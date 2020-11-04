The term Linux web caches refer to some caching software that runs on Linux. I am pretty sure that you are familiar with the word “cache”. Cache means temporary storage. It can be a software or a hardware system. In most cases, the cache is optimizing web content so that it loads faster on browsers by storing some static content on the device. There are some other uses of caches in modern computers. But I am not going to dive deeper into that. Almost all browsers can store HTTP caches. However, the ability depends on the ISP, CDN, or the server. There are many server-side tools on Linux that are used to enable caches into the served website to loads faster.

As the owner and writer for RealLinuxUser.com, I am regularly approached by my frequent readers. Usually it is a word of thanks for an article that I have written, or a request for help or support or advice in case of problems. But I also regularly get one specific type of recurring question, namely what my Linux system looks like, what I use for hardware, how my data work flow is set up and what my backup plan looks like. Apparently a lot of readers find it interesting to read about other people’s Linux setup, so that’s why I’m devoting this blog to my Linux setup. I will pay attention to both the hardware and the software. I also give a glimpse into the past, the present and the future.

8 Best Free Linux Data Science Notebook Software A data scientist devotes considerable time and effort collecting, cleaning, and filtering data. The goal is to extract valuable insights and useful information from that data. Anything that speeds up that process is going to be desirable. Being able to interactively explore data helps streamline this process. An increasingly popular way to interact with data is with an interactive notebook. So what’s this type of notebook offer? A notebook interface is a virtual collaborative environment which contains computer code and rich text elements. Notebook documents are human-readable documents with the analysis description and the results together with the executable documents which can be run to perform data analysis. These documents can be saved as files, checked into revision control just like code, and freely shared. They run on any platform, thanks to their browser-based user interface. In essence, they are a virtual notebook environment used for literate programming. They offer a great developer experience and allow for rapid development and extensibility.