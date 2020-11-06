How open source makes me a better manager
I was introduced to open source by my husband, a long-term Unix/Linux user. When he encouraged me to attend the Triangle Linux Users Group (TriLUG), a local meetup in the Raleigh, NC, area, I was quite intimidated, as I was one of a handful of women in attendance. But the more I learned about open source, the more intrigued I became.
As a quality engineer (QE), it was challenging to comprehend what impact I could have in open source. I had to expand my own understanding to realize that contributing to open source does not only mean code contributions and that QE brings a lot of value by providing feedback, testing, reporting, and verifying fixes. Any way someone can contribute to a project makes the project that much better.
