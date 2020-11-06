Videos/Shows: MATE 20.10, Suckless, Ubuntu 20.10 + Deepin, BSD Now and More
Ubuntu MATE 20.10 overview | For a retrospective future.
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Ubuntu MATE 20.10 and some of the applications pre-installed.
Applying Patches To Suckless Software - YouTube
had a viewer ask me about patching Suckless software (like dwm, st and dmenu). I have done videos on this in the past but it has been awhile. And I noticed that my dmenu build is not up-to-date, so I'm killing two birds with one stone here.
Five Interesting Linux Apps To Waste A Bit Of Time - YouTube
Today we're going to have a bit of fun with Linux, rather than checking out some useful vim plugin or new tool, we're taking a look at 5 interesting linux apps made entirely for wasting a bit of time on Linux, and if nothing else they work great as screeensavers.
Ubuntu 20.10 + Deepin: A Marriage Made In Desktop Linux Heaven? - YouTube
The marriage between Ubuntu and the Deepin Desktop Environment soars to new heights with UbuntuDDE Remix 20.10. But why are we SO excited over clocks, fonts and screenshot utilities? Find out why Ubuntu DDE Remix 20.10 is worth paying attention to in today's video!
BSD Now 375: Virtually everything
bhyve - The FreeBSD Hypervisor, udf information leak, being a vim user instead of classic vi, FreeBSD on ESXi ARM Fling: Fixing Virtual Hardware, new FreeBSD Remote Process Plugin in LLDB, OpenBSD Laptop, and more.
Reality 2.0 Episode 47: Revolutions
Doc Searls, Katherine Druckman and Petros Koutoupis talk to Hadrian Zbarcea about revolutions, both technical and other.
Security Leftovers
Games: Direct3D, SDL2 and FlightGear
Wine 5.21 Announcement
The Wine development release 5.21 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - GDI32 library converted to PE. - More fixes for windowless RichEdit. - A number of timezone updates. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.21.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.21.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 5.21 Released As One Of The Smaller Updates
Mike Blumenkrantz Concludes His Work on Zink
