Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 7th of November 2020 02:30:22 AM
HowTos
  • How to Install MongoDB on Debian 9 Linux - Linux Concept

    MongoDB is an open-source and free NoSQL document based database system. Nowadays, it is prevalent as most application developers are using MongoDB, which can handle big data.

    As a MongoDB is a NoSQL database, It stores data in JSON-like documents where fields can vary. You also get benefits with MongoDB like it doesn’t require any predefined database schema or data structure; it can be changed over time.

    In this tutorial, we will explain the process of MongoDB installation step-by-step on Debian 9 Linux using MongoDB’s official repositories.

  • How to Install Slack on Ubuntu 20.04? – Linux Hint

    Slack is among the world’s most successful collaboration platforms that help bring together several of your communication. Slack conversations are grouped into channels. It could be for any groups, ventures, subjects, and any other reason. If you are looking for something where you can share your conversations or networks, slack allows you to have a chat over video or audio calls with your colleagues, and even exchange files, photos, and videos, among others.

    Two ways to install Slack on Ubuntu 20.04 are discussed in this document. Slack can be installed from the Snapcraft store, as a snap package, or Slack repository, like a deb package.

  • How to Secure Your Apache Server – Linux Hint

    Apache is a popular, open-source web server available for both Linux and Windows systems. It allows configuration for a diverse range of use cases, from HTML webpages to HyperText Preprocessor (PHP) dynamic web application content.Apache provides a secure and robust platform to deploy your web applications. However, it is still important to install the latest security patches and configure the server properly to establish a secure environment for your web applications.

  • How To Install GoAccess on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GoAccess on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, GoAccess is a real-time web log analyzer and a visualizer for Both Linux and Unix operating systems. It functions as an interactive app from the Terminal, and after models also supplies an HTML report, which can be conveniently viewed in the browser.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of GoAccess on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to install Wizard101 on a Chromebook with Crossover 20

    Today we are looking at how to install Wizard101 on a Chromebook with Crossover 20. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to configure service in Amazon ECS? - Kernel Talks

    An article about service in Amazon ECS. What is the service? How to configure it? and how to run it?

  • How to Set a Policy on SELinux – Linux Hint

    One of the main reasons why people choose Linux is the security it offers. That is why you will find Linux at servers and professional workstations. SELinux is one such security feature of Linux. It has been a part of the standard Linux kernel for quite some time, and any modern distro has SELinux support.
    There are several different ways SELinux can operate. This is defined by the SELinux policy. In this guide, you will learn more about SELinux policies and how to set a policy in SELinux.

  • How to Schedule a Crontab Job for Every Hour – Linux Hint

    Most Linux users are familiar with the Crontab job scheduler, which acts as a silent daemon that performs all the tasks assigned to it automatically, without any human intervention. This job scheduler makes the life of a Linux user much easier, as the user can hand over all the frequently occurring tasks to the Crontab scheduler so that these tasks can be executed automatically according to a specified schedule.
    At times, you may wish to execute a specific task once every hour. This could be an extremely challenging task for a user if the task were to be performed manually, as the user would have to be available every hour to execute that task. If the task is extremely critical and somehow the user misses the time to execute it, this could lead to severe consequences.

    The Crontab job scheduler can be a blessing in such situations. With Crontab, you can add tasks to the Crontab file to be executed as a job at specified times. This article will show you how to schedule a Crontab job to occur once every hour in Linux Mint 20.

  • Install Linux in Android without Root – Linux Hint

    Using Linux on an Android phone can be useful when you need to use command-line tools. It is also useful for running entire desktops on your phone. A common issue is that you need to root your phone to get a running system, but there are now many systems available for running your favorite distro and desktop on your mobile device. Some of these systems are available for free and even open-source versions exist.

    Before choosing how to get started, consider what you are aiming for. Are you looking for a few specific applications, a command-line, or a full desktop? Your choice is important since you can use your phone for many different things. This article shows you how to install entire distributions, as well as a CLI-Launcher, on your mobile device.

  • In Linux, How to Find the Size of Directory and Subdirectories? – Linux Hint

    Before installing any new program on your computer system, the first thing that every user needs to ensure is that the system has a sufficient amount of storage space to hold that program and run it without any performance issues. Similarly, whenever you intend to copy or download files in any of the directories of your computer system, you need to check if that directory has an adequate amount of storage space available or not.

    There are multiple ways in which you can check the sizes of the directories and subdirectories within any operating system that is both GUI based and CLI based. However, since the Linux operating system mostly operates with CLI, therefore, its users are generally interested in looking for terminal-based methods of performing any task. Therefore, in today’s article, we will be talking about the methods of finding the sizes of directory and subdirectories in Linux Mint 20.

  • Install Memcached on Ubuntu 20.04 – Linux Hint

    In this guide, you’ll see how to set up and configure Memcached on your Ubuntu 20.04 system. For those unfamiliar with Memcached, it’s a free and open-source program that eases the re-extraction of information from a database with an object caching program, which allows for PHP based apps such as WordPress and Joomla to run smoothly without much latency. It does so by reducing the database load; the number of times a data source needs to be re-read upon loading an application.

  • How to view your SSH keys in Linux, macOS, and Windows - TechRepublic

    If you're not sure how to view your SSH certificates, Jack Wallen walks you through the steps on Linux, macOS, and Windows.

  • How to Configure the Crontab MAILTO Parameter to Send Notification to a Specified Location? – Linux Hint

    Whenever a Crontab job is executed, an email regarding the execution of that job is sent to the email address of the root user i.e. the email ID that you have provided while configuring your Cron daemon. These are the default settings of the Crontab service. However, in some situations, the users prefer to send these notifications to a location other than the root user’s email ID.

    You can consider a scenario in which a team lead has asked a subordinate to perform a job after every 4 hours. Whenever that subordinate performs that task, the team lead is supposed to report to the CEO about it, however, this will only be possible if the subordinate informs the team lead after every 4 hours that he has performed the assigned job. It means that if the subordinate forgets to do so, then the team lead will have to face the consequences.

    This task can be simplified if somehow the team lead automatically gets to know every time the subordinate performs that task without needing the subordinate to explicitly inform the team lead. Fortunately, the Crontab service in Linux allows us to do so by configuring its MAILTO parameter in such a way that it can send notifications to the desired recipient. So, today we will be talking about the method of configuring the Crontab MAILTO parameter to send notifications to a specified location other than the root user’s email ID in Linux Mint 20.

  • How Do I Check if Crontab is Working? – Linux Hint

    The crontab is an extremely useful job scheduler in Linux based systems that allow you to transform your daily routine tasks into crontab jobs that can run automatically at the specified schedule. However, since this job scheduler works silently in the background, that is why most of the users wonder whether it is working or not.
    At times, you assign the tasks of backing up your system or updating it to the crontab job scheduler. These tasks are considered very crucial for the normal working of any computer system. That is why, if they get missed out for any reason, your system will stop working consequently. So, it is considered extremely important to keep a check on your crontab job scheduler as well to stay informed about whether it is running or not and performing the jobs assigned to it or not.

  • Fedora 33 NetInstall / Server Installation Guide / Install any Fedora Spin – If Not True Then False

    This is quick guide / tour howto install Fedora 33 Server on real PC using NetInstall ISO. First download your NetInstall image from (https://alt.fedoraproject.org/), then create your bootable USB flash drive using Fedora Media Writer, dd or similar tool.

    You can use this method to install server or minimal version Fedora 33 or any Desktop Spin too. Like Workstation (Gnome), KDE Plasma Desktop, Xfce Desktop, LXQt desktop environment, Mate-Compiz Desktop, Cinnamon Desktop, LXDE Desktop and SOAS Desktop.

Red Hat Leftovers

  • Ansible Loops: Complete Beginner's Guide

    This is the fifth chapter of RHCE Ansible EX 294 exam preparation series. And in this, you'll learn about using loops in Ansible. The tutorial will be available to public after a week. Become a free member to access it today.

  • Reclaim hard-drive space with LVM - Fedora Magazine

    LVM is a tool for logical volume management which includes allocating disks, striping, mirroring and resizing logical volumes. It is commonly used on Fedora installations (prior to BTRFS as default it was LVM+Ext4). But have you ever started up your system to find a message like the image above, after you logged in? Uh oh, Gnome just said the home volume is almost out of space! Luckily, there is likely some space sitting around in another volume, unused and ready to re-alocate. Here’s how to reclaim hard-drive space with LVM. The key to easily re-alocate space between volumes is the Logical Volume Manager (LVM). Fedora 32 and before use LVM to divide disk space by default. This technology is similar to standard hard-drive partitions, but LVM is a lot more flexible. LVM enables not only flexible volume size management, but also advanced capabilities such as read-write snapshots, striping or mirroring data across multiple drives, using a high-speed drive as a cache for a slower drive, and much more. All of these advanced options can get a bit overwhelming, but resizing a volume is straight-forward.

  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 supports faster service and workload delivery - Red Hat Developer

    Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.3 was announced last week and is now generally available. We encourage Linux developers to download this update and give it a try. We also recommend updating both development and production systems to the new 8.3 release. This article is an overview of the developer highlights of RHEL 8.3, including new application streams for Node.js 14, Ruby 2.7, PHP 7.4, GCC Toolset 10, and more.

  • Red Hat's "Stalld" Thread Stall Detector + Booster Sees New Updates - Phoronix

    Back in August we reported on Red Hat engineers developing Stalld as a new Linux service for detecting stalled threads and also allowing select threads to be boosted based on policy. In the months since Stalld continues to be developed and recently saw new releases. Stalld continues to mature as this modern Linux solution for detecting stalled system threads and those that are ready-to-run but not allotted any processor time. The boosting is handled via using the SCHEAD_DEADLINE policy.

Security Leftovers

  • Isentia warns of hit to FY21 net profit before tax due to ransomware attack

    Listed Australia media monitoring company Isentia has informed the ASX that its net profit before tax will fall by between $7 million and $8.5 million due to a ransomware attack on its infrastructure which has disrupted the services offered by its SaaS platform, Mediaportal.

  • Security updates for Friday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (sddm and wordpress), Fedora (blueman, chromium, pngcheck, and salt), openSUSE (chromium, salt, tiff, tigervnc, tmux, tomcat, transfig, and xen), Oracle (freetype, kernel, libX11, thunderbird, and xorg-x11-server), SUSE (bluez, ImageMagick, java-1_8_0-openjdk, rmt-server, salt, and u-boot), and Ubuntu (dom4j, firefox, netqmail, phpldapadmin, and tmux).

  • New Gitpaste-12 Worming Botnet Spreads via GitHub And Pastebin – Experts Perspectives

    New findings were published today on the “Gitpaste-12” worm, which uses GitHub and Pastebin to store component code and has at least 12 different attack modules available to exploit a range of vulns. It relies on GitHub and Pastebin to download payloads, two sites that aren’t usually blocked and their connection is encrypted, making it more difficult for traditional security measures to block this attack. Current targets are Linux based x86 servers, and Linux ARM and MIPS based IoT devices (see link at bottom). Experts with Security offer observations.

  • Got a Linux server for your web hosting? Beware of this formidable worm [Ed: How to turn Microsoft GitHub/proprietary software issues into "LINUX"... in the headline even]

    A new worm has been discovered by researchers at Juniper Threat Labs that targets Linux-based x86 servers, in addition to Linux ARM and MIPS-based IoT devices. It is believed that the malware, dubbed Gitpaste-12, could potentially be deployed against additional targets in the future, as its test code suggests the malware is still in development. The threat uses GitHub and Pastebin to house component code and uses at least 12 attack modules to compromise target devices. Juniper has reported both the Pastebin URL and GitHub repository that was initially used by the worm, resulting in both being shut down. The Gitpaste-12 exploit operates by first using known exploits or brute forcing passwords to gain entry into a system. It then uses a cron software utility to schedule updates to the botnet. System defences are systematically taken down, including those connected to large-scale public cloud deployments.

Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, Real Python Podcast and Self-Hosted

  • LHS Episode #377: The Weekender LX | Linux in the Ham Shack

    It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.

  • Episode #34: The Python Modulo Operator & Managing Data With SQLite and SQLAlchemy – The Real Python Podcast

    Are you ready to move beyond flat files for your data in Python? Maybe you're not sure where to start with databases and SQL. This week on the show, David Amos returns with another batch of PyCoder’s Weekly articles and projects. We cover a Real Python article about managing data with SQLite and SQLAlchemy.

  • Industrial Grade Mobile Internet | Self-Hosted 31

    We have a philosophical debate on cloud vs local and Alex experiences full-blown Americana this Halloween. Plus how Chris built the most reliable and high-performance mobile internet setup possible in his RV.

The 20 Best Kubernetes Tools For Managing DevOps Projects

Writing applications for multiple operating environments is one of the major requirements for a developer nowadays. Kubernetes has got the attention as it eliminates the restrictions and extends the core capabilities of the containers. Besides, discoverability, observability, horizontal scaling, and load balancing are the other benefits that Kubernetes can offer through its collection of pods that can perform similar functions. Management has become easy, and we can also use the Deployment Controller to achieve scalability, visibility, time savings, and control over versions. Kubernetes tools are also there to extend the functionalities and eliminate the imposed restrictions for better performance and help you check out the list of seemingly-exhaustive features of Kubernetes. Read more

