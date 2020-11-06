Linux Weekly Roundup: GIMP 2.99.2, LXQt 0.16.0, Sparky Linux 5.13 and More
Here's this week's roundup series, curated for you from the Linux and open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights.
Mutt 2.0 Release Notes
This release was bumped to 2.0, not because of the magnitude of features (which is actually smaller than past releases), but because of a few changes that are backward incompatible. Also: Mutt 2.0 released
today's leftovers
Customize Xfce Desktop for Modern Look and Productivity
You can customize the super lightweight Xfce desktop for a modern look and improve productivity by tweaking various settings. In this guide, we explain the steps to configure a basic Xfce desktop installation (for example - Xubuntu) entirely and make it look modern while being productive.
Android Leftovers
