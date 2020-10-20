today's howtos
-
How to install MySQL server on Debian 10 Linux - nixCraft
Explains how to install and set up Oracle MySQL server 8.x on Debian 10 LTS Linux, including new users and databases for your project.
-
The Container configurations in Amazon ECS - Kernel Talks
A quick post on advanced container configurations in Amazon ECS.
-
Display Linux Commands Cheatsheets With Tealdeer Tool - OSTechNix
Tealdeer is a very fast, un-official tldr client that allows you to access and display Linux commands cheatsheets in your Terminal.
-
How to Use Docker Push & Pull Command with Examples - LinuxBuz
The Docker pull command is used for downloading Docker images from the Docker Hub or private registry. By default, it will download the images from the Docker Hub. You will need to specify the name of the private registry if you want to pull from it.
The Docker push command is used to upload or share images to the Docker Hub registry. Before pushing an image to the Docker Hub. You will need to create an account on Docker Hub.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to use Docker pull and Docker push command with examples.
-
Quick Guide To Vim's Built In Session Manager - YouTube
Recently I found that vim has a built in session manager, or I guess it's more fair to describe them as workspaces because they don't behave like a tmux session would at least without doing a bit of work to configure them to do so.
-
Tutorial: Deploy a Highly Availability GlusterFS Storage Cluster – The New Stack
The GlusterFS network file system is perfectly suited for various use cases that require the handling of large amounts (think petabytes) of stored data. In other words, this could be the ideal storage system for your various cloud or container deployments. With features like sharding, tiering, AFR Statistics, file snapshots, distributed hash tables, nonuniform file access, OVirt and QEMU integration, RDMA connection manager, rebalance, server quorum, distributed geo-replication, and brick failure detection, this file system might be ideal for your needs. Red Hat currently manages this open source network file system.
Of course, how you use GlusterFS with your cloud implementation will depend on which cloud platform you are using. But before you can roll it into your system, you first must get this networkable storage up and running.
-
humhub installation on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS- Open source social network - Linux Shout
humhub is a PHP based open-source social network platform that one can install on Linux server or desktop editions such as Ubuntu 20.04/18.04, CentOS 7 /8, RHEL, and others. Here, we will show the steps, on how to install and use this personal social network platform to build your own community. It is perfect for social Intranets, Enterprise Social Networks, Collaboration, and Private Social Networks.
Although there are many social media networks present online to use such as Facebook, however, if you worry about privacy and want a restricted social network of your own then Humhub can be an option to go with. You can use it for public or private communities, in schools, for creating enterprise social Intranet in your own premises only; for agencies, etc. It all depends upon you what is your need.
If we talk about the features of this personal open-source social network platform then that is extendable using additional modules available to download from its marketplace.
-
How to Install GIMP 2.99.2 (Dev for GIMP 3.0) in Ubuntu 20.04 | UbuntuHandbook
GIMP 2.99.2, the first development release for the next major GIMP 3.0, now is available to install for testing purpose.
-
