system has somehow caused this issue to occur. Also, if a system administrator wishes to make any changes to the configuration files within the system, then before doing that, he needs to make sure that no user is currently logged into the system so that he cannot cause any hindrance in the system configuration.

All these scenarios point to one common goal and that is to look out for how you can find out the currently logged in users of a system. So, in today’s article, we will be explaining to you all the different methods of printing the user names of the users currently logged into the Linux system on the terminal.