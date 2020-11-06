Arch Conf 2020 - Talks and content release
We are happy to announce that the talks held at Arch Conf 2020 have been edited and released The can be found on CCC Media, Youtube and in our archive.
On our archive you can find a copy of all the edited talks, the submitted questions from the Q&A and the presentation slides. We have also included the DJ mixes from the break, the assets used for the OBS stream, and the break animation along with the background used for the presentations.
Arch Linux Conference 2020 Material Now Available
For fans of the Arch Linux distribution their Arch Conf 2020 virtual presentations have all been posted now for your enjoyment.
Arch Conf started as a new annual tradition last year when they met in Berlin as a meeting of the key developers. This year Arch Conf was held virtually given the pandemic while now the edited recordings and all presentation material has been collected and organized in an easily accessible manner.
