Development and Other Leftovers
-
Three Beginner-Friendly Data Mining Solutions - LinuxLinks
Data mining is no longer a mythical thing that only a handful of data scientists understand. Everyone leverages data to do their work, making data mining, collection, and processing more common than ever. In fact, you don’t have to be a data scientist with years of experience to fully leverage data for business or personal purposes.
Data mining is also becoming more accessible, thanks to the tools and resources available today. Cloud clusters that can support data mining operations can be acquired for less than $5 per month. On-premise, desktop solutions that don’t require cloud computing are also becoming more available. Beginner-friendly data mining solutions are really just a few clicks away.
-
Top 8 Mobile Application Development Frameworks - LinuxLinks
Mobile application development is the process by which software is created for handheld devices. This article focuses on tools which help developers create applications for mobile phones. The purpose of application frameworks and libraries is to enable developers to spend their time on the creative and interesting part of development, alleviating the repetitive overhead associated with common development patterns.
A multiple mobile application framework is software that helps developers to create phone applications that are written as embedded dynamic websites and also make use of native phone capabilities.
The leading mobile platforms are Android and iOS. The platforms support application binaries as found on personal computers with code which executes in the native machine format of the processor. With the diversity of mobile platforms, the mobile developer needs help in creating and managing versions for different platforms. Step forward a mobile application framework that supports multiple mobile platforms, allowing developers to apply their skills to create native applications for multiple platforms.
-
JavaScript Cookie – Linux Hint
JavaScript is the language behind almost every website you will use. JavaScript is the language of the online world and is used in online communication, as well. The concept and need for cookies arose when developers wanted to store user information in the browser to avoid overloaded communication over a stateless HTTP server. A cookie is like a file containing some data that is stored on the user’s machine. The information stays on the computer, even if the user closes the website or closes the browser. This article provides an overview of the use of cookies in JavaScript.
-
Javascript Random Number – Linux Hint
While developing a gaming website, we often need to generate random numbers. In this article, we are going to know how we can get a random in Javascript using the random method.
The random method helps in generating pseudo-random numbers, since, arithmetically, generating a true random number is impossible.
-
Rust from a Gopher - Lessons 3 & 4
Hello and welcome to the third post in my series about learning Rust. In case you want to hit it from the start, here’s a link to the first one! This entire series covers my journey from being a completely land-locked Gopher to becoming (hopefully) a hardened Rustacean, able to skitter the hazardous seabed of any application safely.
-
This Week in Rust 363
-
Deprecating scp
The scp command, which uses the SSH protocol to copy files between machines, is deeply wired into the fingers of many Linux users and developers — doubly so for those of us who still think of it as a more secure replacement for rcp. Many users may be surprised to learn, though, that the resemblance to rcp goes beyond the name; much of the underlying protocol is the same as well. That protocol is showing its age, and the OpenSSH community has considered it deprecated for a while. Replacing scp in a way that keeps users happy may not be an easy task, though.
-
To Prevent Free, Frictionless Access To Human Knowledge, Publishers Want Librarians To Be Afraid, Very Afraid
After many years of fierce resistance to open access, academic publishers have largely embraced -- and extended -- the idea, ensuring that their 35-40% profit margins live on. In the light of this subversion of the original hopes for open access, people have come up with other ways to provide free and frictionless access to knowledge -- most of which is paid for by taxpayers around the world. One is preprints, which are increasingly used by researchers to disseminate their results widely, without needing to worry about payment or gatekeepers. The other is through sites that have taken it upon themselves to offer immediate access to large numbers of academic papers -- so-called "shadow libraries". The most famous of these sites is Sci-Hub, created by Alexandra Elbakyan. At the time of writing, Sci-Hub claims to hold 79 million papers.
-
Chuwi CoreBox Pro is a small PC with Intel Ice Lake
Chuwi says the CoreBox Pro ships with Windows 10, but it should be capable of running most desktop GNU/Linux distributions as well.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 797 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics: AMD, Intel and Mesa Latest
Python Programming
Updates for Poppler, Plasma, Xfce, LLVM 11 Arrive in Tumbleweed
Four openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots were released since our last blog more than a week ago. These four snapshots had a variety of package updates that included updates for LLVM, Wireshark, Node.js, Plasma and Xfce. A few hours ago, the first snapshot of the month of November was released with snapshot 20201104, which started trending at a rating of 90 on the Tumbleweed snapshot reviewer. The snapshot brought the new major version of LLVM 11. More than half the changelog covers the additions and changes for this compiler. Generic improvements to Clang as a whole were made and new compiler flags like -fstack-clash-protection will provide protection against the stack clash attack for x86, s390x and ppc64 architectures. The edict package, which is a Japanese-English Dictionary in machine readable form received more than a year’s worth of updates in it’s 20201102 release. Node.js 14.15.0 had no major changes, but the Long-Term-Support version had a International Components for Unicode version bump. LibreOffice’s update to version 7.0.3.1 in Tumbleweed provided some bug fixes and translation updates. The update of Perl 5.32.0 brought in support of unicode 13.0 and Wireshark 3.2.8 took care of a build failure caused from the bison parser. The Xfce desktop fixed a memory leak when reconnecting to a DisplayPort monitor with the update of the xfdesktop 4.14.3 package. Also: openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2020/45 – Dominique a.k.a. DimStar (Dim*)
Bluefish Editor 2.2.12 Released with Improved Python 3 Compatibility
Bluefish, a powerful editor targeted towards programmers and web developers, released version 2.2.12 a day ago with some minor new features.
Recent comments
3 hours 58 min ago
4 hours 26 min ago
5 hours 3 sec ago
6 hours 13 min ago
8 hours 24 min ago
8 hours 25 min ago
19 hours 59 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago