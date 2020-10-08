Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, Real Python Podcast and Self-Hosted LHS Episode #377: The Weekender LX | Linux in the Ham Shack It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.

Episode #34: The Python Modulo Operator & Managing Data With SQLite and SQLAlchemy – The Real Python Podcast Are you ready to move beyond flat files for your data in Python? Maybe you're not sure where to start with databases and SQL. This week on the show, David Amos returns with another batch of PyCoder’s Weekly articles and projects. We cover a Real Python article about managing data with SQLite and SQLAlchemy.

Industrial Grade Mobile Internet | Self-Hosted 31 We have a philosophical debate on cloud vs local and Alex experiences full-blown Americana this Halloween. Plus how Chris built the most reliable and high-performance mobile internet setup possible in his RV.

The 20 Best Kubernetes Tools For Managing DevOps Projects Writing applications for multiple operating environments is one of the major requirements for a developer nowadays. Kubernetes has got the attention as it eliminates the restrictions and extends the core capabilities of the containers. Besides, discoverability, observability, horizontal scaling, and load balancing are the other benefits that Kubernetes can offer through its collection of pods that can perform similar functions. Management has become easy, and we can also use the Deployment Controller to achieve scalability, visibility, time savings, and control over versions. Kubernetes tools are also there to extend the functionalities and eliminate the imposed restrictions for better performance and help you check out the list of seemingly-exhaustive features of Kubernetes.