Android Leftovers
Nokia-branded Android TV box tipped to land with remote drowning in buttons
Nokia Streaming Box 8000 is a 4K Android TV 10 set-top box priced at €100
Google Officially Confirms Major Improvement for Android Auto
Your Favorite Google Android Auto Music App is About to Get Nixed
Google Launches App That Lets Banks Remotely Lock Your Android Device
Many websites will stop working on older Android versions in 2021
Older Android phones won't support many secure websites by September 2021
Your Android phone could stop working if you don't pay your bill, thanks to new Google app
Our 5 free and paid Android / iOS apps of the...
This Android wrist PC is probably more powerful than an iPhone 7, but it has one huge flaw
7 ways to fix charging issues on your Android device
Learn how to build our very own Android app with the help of these classes
Now You Know: There Is More To The Evolution Of Android Than You Probably Ever Imagined
My Linux Setup in 2020
As the owner and writer for RealLinuxUser.com, I am regularly approached by my frequent readers. Usually it is a word of thanks for an article that I have written, or a request for help or support or advice in case of problems. But I also regularly get one specific type of recurring question, namely what my Linux system looks like, what I use for hardware, how my data work flow is set up and what my backup plan looks like. Apparently a lot of readers find it interesting to read about other people’s Linux setup, so that’s why I’m devoting this blog to my Linux setup. I will pay attention to both the hardware and the software. I also give a glimpse into the past, the present and the future.
