Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 7th of November 2020 07:38:01 PM
HowTos
  • How to install MySQL server on Debian 10 Linux - nixCraft

    Explains how to install and set up Oracle MySQL server 8.x on Debian 10 LTS Linux, including new users and databases for your project.

  • The Container configurations in Amazon ECS - Kernel Talks

    A quick post on advanced container configurations in Amazon ECS.

  • Display Linux Commands Cheatsheets With Tealdeer Tool - OSTechNix

    Tealdeer is a very fast, un-official tldr client that allows you to access and display Linux commands cheatsheets in your Terminal.

  • How to Use Docker Push & Pull Command with Examples - LinuxBuz

    The Docker pull command is used for downloading Docker images from the Docker Hub or private registry. By default, it will download the images from the Docker Hub. You will need to specify the name of the private registry if you want to pull from it.

    The Docker push command is used to upload or share images to the Docker Hub registry. Before pushing an image to the Docker Hub. You will need to create an account on Docker Hub.

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to use Docker pull and Docker push command with examples.

  • Quick Guide To Vim's Built In Session Manager - YouTube

    Recently I found that vim has a built in session manager, or I guess it's more fair to describe them as workspaces because they don't behave like a tmux session would at least without doing a bit of work to configure them to do so.

  • Tutorial: Deploy a Highly Availability GlusterFS Storage Cluster – The New Stack

    The GlusterFS network file system is perfectly suited for various use cases that require the handling of large amounts (think petabytes) of stored data. In other words, this could be the ideal storage system for your various cloud or container deployments. With features like sharding, tiering, AFR Statistics, file snapshots, distributed hash tables, nonuniform file access, OVirt and QEMU integration, RDMA connection manager, rebalance, server quorum, distributed geo-replication, and brick failure detection, this file system might be ideal for your needs. Red Hat currently manages this open source network file system.

    Of course, how you use GlusterFS with your cloud implementation will depend on which cloud platform you are using. But before you can roll it into your system, you first must get this networkable storage up and running.

  • humhub installation on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS- Open source social network - Linux Shout

    humhub is a PHP based open-source social network platform that one can install on Linux server or desktop editions such as Ubuntu 20.04/18.04, CentOS 7 /8, RHEL, and others. Here, we will show the steps, on how to install and use this personal social network platform to build your own community. It is perfect for social Intranets, Enterprise Social Networks, Collaboration, and Private Social Networks.

    Although there are many social media networks present online to use such as Facebook, however, if you worry about privacy and want a restricted social network of your own then Humhub can be an option to go with. You can use it for public or private communities, in schools, for creating enterprise social Intranet in your own premises only; for agencies, etc. It all depends upon you what is your need.

    If we talk about the features of this personal open-source social network platform then that is extendable using additional modules available to download from its marketplace.

  • How to Install GIMP 2.99.2 (Dev for GIMP 3.0) in Ubuntu 20.04 | UbuntuHandbook

    GIMP 2.99.2, the first development release for the next major GIMP 3.0, now is available to install for testing purpose.

The 10 Best Linux Web Caches For Better Performance

The term Linux web caches refer to some caching software that runs on Linux. I am pretty sure that you are familiar with the word “cache”. Cache means temporary storage. It can be a software or a hardware system. In most cases, the cache is optimizing web content so that it loads faster on browsers by storing some static content on the device. There are some other uses of caches in modern computers. But I am not going to dive deeper into that. Almost all browsers can store HTTP caches. However, the ability depends on the ISP, CDN, or the server. There are many server-side tools on Linux that are used to enable caches into the served website to loads faster. Read more

8 Best Free Linux Data Science Notebook Software

A data scientist devotes considerable time and effort collecting, cleaning, and filtering data. The goal is to extract valuable insights and useful information from that data. Anything that speeds up that process is going to be desirable. Being able to interactively explore data helps streamline this process. An increasingly popular way to interact with data is with an interactive notebook. So what’s this type of notebook offer? A notebook interface is a virtual collaborative environment which contains computer code and rich text elements. Notebook documents are human-readable documents with the analysis description and the results together with the executable documents which can be run to perform data analysis. These documents can be saved as files, checked into revision control just like code, and freely shared. They run on any platform, thanks to their browser-based user interface. In essence, they are a virtual notebook environment used for literate programming. They offer a great developer experience and allow for rapid development and extensibility. Read more

Development and Other Leftovers

  • Three Beginner-Friendly Data Mining Solutions - LinuxLinks

    Data mining is no longer a mythical thing that only a handful of data scientists understand. Everyone leverages data to do their work, making data mining, collection, and processing more common than ever. In fact, you don’t have to be a data scientist with years of experience to fully leverage data for business or personal purposes. Data mining is also becoming more accessible, thanks to the tools and resources available today. Cloud clusters that can support data mining operations can be acquired for less than $5 per month. On-premise, desktop solutions that don’t require cloud computing are also becoming more available. Beginner-friendly data mining solutions are really just a few clicks away.

  • Top 8 Mobile Application Development Frameworks - LinuxLinks

    Mobile application development is the process by which software is created for handheld devices. This article focuses on tools which help developers create applications for mobile phones. The purpose of application frameworks and libraries is to enable developers to spend their time on the creative and interesting part of development, alleviating the repetitive overhead associated with common development patterns. A multiple mobile application framework is software that helps developers to create phone applications that are written as embedded dynamic websites and also make use of native phone capabilities. The leading mobile platforms are Android and iOS. The platforms support application binaries as found on personal computers with code which executes in the native machine format of the processor. With the diversity of mobile platforms, the mobile developer needs help in creating and managing versions for different platforms. Step forward a mobile application framework that supports multiple mobile platforms, allowing developers to apply their skills to create native applications for multiple platforms.

  • JavaScript Cookie – Linux Hint

    JavaScript is the language behind almost every website you will use. JavaScript is the language of the online world and is used in online communication, as well. The concept and need for cookies arose when developers wanted to store user information in the browser to avoid overloaded communication over a stateless HTTP server. A cookie is like a file containing some data that is stored on the user’s machine. The information stays on the computer, even if the user closes the website or closes the browser. This article provides an overview of the use of cookies in JavaScript.

  • Javascript Random Number – Linux Hint

    While developing a gaming website, we often need to generate random numbers. In this article, we are going to know how we can get a random in Javascript using the random method. The random method helps in generating pseudo-random numbers, since, arithmetically, generating a true random number is impossible.

  • Rust from a Gopher - Lessons 3 & 4

    Hello and welcome to the third post in my series about learning Rust. In case you want to hit it from the start, here’s a link to the first one! This entire series covers my journey from being a completely land-locked Gopher to becoming (hopefully) a hardened Rustacean, able to skitter the hazardous seabed of any application safely.

  • This Week in Rust 363
  • Deprecating scp

    The scp command, which uses the SSH protocol to copy files between machines, is deeply wired into the fingers of many Linux users and developers — doubly so for those of us who still think of it as a more secure replacement for rcp. Many users may be surprised to learn, though, that the resemblance to rcp goes beyond the name; much of the underlying protocol is the same as well. That protocol is showing its age, and the OpenSSH community has considered it deprecated for a while. Replacing scp in a way that keeps users happy may not be an easy task, though.

  • To Prevent Free, Frictionless Access To Human Knowledge, Publishers Want Librarians To Be Afraid, Very Afraid

    After many years of fierce resistance to open access, academic publishers have largely embraced -- and extended -- the idea, ensuring that their 35-40% profit margins live on. In the light of this subversion of the original hopes for open access, people have come up with other ways to provide free and frictionless access to knowledge -- most of which is paid for by taxpayers around the world. One is preprints, which are increasingly used by researchers to disseminate their results widely, without needing to worry about payment or gatekeepers. The other is through sites that have taken it upon themselves to offer immediate access to large numbers of academic papers -- so-called "shadow libraries". The most famous of these sites is Sci-Hub, created by Alexandra Elbakyan. At the time of writing, Sci-Hub claims to hold 79 million papers.

  • Chuwi CoreBox Pro is a small PC with Intel Ice Lake

    Chuwi says the CoreBox Pro ships with Windows 10, but it should be capable of running most desktop GNU/Linux distributions as well.

Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

  • Canonical/Ubuntu on The State of Robotics – October 2020

    This post marks the one year anniversary of the Ubuntu Robotics newsletter. We knew adding the year on the end of each title was a good idea! One full year where the Ubuntu Robotics team have been documenting their work, showcasing projects in ROS and discussing interesting things going on in the community. And my, what a year it has been. To mark the occasion, we’d love to hear and write about any work you’ve done in robotics or ROS over the last year.

  • Phil Roche: Package changes between two Ubuntu images

    I work on the Canonical Public Cloud team and we publish all of the Ubuntu server images used in the cloud. We often get asked what the differences are between two released images. For example what is the difference between the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS image kvm optimised image from 20200921 and the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS image kvm optimised image from 20201014, specifically what packages changed and what was included in those changes? For each of our download images published to http://cloud-images.ubuntu.com/ we publish a package version manifest which lists all the packages installed and the versions installed at that time. It also lists any installed snaps the the revision of that snap currently installed. This is very useful for checking to see if an image you are about to use has the expected package version for your requirements or has the expected package version that addresses a vulnerability.

  • MTS Russia Selects Canonical’s Charmed OpenStack to Power its Cloud Infrastructure

    MTS, Russia’s largest mobile operator and a leading provider of media and digital services, this week announced the selection of Canonical’s Charmed OpenStack to power the company’s next-generation cloud infrastructure.

