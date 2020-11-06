Security Leftovers
Twitter + Deloitte + hacking equals some very red faces
The social media site Twitter has once again shown it has somewhat twisted priorities by taking down the account of Swiss IT consultant and developer Tillie Kottmann who exposed consultancy firm Deloitte's lack of technical nous.
Researchers find new backdoor that uses DLL side-loading to attack Windows
Researchers from global security firm Sophos claim they have found new malware that uses DLL side-loading to run malicious code and install backdoors on Windows systems.
Gitpaste-12 Worm Targets Linux Servers, IoT Devices [Ed: How to blame malware on Microsoft's GitHub... on "Linux" (as other sites too have done in recent days)]
The newly discovered malware uses GitHub and Pastebin to house component code, and harbors 12 different initial attack vectors.
Games: Direct3D, SDL2 and FlightGear
Wine 5.21 Announcement
The Wine development release 5.21 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - GDI32 library converted to PE. - More fixes for windowless RichEdit. - A number of timezone updates. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.21.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.21.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 5.21 Released As One Of The Smaller Updates
Mike Blumenkrantz Concludes His Work on Zink
