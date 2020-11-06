Best Terminal Emulators for Linux
This article will cover a guide on installing various terminal emulators available for Linux. Compared to other operating systems, Linux has more command line applications and tools. Choosing a right terminal emulator for running these apps can improve efficiency, especially if you regularly deal with complex command line apps.
These are some of the most popular terminal emulators available for Linux. If you regularly work with shell commands and command line apps, you should invest some time to configure a terminal emulator that suits your needs to improve productivity.
Best RSS Readers for Linux
This article will list open source RSS clients for Linux desktops. Most of these feed readers come with a multi-pane layout, commonly seen in Thunderbird email client for desktop PCs.
RSS readers provide an organized way to aggregate and read your favorite articles. However, the usage of RSS feeds have been declining over the years, mainly because of widening reach of social media and the closing down of Google Reader in 2013. Some Linux desktop RSS apps like RSSOwl are not in development anymore and there is an overall decline in the number of RSS applications for desktop PCs.
DragonBox Pyra handheld Linux gaming PC begins shipping this month
The DragonBox Pyra is a handheld computer with 5 inch display, a QWERTY keyboard for thumb typing and built-in game controllers. It’s been in development for more than half a decade, but the project’s lead developer says the Pyra is finally ready to ship.
Michael Mzorek has been posting a few progress updates on Twitter, and now says the team is assembling Pyra units and getting ready to ship them to customers who had pre-ordered within a matter of days.
MongoDB is an open-source and free NoSQL document based database system. Nowadays, it is prevalent as most application developers are using MongoDB, which can handle big data.
As a MongoDB is a NoSQL database, It stores data in JSON-like documents where fields can vary. You also get benefits with MongoDB like it doesn’t require any predefined database schema or data structure; it can be changed over time.
In this tutorial, we will explain the process of MongoDB installation step-by-step on Debian 9 Linux using MongoDB’s official repositories.
Slack is among the world’s most successful collaboration platforms that help bring together several of your communication. Slack conversations are grouped into channels. It could be for any groups, ventures, subjects, and any other reason. If you are looking for something where you can share your conversations or networks, slack allows you to have a chat over video or audio calls with your colleagues, and even exchange files, photos, and videos, among others.
Two ways to install Slack on Ubuntu 20.04 are discussed in this document. Slack can be installed from the Snapcraft store, as a snap package, or Slack repository, like a deb package.
Apache is a popular, open-source web server available for both Linux and Windows systems. It allows configuration for a diverse range of use cases, from HTML webpages to HyperText Preprocessor (PHP) dynamic web application content.Apache provides a secure and robust platform to deploy your web applications. However, it is still important to install the latest security patches and configure the server properly to establish a secure environment for your web applications.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GoAccess on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, GoAccess is a real-time web log analyzer and a visualizer for Both Linux and Unix operating systems. It functions as an interactive app from the Terminal, and after models also supplies an HTML report, which can be conveniently viewed in the browser.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of GoAccess on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
Today we are looking at how to install Wizard101 on a Chromebook with Crossover 20. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
An article about service in Amazon ECS. What is the service? How to configure it? and how to run it?
One of the main reasons why people choose Linux is the security it offers. That is why you will find Linux at servers and professional workstations. SELinux is one such security feature of Linux. It has been a part of the standard Linux kernel for quite some time, and any modern distro has SELinux support.
There are several different ways SELinux can operate. This is defined by the SELinux policy. In this guide, you will learn more about SELinux policies and how to set a policy in SELinux.
Most Linux users are familiar with the Crontab job scheduler, which acts as a silent daemon that performs all the tasks assigned to it automatically, without any human intervention. This job scheduler makes the life of a Linux user much easier, as the user can hand over all the frequently occurring tasks to the Crontab scheduler so that these tasks can be executed automatically according to a specified schedule.
At times, you may wish to execute a specific task once every hour. This could be an extremely challenging task for a user if the task were to be performed manually, as the user would have to be available every hour to execute that task. If the task is extremely critical and somehow the user misses the time to execute it, this could lead to severe consequences.
The Crontab job scheduler can be a blessing in such situations. With Crontab, you can add tasks to the Crontab file to be executed as a job at specified times. This article will show you how to schedule a Crontab job to occur once every hour in Linux Mint 20.
Using Linux on an Android phone can be useful when you need to use command-line tools. It is also useful for running entire desktops on your phone. A common issue is that you need to root your phone to get a running system, but there are now many systems available for running your favorite distro and desktop on your mobile device. Some of these systems are available for free and even open-source versions exist.
Before choosing how to get started, consider what you are aiming for. Are you looking for a few specific applications, a command-line, or a full desktop? Your choice is important since you can use your phone for many different things. This article shows you how to install entire distributions, as well as a CLI-Launcher, on your mobile device.
Before installing any new program on your computer system, the first thing that every user needs to ensure is that the system has a sufficient amount of storage space to hold that program and run it without any performance issues. Similarly, whenever you intend to copy or download files in any of the directories of your computer system, you need to check if that directory has an adequate amount of storage space available or not.
There are multiple ways in which you can check the sizes of the directories and subdirectories within any operating system that is both GUI based and CLI based. However, since the Linux operating system mostly operates with CLI, therefore, its users are generally interested in looking for terminal-based methods of performing any task. Therefore, in today’s article, we will be talking about the methods of finding the sizes of directory and subdirectories in Linux Mint 20.
In this guide, you’ll see how to set up and configure Memcached on your Ubuntu 20.04 system. For those unfamiliar with Memcached, it’s a free and open-source program that eases the re-extraction of information from a database with an object caching program, which allows for PHP based apps such as WordPress and Joomla to run smoothly without much latency. It does so by reducing the database load; the number of times a data source needs to be re-read upon loading an application.
If you're not sure how to view your SSH certificates, Jack Wallen walks you through the steps on Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Whenever a Crontab job is executed, an email regarding the execution of that job is sent to the email address of the root user i.e. the email ID that you have provided while configuring your Cron daemon. These are the default settings of the Crontab service. However, in some situations, the users prefer to send these notifications to a location other than the root user’s email ID.
You can consider a scenario in which a team lead has asked a subordinate to perform a job after every 4 hours. Whenever that subordinate performs that task, the team lead is supposed to report to the CEO about it, however, this will only be possible if the subordinate informs the team lead after every 4 hours that he has performed the assigned job. It means that if the subordinate forgets to do so, then the team lead will have to face the consequences.
This task can be simplified if somehow the team lead automatically gets to know every time the subordinate performs that task without needing the subordinate to explicitly inform the team lead. Fortunately, the Crontab service in Linux allows us to do so by configuring its MAILTO parameter in such a way that it can send notifications to the desired recipient. So, today we will be talking about the method of configuring the Crontab MAILTO parameter to send notifications to a specified location other than the root user’s email ID in Linux Mint 20.
The crontab is an extremely useful job scheduler in Linux based systems that allow you to transform your daily routine tasks into crontab jobs that can run automatically at the specified schedule. However, since this job scheduler works silently in the background, that is why most of the users wonder whether it is working or not.
At times, you assign the tasks of backing up your system or updating it to the crontab job scheduler. These tasks are considered very crucial for the normal working of any computer system. That is why, if they get missed out for any reason, your system will stop working consequently. So, it is considered extremely important to keep a check on your crontab job scheduler as well to stay informed about whether it is running or not and performing the jobs assigned to it or not.
This is quick guide / tour howto install Fedora 33 Server on real PC using NetInstall ISO. First download your NetInstall image from (https://alt.fedoraproject.org/), then create your bootable USB flash drive using Fedora Media Writer, dd or similar tool.
You can use this method to install server or minimal version Fedora 33 or any Desktop Spin too. Like Workstation (Gnome), KDE Plasma Desktop, Xfce Desktop, LXQt desktop environment, Mate-Compiz Desktop, Cinnamon Desktop, LXDE Desktop and SOAS Desktop.
