Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, Real Python Podcast and Self-Hosted
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.
Are you ready to move beyond flat files for your data in Python? Maybe you're not sure where to start with databases and SQL. This week on the show, David Amos returns with another batch of PyCoder’s Weekly articles and projects. We cover a Real Python article about managing data with SQLite and SQLAlchemy.
We have a philosophical debate on cloud vs local and Alex experiences full-blown Americana this Halloween.
Plus how Chris built the most reliable and high-performance mobile internet setup possible in his RV.
The 20 Best Kubernetes Tools For Managing DevOps Projects
Writing applications for multiple operating environments is one of the major requirements for a developer nowadays. Kubernetes has got the attention as it eliminates the restrictions and extends the core capabilities of the containers. Besides, discoverability, observability, horizontal scaling, and load balancing are the other benefits that Kubernetes can offer through its collection of pods that can perform similar functions. Management has become easy, and we can also use the Deployment Controller to achieve scalability, visibility, time savings, and control over versions. Kubernetes tools are also there to extend the functionalities and eliminate the imposed restrictions for better performance and help you check out the list of seemingly-exhaustive features of Kubernetes.
Linux Candy: Pywal – color schemes on the fly
Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.
Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.
There’s a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two.
Pywal is Python software that generates a color palette from the dominant colors in an image. This palette is then applied system-wide and on the fly in various programs.
As a computer user, we completely realize that multiple users can use a single machine as per their requirements. These users generally create separate user accounts to which they logged in whenever they want to access that computer system. In any operating system, whenever an issue arises during the execution of any process, the most important concept is accountability which can only be achieved if you can attribute an action to the actual doer. It means that if an error has occurred just now, then there is a very high chance that the user who is currently using the computer system has somehow caused this issue to occur. Also, if a system administrator wishes to make any changes to the configuration files within the system, then before doing that, he needs to make sure that no user is currently logged into the system so that he cannot cause any hindrance in the system configuration.
All these scenarios point to one common goal and that is to look out for how you can find out the currently logged in users of a system. So, in today’s article, we will be explaining to you all the different methods of printing the user names of the users currently logged into the Linux system on the terminal.
How do I find the angular version used in my application? or how to check installed Angular version on my system?
This tutorial will help you to find the Angular version used by the application. Also, you can find what angular version is installed on my system.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install qBittorrent on Debian 10 Buster. For those of you who didn’t know, qBittorrent is an open-source BitTorrent client that aims to provide a free software alternative to μTorrent, available for Linux, Windows, Mac OS X, and FreeBSD.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of qBittorrent on a Debian 10 (Buster).
Sometimes, you may need to remove special characters from a string for programming purposes. PHP has many built-in functions that can be used to remove special characters from string data. This tutorial shows you how to use a few different types of PHP built-in functions to remove special characters from a string.
You can check the Internet speed on Linux by using the Python-based CLI (Command Line Interface) tool Speedtest-cli. This article focuses on checking the Internet speed on CentOS 8.0. You will learn how to install speedtest-cli on a CentOS 8.0 desktop or server and check the internet speed.
In this quick installation guide, you will learn about the different ways to install Discord in your favorite Linux distribution(s).
Discord is a popular VoIP, instant messaging, and digital distribution application. It is mainly designed for creating a specific community(s). Users in these community(s) can talk to each other with voice, calls, video calls, text messaging, stickers, and emojis. Apart from that media and files can also be shared.
Despite being that much, Discord is fast, responsive, and smooth providing a very rich user experience.
FreeOffice doesn’t offer all applications as we have in MS-office, instead, it focuses on three main day to day usage office apps. They are Text (an alternative to MS Word), Presentation (like PowerPoint), and PlanMaker (SpreadSheet).
With the help of this free office suite, we cannot only open native file formats of Microsoft office such as DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX, even saving of files into them is possible as well.
Those who are already familiar with the interface of Microsoft office would not feel a problem in getting used to FreeOffice because of its MS-office like ribbon menu panel. However, a classic one is also available if some of us would like to use that.
Even though it took me a long time to get motivated, I finally containerized several personal Linux services. I've documented the project in this series. In this article, we'll take you through a final example, Request Tracker.
To kick off, we looked at some general principles for migrating applications to containers. Then we looked at the containerization of WordPress, and next, we discussed moving MediaWiki into a container. That project was a bit more involved than the first, with the addition of task scheduling. In this final article, we're going to consider a much more complex migration. Specifically, we'll look at Request Tracker. This service might be the most tricky because both the build and run are fairly sophisticated.
Editor's Note: For the purpose of this article, we assume you'll be building your containers on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 using podman build. You may be able to use the instructions on other distributions or with other toolchains, however, some modifications may be required.
The most commonly used Git command is the ‘Git Clone’. This is used to create a copy or clone of an existing target repository in a new directory. The original repository will be stored on the remote machine or the local file system with accessible supported protocols.
In this article, you will explore the use of the Git clone command in detail. A command-line utility of Git that is used to point an existing repository and creates a copy of that targeted directory. Here, we will examine the different Git clone command configuration options and their corresponding examples. We have implemented the Git clone examples on Ubuntu 20.04 Linux system.
This brief tutorial explains what is Nerd Fonts project, how to install Nerd Fonts in Linux and how to add glyphs (icons and symbols) in your code or simply print the icons in the shell with Nerd Fonts.
A step by step guide on how to create task definition in Amazon ECS and how to run tasks in Amazon ECS Cluster
Learn how to fine-tune your WildFly server or Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform configuration using the Ansible collection for JCliff.
On Ubuntu Linux snaps are app packages for desktop, cloud and IoT that are easy to install, secure, cross‐platform and dependency‐free and their main selling point is security and confinement.
Traditionally packaging for Ubuntu is via .deb packages but much as I try, I never find it straight forward to create or maintain deb packages and I find creating snap packages much easier.
One use case of snaps which doesn’t get talked about much is using snaps to bring no longer supported software back to life. For example, in Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) which is soon to be released there is no longer support for python2 by default and many other packages have been deprecated too in favour of newer and better replacements. This does mean though that packages which depended on these deprecated packages are not installable and will not run. Snaps can fix this.
