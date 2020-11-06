This week in KDE: The user interface improvements you’ve always wanted
This week the new Plasma System Monitor app had its first independent release! This app is a future replacement for the current KSysGuard monitoring app, and features a radically better user interface, an overview page with “just the facts”, simpler and more powerful customizability, and an easy to understand “Applications” page that shows individual apps rather than processes.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 838 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
My Linux Setup in 2020
As the owner and writer for RealLinuxUser.com, I am regularly approached by my frequent readers. Usually it is a word of thanks for an article that I have written, or a request for help or support or advice in case of problems. But I also regularly get one specific type of recurring question, namely what my Linux system looks like, what I use for hardware, how my data work flow is set up and what my backup plan looks like. Apparently a lot of readers find it interesting to read about other people’s Linux setup, so that’s why I’m devoting this blog to my Linux setup. I will pay attention to both the hardware and the software. I also give a glimpse into the past, the present and the future.
Recent comments
15 hours 5 min ago
15 hours 9 min ago
15 hours 12 min ago
15 hours 13 min ago
21 hours 58 min ago
22 hours 26 min ago
23 hours ago
1 day 13 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago