How to Create Bootable USB from ISO using Linux Terminal
There are many third-party tools to create a bootable Linux USB Drive. Here I will show you how to create a bootable USB flash from ISO file using the Linux terminal.
Before we start make sure you have downloaded the .ISO file and have a USB flash drive with not less than 4GB capacity.
How to create Kali Linux Bootable USB drive | FOSS Linux
Kali Linux is a Debian based Linux distribution with a focus on advanced penetration testing and security auditing. This operating system comes loaded with hundreds of tools used in Information gathering, Penetration testing, forensics, reverse engineering, security research, and much more. Like most Linux distributions out there, Kali Linux is installable on your PC, or you can run it as a live OS from a USB drive.
How To Install VNC on Debian 10 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VNC on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, VNC (Virtual Network Computing) server is a free and open-source software which is designed for allowing remote access to the Desktop Environment of the server to the VNC Client whereas VNC viewer is used on the remote computer to connect to the server.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of the VNC server on an Ubuntu Debian 10 (Buster).
How to Perform a POST Request Using Curl – Linux Hint
Curl is a free and open-source command-line utility that allows network connections to be generated by users. On Windows, Linux, and Mac, Curl is open, rendering it the take-to option for programmers throughout all channels.
What is a 500 Internal Server Error? – Linux Hint
Your browser will send a request to the host server managing site any time you visit a web page, which produces the requested data and response code. Whether or not the request was successful is indicated by the HTTP response status codes.
In five groups, responses are categorized. If an error message falls within the 500 to 599 range, it can be identified as a server error.HTTP status code 500 is a generic error message that the server returns because there is no other suitable error message. It can be triggered by a variety of barriers that keep the request from being completed by the server.
Linux Security Hardening for Beginners Part 03 – SSH Hardening - The Linux Juggernaut
Most of the linux servers are remotely managed by using SSH connections. OpenSSH server is the default SSH service software that comes built in with most of the linux/BSD systems. This service is also known as SSH daemon or sshd and since this service acts as the entry point for your server, it is necessary to secure the SSH service. In this guide, you will learn how to harden your OpenSSH server by using different configuration options to make sure that remote access to your server is as secure as possible.
In this first step, you will implement some initial hardening configurations to improve the overall security of your SSH server. Many of the hardening configurations for OpenSSH you implement using the standard OpenSSH server configuration file, which is located at /etc/ssh/sshd_config.
How to Reset the Apps Grid in GNOME 3.38
Now that you’re able to rearrange apps shortcuts in the Applications grid (one of many new GNOME 3.38 features) you might be wondering what happens when you want to ‘undo’ changes and reset apps back to their original positions.
In this post I show you how to reset the app picker layout in Ubuntu 20.10. It is quick and easy to do using a single command. When you run it all app shortcuts (and any app folders that you have created) fall into alphabetical order, A to Z, top to bottom.
Security Leftovers
Games: Direct3D, SDL2 and FlightGear
Wine 5.21 Announcement
The Wine development release 5.21 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - GDI32 library converted to PE. - More fixes for windowless RichEdit. - A number of timezone updates. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.21.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.21.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 5.21 Released As One Of The Smaller Updates
Mike Blumenkrantz Concludes His Work on Zink
