Review: my new Desktop Computer for a GNU/Linux digital-painting workstation
So here is a review of the computer I received 48h ago. Quick reminder: I was looking for...
a performant workstation with a focus on 2D Computer Graphics (Krita/Inkscape/Scribus)
Good for multi-monitor setup, video editing, a bit of Blender 3D.
Running GNU/Linux with minimal proprietary driver (no Nvidia proprietary driver)
No 3D gaming: this a PC for work only.
Low budget for a workstation: 1100€ (~$1300)
I only painted 7h with this PC, made a bit of video editing, recorded a bit; but this is already beyond what I expected for the task this PC is meant to do. I hope it will have a long life!
