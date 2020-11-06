About a year ago ago, I got a new laptop: a late 2019 Razer Blade Stealth 13. It sports an Intel i7-1065G7 with the best Intel's Ice Lake graphics along with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650. Apart from needing an ACPI lid quirk and the power management issues described here, it’s been a great laptop so far and the Linux experience has been very smooth. Unfortunately, the out-of-the-box integrated graphics performance of my new laptop was less than stellar. My first task with the new laptop was to debug a rendering issue in the Linux port of Shadow of the Tomb Raider which turned out to be a bug in the game. In the process, I discovered that the performance of the game’s built-in benchmark was almost half of Windows. We’ve had some performance issues with Mesa from time to time on some games but half seemed a bit extreme. Looking at system-level performance data with gputop revealed that GPU clock rate was unable to get above about 60-70% of the maximum in spite of the GPU being busy the whole time. Why? The GPU wasn’t able to get enough power. Once I sorted out my power management problems, the benchmark went from about 50-60% the speed of Windows to more like 104% the speed of windows (yes, that’s more than 100%). This blog post is intended to serve as a bit of a guide to understanding memory throughput and power management issues and configuring your system properly to get the most out of your Intel integrated GPU. Not everything in this post will affect all laptops so you may have to do some experimentation with your system to see what does and does not matter. I also make no claim that this post is in any way complete; there are almost certainly other configuration issues of which I'm not aware or which I've forgotten.