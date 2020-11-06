As always there’s also internal improvements to the flight models and other simulation systems, bug-fixes, and performance improvements. We’re going to take a proper tour around Iceland in another post, and detail some of the improved feature and aircraft over the next few months. The full change-log is available here. But we’d like to quickly share some highlights below.

While the Sony PlayStation 5 isn't beginning to ship until next week there is now support within the widely-used SDL2 library for its controllers. Sam Lantinga of Valve has added support for the PlayStation 5 controller mappings to SDL2 plus necessary joystick code changes. [...] As it has already been eight months since the release of SDL 2.0.12 and the project roughly on a half-year cadence, it will hopefully be soon for the next official SDL2 release with this PS5 controller support and more.

Another fresh month is here with a new set of games to claim if you're subscribing to Humble Choice (previously called Humble Monthly), along with multiple big sales on Humble Store. For this month, Humble have said they're continuing to allow all 12 games to be claimed along with new subscriptions also seeing a reduced price at $12 for the Premium tier to join.

Supporting newer and more advanced Windows games like Control and Death Stranding, the Direct3D 12 to Vulkan layer vkd3d-proton has a 2.0 release. This is the Valve-sponsored fork of the original vkd3d project from the Wine team, with this having a pure focus on working with the Proton compatibility layer for Steam Play. [...] You're going to need the most up to date drivers possible to use it fully. For AMD that means Mesa's RADV driver, which according to the readme the current recommendation is for drivers right from the current Git development. For NVIDIA you want at least driver version 455.26.01.

Wine 5.21 Announcement The Wine development release 5.21 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - GDI32 library converted to PE. - More fixes for windowless RichEdit. - A number of timezone updates. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.21.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.21.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list. Also: Wine 5.21 Released As One Of The Smaller Updates