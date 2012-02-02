Graphics: AMD, Intel and Mesa Latest
An initial round of predominantly AMDGPU kernel driver patches have been called upon for pulling into DRM-Next as new feature work for Linux 5.11.
Among the highlights for this early feature code queuing up for the Linux 5.11 kernel cycle includes:
- Initial support for next-gen Van Gogh APUs. AMD published Van Gogh graphics support at the end of September while it is coming with Linux 5.11. Van Gogh is expected to be a combination of Zen 2 CPU cores and RDNA2 graphics. The Linux graphics driver bring-up does reinforce the RDNA2/Navi graphics. Also exciting with Van Gogh is DDR5 system memory support. It's also bringing other new features like as a "fix" for Linux 5.10. Green Sardine looks like it may be the Ryzen 5000 Cezanne APUs.
Following the news that we were first to report last month on Intel starting open-source public patches for Vulkan ray-tracing in preparation for their forthcoming Xe HPG graphics card, the initial prep work for that Vulkan ray-tracing support has now been merged in time for Mesa 20.3.
The Mesa 20.3 code branching is imminent and merged as of writing has just been patches to prep the infrastructure for allowing Intel's "ANV" Vulkan driver to support ray-tracing but not the actual extension enablement. Thus for this Q4'2020 Mesa3D update there might not be the working implementation, but that in turn would then most likely come with Mesa 21.0 next quarter. Given the Xe HPG release doesn't appear imminent, that timing should ultimately turn out fine.
It's not across the finish line at least yet but Mesa 20.3 just merged today the initial prep changes needed for exposing OpenCL 3.0 support within the Clover Gallium3D state tracker.
David Airlie of Red Hat has merged Clover's "CL3.0 precursor patches" as the initial changes in moving this OpenCL Gallium3D state tracker to OpenCL 3.0 support. Basically it adds the new version number and other prep work around differences in the OpenCL 3.0 spec but doesn't yet enable / flip on any OpenCL 3.0 support as of yet.
For the past several months there have been a number of Intel Linux DRM patch series around "big joiner" support and that is looking like it may soon be finished up for allowing support for driving 8K displays off a single port.
Intel's "big joiner" support with Ice Lake / Gen11 and newer is for allowing two pipes to drive a single transcoder. The main focus of big joiner is for being able to drive an 8K display (at 30Hz or 60Hz, depending upon conditions) off a single DP port.
Python Programming
In this tutorial, we'll write a simple smart contract, deploy it to a personal Ethereum blockchain, and call the contract from a Python script.
The previous post demonstrated how to write a simple smart contract with Solidity and deploy it to the Ethereum Blockchain.
This tutorial will show how to update the contract to save some data in the blockchain as well as how to inspect the blockchain to see our transactions.
I've been using Python Generators for a while now, having to deal with large Django Querysets, reading large Excel files, and being able to save memory by using generators became part of my day to day work. However, these days I faced a different problem where I wanted to avoid making extra calls to services and solved it with generators. This is what this post is about.
Suppose you want to check if a given user_email is registered in any of the following social media: Facebook, Github, or Twitter.
Web applications can have many different layers of logic including template rendering, request handling, database connection, and form validations. Due to this complex nature of layers, testing a web application can prove difficult.
Most of the time, backend testing is higher priority than frontend testing, but performance issues on the client-side can prevent users from making the most out of the product.
For this reason, front-end testing should always be incorporated in the workflows, so that a seamless experience for the end-user can be ensured. Luckily, there are many online tools you can use to create and automate frontend testing in an easy way.
Writing tests for frontend can prove quite complicated and managing them after multiple iterations can be a challenge for Quality Assurance testers. Fortunately, there are tools available to improve and automate the process of testing.
Suppose you need to scrape data from a website after translating the web page in R and Python. In google chrome, there is an option (or functionality) to translate any foreign language. If you are an english speaker and don't know any other foreign language and you want to extract data from the website which does not have option to convert language to English, this article would help you how to perform translation of a webpage.
You may not familiar with Selenium so it is important to understand the background. Selenium is an open-source tool which is very popular in testing domain and used for automating web browsers. It allows you to write test scripts in several programming languages. Selenium is available in both R and Python.
This week’s EAP is devoted to platform-wide features, now bundled in PyCharm: Code With Me, a tool for collaborative development and pair programming, and Grazie, an intelligent text proofreading assistant. For the full list of issues fixed in this update, see the release notes.
We invite you to join our EAP to try out the latest features we have coming up, test that they work properly in your environments, and help us make a better PyCharm for everyone!
We have a Python program for logging email attachment type information. As part of doing this, it wants to peer inside various sorts of archive types to see what's inside of them, because malware puts bad stuff there. One of the Python modules we use for this is the Ubuntu packaged version of libarchive-c, which is a Python API for libarchive. Our program prints out information in a very specific output format, which our Exim configuration then reads and makes use of.
IPython is a great improvement over the standard Python interpreter, bringing many enhancements such as autocompletion and "magic" commands. When debugging, however, many of these features become inaccessible. With Spyder, we aim to bring back these capabilities and more for a truly premium debugging experience! (And believe me, I use this debugger a lot, and not only because I write code that might contain bugs :p).
In this post, I will describe the debugger improvements we've already made in Spyder 4, as well as those that are already implemented or under review for Spyder 4.2 and beyond.
That's a question that has run through my head repeatedly over the years. The beloved sitcom has been my top "comfort show/background noise" choice for a long time.
It used to be a question I couldn't answer, because the data Netflix allowed users to download about their activity was extremely limited.
Now, though, Netflix allows you to download a veritable treasure-trove of data about your account. With a just a little Python and pandas programming, we can now get a concrete answer to the question: how much time have I spent watching The Office?
Want to find out how much time you have spent watching The Office, or any other show on Netflix?
In this tutorial, we'll walk you through exactly how to do it step by step!
Having a little Python and pandas experience will be helpful for this tutorial, but it's not strictly necessary. You can sign up and try our interactive Python for beginners course for free.
JSON (JavaScript Object Notation) is a widely used format to store the data. It is used to exchange data between servers and software applications, i.e., web application, mobile application, etc. Python provides a built-in JSON module to perform JSON related tasks.
The Python object (i.e., list, dictionary, tuple) can be converted into JSON. We use the dumps() function from the JSON module to perform this conversion. Whenever the Python object is converted into a JSON, and if we print the converted JSON object, results will be displayed the same as the Python dictionary. The JSON pretty print refers to display the JSON object in a good format and presentable way.
This article explains the JSON pretty print concept with the help of examples.
Python is an effective programming language to get things done in an absolute manner. It provides many built-in modules, statements, and functions to perform various specific tasks. The pass statement in Python works in the same way as a placeholder does for a text field in a web form. It plays the same role as a null play in any programming language. When the Python interpreter executes the pass statement, nothing happens. It is useful to place a pass statement when we syntactically require a statement and do not want to execute it. As its name suggests, it passes the control to the next statement.
The main difference between the comment and pass statement is that the Python interpreter completely ignores the comments, whereas, the pass statement is not ignored. This article explains the use of the pass statement in detail.
Updates for Poppler, Plasma, Xfce, LLVM 11 Arrive in Tumbleweed
Four openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots were released since our last blog more than a week ago.
These four snapshots had a variety of package updates that included updates for LLVM, Wireshark, Node.js, Plasma and Xfce.
A few hours ago, the first snapshot of the month of November was released with snapshot 20201104, which started trending at a rating of 90 on the Tumbleweed snapshot reviewer. The snapshot brought the new major version of LLVM 11. More than half the changelog covers the additions and changes for this compiler. Generic improvements to Clang as a whole were made and new compiler flags like -fstack-clash-protection will provide protection against the stack clash attack for x86, s390x and ppc64 architectures. The edict package, which is a Japanese-English Dictionary in machine readable form received more than a year’s worth of updates in it’s 20201102 release. Node.js 14.15.0 had no major changes, but the Long-Term-Support version had a International Components for Unicode version bump. LibreOffice’s update to version 7.0.3.1 in Tumbleweed provided some bug fixes and translation updates. The update of Perl 5.32.0 brought in support of unicode 13.0 and Wireshark 3.2.8 took care of a build failure caused from the bison parser. The Xfce desktop fixed a memory leak when reconnecting to a DisplayPort monitor with the update of the xfdesktop 4.14.3 package.
Also: openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2020/45 – Dominique a.k.a. DimStar (Dim*)
Bluefish Editor 2.2.12 Released with Improved Python 3 Compatibility
Bluefish, a powerful editor targeted towards programmers and web developers, released version 2.2.12 a day ago with some minor new features.
