Red Hat Leftovers Ansible Loops: Complete Beginner's Guide This is the fifth chapter of RHCE Ansible EX 294 exam preparation series. And in this, you'll learn about using loops in Ansible. The tutorial will be available to public after a week. Become a free member to access it today.

Reclaim hard-drive space with LVM - Fedora Magazine LVM is a tool for logical volume management which includes allocating disks, striping, mirroring and resizing logical volumes. It is commonly used on Fedora installations (prior to BTRFS as default it was LVM+Ext4). But have you ever started up your system to find a message like the image above, after you logged in? Uh oh, Gnome just said the home volume is almost out of space! Luckily, there is likely some space sitting around in another volume, unused and ready to re-alocate. Here’s how to reclaim hard-drive space with LVM. The key to easily re-alocate space between volumes is the Logical Volume Manager (LVM). Fedora 32 and before use LVM to divide disk space by default. This technology is similar to standard hard-drive partitions, but LVM is a lot more flexible. LVM enables not only flexible volume size management, but also advanced capabilities such as read-write snapshots, striping or mirroring data across multiple drives, using a high-speed drive as a cache for a slower drive, and much more. All of these advanced options can get a bit overwhelming, but resizing a volume is straight-forward.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 supports faster service and workload delivery - Red Hat Developer Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.3 was announced last week and is now generally available. We encourage Linux developers to download this update and give it a try. We also recommend updating both development and production systems to the new 8.3 release. This article is an overview of the developer highlights of RHEL 8.3, including new application streams for Node.js 14, Ruby 2.7, PHP 7.4, GCC Toolset 10, and more.

Red Hat's "Stalld" Thread Stall Detector + Booster Sees New Updates - Phoronix Back in August we reported on Red Hat engineers developing Stalld as a new Linux service for detecting stalled threads and also allowing select threads to be boosted based on policy. In the months since Stalld continues to be developed and recently saw new releases. Stalld continues to mature as this modern Linux solution for detecting stalled system threads and those that are ready-to-run but not allotted any processor time. The boosting is handled via using the SCHEAD_DEADLINE policy.

Security Leftovers Isentia warns of hit to FY21 net profit before tax due to ransomware attack Listed Australia media monitoring company Isentia has informed the ASX that its net profit before tax will fall by between $7 million and $8.5 million due to a ransomware attack on its infrastructure which has disrupted the services offered by its SaaS platform, Mediaportal.

Security updates for Friday Security updates have been issued by Debian (sddm and wordpress), Fedora (blueman, chromium, pngcheck, and salt), openSUSE (chromium, salt, tiff, tigervnc, tmux, tomcat, transfig, and xen), Oracle (freetype, kernel, libX11, thunderbird, and xorg-x11-server), SUSE (bluez, ImageMagick, java-1_8_0-openjdk, rmt-server, salt, and u-boot), and Ubuntu (dom4j, firefox, netqmail, phpldapadmin, and tmux).

New Gitpaste-12 Worming Botnet Spreads via GitHub And Pastebin – Experts Perspectives New findings were published today on the “Gitpaste-12” worm, which uses GitHub and Pastebin to store component code and has at least 12 different attack modules available to exploit a range of vulns. It relies on GitHub and Pastebin to download payloads, two sites that aren’t usually blocked and their connection is encrypted, making it more difficult for traditional security measures to block this attack. Current targets are Linux based x86 servers, and Linux ARM and MIPS based IoT devices (see link at bottom). Experts with Security offer observations.

