postmarketOS in 2020-11: Apps, UIs & Devices
After a several month hiatus in blog posts, we're back to give you, our dear readers, an update on what has been happening in postmarketOS development land since our last post. It's quite a lot, and we do not want to leave out any juicy details, so to make it easier to digest we'll be splitting this update post into a two part series. Welcome to part 1!
Security Leftovers
Games: Direct3D, SDL2 and FlightGear
Wine 5.21 Announcement
The Wine development release 5.21 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - GDI32 library converted to PE. - More fixes for windowless RichEdit. - A number of timezone updates. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.21.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.21.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 5.21 Released As One Of The Smaller Updates
Mike Blumenkrantz Concludes His Work on Zink
