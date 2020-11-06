Security Leftovers Twitter + Deloitte + hacking equals some very red faces The social media site Twitter has once again shown it has somewhat twisted priorities by taking down the account of Swiss IT consultant and developer Tillie Kottmann who exposed consultancy firm Deloitte's lack of technical nous.

Researchers find new backdoor that uses DLL side-loading to attack Windows Researchers from global security firm Sophos claim they have found new malware that uses DLL side-loading to run malicious code and install backdoors on Windows systems.

Gitpaste-12 Worm Targets Linux Servers, IoT Devices [Ed: How to blame malware on Microsoft's GitHub... on "Linux" (as other sites too have done in recent days)] The newly discovered malware uses GitHub and Pastebin to house component code, and harbors 12 different initial attack vectors.

Games: Direct3D, SDL2 and FlightGear Direct3D 12 to Vulkan layer vkd3d-proton has a 2.0 release | GamingOnLinux Supporting newer and more advanced Windows games like Control and Death Stranding, the Direct3D 12 to Vulkan layer vkd3d-proton has a 2.0 release. This is the Valve-sponsored fork of the original vkd3d project from the Wine team, with this having a pure focus on working with the Proton compatibility layer for Steam Play. [...] You're going to need the most up to date drivers possible to use it fully. For AMD that means Mesa's RADV driver, which according to the readme the current recommendation is for drivers right from the current Git development. For NVIDIA you want at least driver version 455.26.01.

VKD3D-Proton 2.0 Released With More Direct3D 12 Games Now Running On Vulkan - Phoronix VKD3D-Proton as the Valve-backed fork of Wine's VKD3D for mapping the Direct3D 12 API atop Vulkan is now supporting more features with today's v2.0 release and thus handling more Windows games running on Linux with Steam Play. VKD3D-Proton 2.0 was tagged today now that it supports Direct3D 12 Feature Level 12.0 and Shader Model 6.0 DXIL.

Humble Choice for November is up with Imperator Rome, Darkwood and more | GamingOnLinux Another fresh month is here with a new set of games to claim if you're subscribing to Humble Choice (previously called Humble Monthly), along with multiple big sales on Humble Store. For this month, Humble have said they're continuing to allow all 12 games to be claimed along with new subscriptions also seeing a reduced price at $12 for the Premium tier to join.

SDL2 Adds Sony PlayStation 5 Controller Support While the Sony PlayStation 5 isn't beginning to ship until next week there is now support within the widely-used SDL2 library for its controllers. Sam Lantinga of Valve has added support for the PlayStation 5 controller mappings to SDL2 plus necessary joystick code changes. [...] As it has already been eight months since the release of SDL 2.0.12 and the project roughly on a half-year cadence, it will hopefully be soon for the next official SDL2 release with this PS5 controller support and more.

FlightGear 2020.3 Released For This Leading Open-Source Flight Simulator - Phoronix FlightGear 2020.3 is out today as the newest feature update to this long-standing, open-source flight simulator software package. While not as elaborate as Microsoft Flight Simulator or X-Plane, FlightGear continues to advance and has a steady following.

FlightGear 2020.3 Released – FlightGear Flight Simulator As always there’s also internal improvements to the flight models and other simulation systems, bug-fixes, and performance improvements. We’re going to take a proper tour around Iceland in another post, and detail some of the improved feature and aircraft over the next few months. The full change-log is available here. But we’d like to quickly share some highlights below.