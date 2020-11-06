today's howtos
How To Install NVM on Debian 9 – TecAdmin
NVM is a command-line version manager for the Node.js programming language. With the help of nvm utility, you can install multiple node.js versions on a single machine. You can also choose specific Node version for applications.
You can also create an .nvmrc configuration file to auto select Node version.
This tutorial help you to install NVM on your system and managing multiple Node.js version.
How to Install .NET Core on Debian 10 – TecAdmin
The .NET Core is a free and open-source software framework designed with keeping Linux and macOS in mind. It is a cross-platform successor to .NET Framework available for Linux, macOS and Windows systems. .NET Core framework already provides scaffolding tools for bootstrapping projects.
This tutorial explained how to install .net core on Debian 10 Linux system.
How to Configure User Quota in Dovecot & PostfixAdmin - LinuxBabe
This tutorial shows you how to configure user quota in Dovecot and PostfixAdmin. Set custom domain & user quota. Send quota warning emails.
Linux Host File: How to Edit and Use it? | FOSS Linux
To understand what a Linux host file is, we will need to undertake this tutorial through a visual aid approach. So fire up your Ubuntu terminal but first ensure you are a root user or have root user privileges.
[...]
You would get a ‘permission denied’ error as displayed if the Linux OS has sudoer privileges. This authentication aspect of the Linux operating system is important for the prevention of unwarranted security breaches. Since this tutorial article focuses on understanding the Linux host file, such authentication levels are important.
The Linux operating system ensures that access to such file systems is privileged or authenticated. They serve an important role in the functional and design hierarchy of the Linux operating system. To test this theory, let us now update our Ubuntu Linux system using the ‘sudo’ command as a prefix.
How to Create Tailored Toolbars in LibreOffice for Focused Writing - Make Tech Easier
LibreOffice allows you to configure the entire interface. Here we create tailored toolbars that can be activated as needed.
[...]
LibreOffice has various tools that allow you to configure the entire interface to put the options you need exactly where you need them. In this tutorial we create a collection of task-focused toolbars that can be activated as needed. We also create an additional menu and load it up with our mos-needed tools.
How To Create Membership Pricing Tables In WordPress - Anto Online
Selling products and services is the best way to earn money with a WordPress webite. But many people don’t know how to set up custom packages for their users. So they end up spending money on hiring developers to set these pages for them.
Creating custom plans can be done using plugins and templates. There are so many premium and paid options that you can choose from depending on your website theme. Furthermore, they integrate with other platforms that offer payment gateways and email services such as PayPal and Aweber, respectively.
Learning to use these plugins can save you a lot of cash for hiring developers. In this article, we will look at how to create custom plans, benefits, and the best plugins and templates that you can use.
How to create backups using Kup — Nitrux — #YourNextOS
Kup is created for helping people to keep up-to-date backups of their files. Connecting a USB drive is the primary supported way to store data, but saving files to a server over a network connection is also possible for advanced users.
Getting the most out of your Intel integrated GPU on Linux
About a year ago ago, I got a new laptop: a late 2019 Razer Blade Stealth 13. It sports an Intel i7-1065G7 with the best Intel's Ice Lake graphics along with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650. Apart from needing an ACPI lid quirk and the power management issues described here, it’s been a great laptop so far and the Linux experience has been very smooth.
Unfortunately, the out-of-the-box integrated graphics performance of my new laptop was less than stellar. My first task with the new laptop was to debug a rendering issue in the Linux port of Shadow of the Tomb Raider which turned out to be a bug in the game. In the process, I discovered that the performance of the game’s built-in benchmark was almost half of Windows. We’ve had some performance issues with Mesa from time to time on some games but half seemed a bit extreme. Looking at system-level performance data with gputop revealed that GPU clock rate was unable to get above about 60-70% of the maximum in spite of the GPU being busy the whole time. Why? The GPU wasn’t able to get enough power. Once I sorted out my power management problems, the benchmark went from about 50-60% the speed of Windows to more like 104% the speed of windows (yes, that’s more than 100%).
This blog post is intended to serve as a bit of a guide to understanding memory throughput and power management issues and configuring your system properly to get the most out of your Intel integrated GPU. Not everything in this post will affect all laptops so you may have to do some experimentation with your system to see what does and does not matter. I also make no claim that this post is in any way complete; there are almost certainly other configuration issues of which I'm not aware or which I've forgotten.
Zsh Vi Mode and Command History :: rm-rf.ca
I’ve been using zsh for about 15 years but despite this I’ve noticed lately I’m pretty inefficient at editing commands in particular, mostly because I don’t have a clue about emacs keybindings. I am however very familiar with vi bindings but my config was never properly setup for zsh, I couldn’t search history like I could in emacs mode and I’ve been blundering along in this state for too long. (turns out it was just because the bindkey’s were not declared after doing bindkey -v to go to vi mode, oops)
About me and my life ...: Fedora 33: Install PyGame 2.0 on Fedora.
Today I will show you how to install the python PyGame version 2.0 package with python version 3.9...
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
My Linux Setup in 2020
As the owner and writer for RealLinuxUser.com, I am regularly approached by my frequent readers. Usually it is a word of thanks for an article that I have written, or a request for help or support or advice in case of problems. But I also regularly get one specific type of recurring question, namely what my Linux system looks like, what I use for hardware, how my data work flow is set up and what my backup plan looks like. Apparently a lot of readers find it interesting to read about other people’s Linux setup, so that’s why I’m devoting this blog to my Linux setup. I will pay attention to both the hardware and the software. I also give a glimpse into the past, the present and the future.
