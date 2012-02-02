Python Programming
-
[Part 1/2] Deploy a Smart Contract on Ethereum with Python, Truffle and web3py | Codementor
In this tutorial, we'll write a simple smart contract, deploy it to a personal Ethereum blockchain, and call the contract from a Python script.
-
[Part 2/2] Persist data to the Ethereum blockchain using Python, Truffle, and Ganache | Codementor
The previous post demonstrated how to write a simple smart contract with Solidity and deploy it to the Ethereum Blockchain.
This tutorial will show how to update the contract to save some data in the blockchain as well as how to inspect the blockchain to see our transactions.
-
Using Python Generators to avoid extra service calls | Codementor
I've been using Python Generators for a while now, having to deal with large Django Querysets, reading large Excel files, and being able to save memory by using generators became part of my day to day work. However, these days I faced a different problem where I wanted to avoid making extra calls to services and solved it with generators. This is what this post is about.
Suppose you want to check if a given user_email is registered in any of the following social media: Facebook, Github, or Twitter.
-
Guide To Frontend Testing Using Django | Codementor
Web applications can have many different layers of logic including template rendering, request handling, database connection, and form validations. Due to this complex nature of layers, testing a web application can prove difficult.
Most of the time, backend testing is higher priority than frontend testing, but performance issues on the client-side can prevent users from making the most out of the product.
For this reason, front-end testing should always be incorporated in the workflows, so that a seamless experience for the end-user can be ensured. Luckily, there are many online tools you can use to create and automate frontend testing in an easy way.
Writing tests for frontend can prove quite complicated and managing them after multiple iterations can be a challenge for Quality Assurance testers. Fortunately, there are tools available to improve and automate the process of testing.
-
Translating Web Page while Scraping
Suppose you need to scrape data from a website after translating the web page in R and Python. In google chrome, there is an option (or functionality) to translate any foreign language. If you are an english speaker and don't know any other foreign language and you want to extract data from the website which does not have option to convert language to English, this article would help you how to perform translation of a webpage.
[...]
You may not familiar with Selenium so it is important to understand the background. Selenium is an open-source tool which is very popular in testing domain and used for automating web browsers. It allows you to write test scripts in several programming languages. Selenium is available in both R and Python.
-
PyCharm 2020.3 EAP #4: Pair Programming, Intelligent Text Proofreading, and More – PyCharm Blog | JetBrains
This week’s EAP is devoted to platform-wide features, now bundled in PyCharm: Code With Me, a tool for collaborative development and pair programming, and Grazie, an intelligent text proofreading assistant. For the full list of issues fixed in this update, see the release notes.
We invite you to join our EAP to try out the latest features we have coming up, test that they work properly in your environments, and help us make a better PyCharm for everyone!
-
In Python, using the logging package is part of your API, or should be
We have a Python program for logging email attachment type information. As part of doing this, it wants to peer inside various sorts of archive types to see what's inside of them, because malware puts bad stuff there. One of the Python modules we use for this is the Ubuntu packaged version of libarchive-c, which is a Python API for libarchive. Our program prints out information in a very specific output format, which our Exim configuration then reads and makes use of.
-
Blog | New features in Spyder 4's new debugger! — Spyder IDE
IPython is a great improvement over the standard Python interpreter, bringing many enhancements such as autocompletion and "magic" commands. When debugging, however, many of these features become inaccessible. With Spyder, we aim to bring back these capabilities and more for a truly premium debugging experience! (And believe me, I use this debugger a lot, and not only because I write code that might contain bugs ).
In this post, I will describe the debugger improvements we've already made in Spyder 4, as well as those that are already implemented or under review for Spyder 4.2 and beyond.
-
Beginner Python Tutorial: Analyze Your Personal Netflix Data – Dataquest
That's a question that has run through my head repeatedly over the years. The beloved sitcom has been my top "comfort show/background noise" choice for a long time.
It used to be a question I couldn't answer, because the data Netflix allowed users to download about their activity was extremely limited.
Now, though, Netflix allows you to download a veritable treasure-trove of data about your account. With a just a little Python and pandas programming, we can now get a concrete answer to the question: how much time have I spent watching The Office?
Want to find out how much time you have spent watching The Office, or any other show on Netflix?
In this tutorial, we'll walk you through exactly how to do it step by step!
Having a little Python and pandas experience will be helpful for this tutorial, but it's not strictly necessary. You can sign up and try our interactive Python for beginners course for free.
-
Python JSON pretty print – Linux Hint
JSON (JavaScript Object Notation) is a widely used format to store the data. It is used to exchange data between servers and software applications, i.e., web application, mobile application, etc. Python provides a built-in JSON module to perform JSON related tasks.
The Python object (i.e., list, dictionary, tuple) can be converted into JSON. We use the dumps() function from the JSON module to perform this conversion. Whenever the Python object is converted into a JSON, and if we print the converted JSON object, results will be displayed the same as the Python dictionary. The JSON pretty print refers to display the JSON object in a good format and presentable way.
This article explains the JSON pretty print concept with the help of examples.
-
Python pass statement – Linux Hint
Python is an effective programming language to get things done in an absolute manner. It provides many built-in modules, statements, and functions to perform various specific tasks. The pass statement in Python works in the same way as a placeholder does for a text field in a web form. It plays the same role as a null play in any programming language. When the Python interpreter executes the pass statement, nothing happens. It is useful to place a pass statement when we syntactically require a statement and do not want to execute it. As its name suggests, it passes the control to the next statement.
The main difference between the comment and pass statement is that the Python interpreter completely ignores the comments, whereas, the pass statement is not ignored. This article explains the use of the pass statement in detail.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 799 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics: AMD, Intel and Mesa Latest
Python Programming
Updates for Poppler, Plasma, Xfce, LLVM 11 Arrive in Tumbleweed
Four openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots were released since our last blog more than a week ago. These four snapshots had a variety of package updates that included updates for LLVM, Wireshark, Node.js, Plasma and Xfce. A few hours ago, the first snapshot of the month of November was released with snapshot 20201104, which started trending at a rating of 90 on the Tumbleweed snapshot reviewer. The snapshot brought the new major version of LLVM 11. More than half the changelog covers the additions and changes for this compiler. Generic improvements to Clang as a whole were made and new compiler flags like -fstack-clash-protection will provide protection against the stack clash attack for x86, s390x and ppc64 architectures. The edict package, which is a Japanese-English Dictionary in machine readable form received more than a year’s worth of updates in it’s 20201102 release. Node.js 14.15.0 had no major changes, but the Long-Term-Support version had a International Components for Unicode version bump. LibreOffice’s update to version 7.0.3.1 in Tumbleweed provided some bug fixes and translation updates. The update of Perl 5.32.0 brought in support of unicode 13.0 and Wireshark 3.2.8 took care of a build failure caused from the bison parser. The Xfce desktop fixed a memory leak when reconnecting to a DisplayPort monitor with the update of the xfdesktop 4.14.3 package. Also: openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2020/45 – Dominique a.k.a. DimStar (Dim*)
Bluefish Editor 2.2.12 Released with Improved Python 3 Compatibility
Bluefish, a powerful editor targeted towards programmers and web developers, released version 2.2.12 a day ago with some minor new features.
Recent comments
3 hours 58 min ago
4 hours 26 min ago
5 hours 3 sec ago
6 hours 13 min ago
8 hours 24 min ago
8 hours 25 min ago
19 hours 59 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago