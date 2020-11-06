Top 10 File Compression Utilities on Linux
Transferring files between one computer to another or storing them securely is a major task to both normal and professional users. Sometimes it is not possible to send files above a certain size over the internet, so you need utilities that will help decrease your file size without compromising data or its quality. It also helps merge multiple files and reduce the overall file size to help you send it securely over the internet.
Linux users are blessed with many effective and reliable file compression utilities at their disposal.
The majority of utilities listed here work well with all the Linux distros, and we have tested them on Ubuntu.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 858 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
Games: Direct3D, SDL2 and FlightGear
Wine 5.21 Announcement
The Wine development release 5.21 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - GDI32 library converted to PE. - More fixes for windowless RichEdit. - A number of timezone updates. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.21.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.21.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 5.21 Released As One Of The Smaller Updates
Mike Blumenkrantz Concludes His Work on Zink
Recent comments
47 min 45 sec ago
1 hour 16 min ago
1 hour 49 min ago
3 hours 2 min ago
5 hours 14 min ago
5 hours 15 min ago
16 hours 49 min ago
23 hours 27 min ago
23 hours 38 min ago
23 hours 47 min ago