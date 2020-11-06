Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Review: my new Desktop Computer for a GNU/Linux digital-painting workstation

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sunday 8th of November 2020 06:38:08 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux
Reviews

So here is a review of the computer I received 48h ago. Quick reminder: I was looking for...

a performant workstation with a focus on 2D Computer Graphics (Krita/Inkscape/Scribus)
Good for multi-monitor setup, video editing, a bit of Blender 3D.
Running GNU/Linux with minimal proprietary driver (no Nvidia proprietary driver)
No 3D gaming: this a PC for work only.
Low budget for a workstation: 1100€ (~$1300)

I only painted 7h with this PC, made a bit of video editing, recorded a bit; but this is already beyond what I expected for the task this PC is meant to do. I hope it will have a long life!

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Mutt 2.0 Release Notes

This release was bumped to 2.0, not because of the magnitude of features (which is actually smaller than past releases), but because of a few changes that are backward incompatible. Read more Also: Mutt 2.0 released

today's leftovers

  • EndeavourOS Rolling forward to welcome 2021

    Development on EndeavourOS is an ongoing process, just like the base system that lies in our foundation. Some of the things you can expect in the near future are the further development for ARM, a revamped Discovery with a more active link to the forum and new development coming out of FLVAL’s creative hat.

  • Steinar H. Gunderson: plocate in backports

    plocate 1.0.7 hit Debian backports.org today, which means that it's now available for use on Debian stable (and machines with zillions of files are not unlikely to run stable). (The package page still says 1.0.5, but 1.0.7 really is up.)

  • Wasmer 1.0 Alpha 5, Wasmtime 0.21 Released For Advancing WebAssembly On The Desktop

    New Wasmtime and Wasmer releases appeared this week for advancing WebAssembly on the desktop. First up is the new Wasmer release that continues to focus on being a universal WebAssembly runtime. Wasmer 1.0 Alpha 5 is the new release that brings a number of additions to its C language API, more examples for its Rust API usage, the new wasmer create-exe sub-command, upgraded Cranelift and other dependencies, better LLVM auto detection, and a variety of other improvements.

  • Big European services provider SPIE Group hit by Window Nefilim ransomware

    Cyber criminals have attacked the SPIE Group, an European operator that provides a number of technical services, using the Nefilim ransomware that can encrypt files on Windows systems.

  • Demand, CyberInsurance, and Automation/AI Are the Future of InfoSec

    If you’re an individual practitioner, become an expert in these types of infrastructure. If you want to ride the human work wave in InfoSec as long as possible, learn the big platforms like AWS, Azure, etc., with a focus in securing them.

    And make sure you are good with data, which really means knowing how to code and use APIs. I recommend strong Linux and Python skills, with Go as a nice to have.

    •                
  • [Old] Average Web Page Breaks 1600K
                     
                       

    The size of the average web page of the top 1000 websites passed 1600K for the first time in July (see Figure 1). At the same time the number of objects in the average web page increased to 112 objects in July 2014.

  • Setting up a Framework for Static Web - PART 1
                     
                       

    I wanted to learn new things and set up a framework for serving static web pages. The easy way out of course would be to just use OpenBSD httpd and some type of templating, but that would’ve been too easy and for me it definitely falls under the “been there, done that” department.

                       

    This first part is more or less documenting what I’ve accomplished so far on my test setup, which still lacks some features I’ll detail at the end.

                       

    In practice my setup took the following form:

                       

    user <-> relayd <-> httpd <-> ipfs

Customize Xfce Desktop for Modern Look and Productivity

You can customize the super lightweight Xfce desktop for a modern look and improve productivity by tweaking various settings. In this guide, we explain the steps to configure a basic Xfce desktop installation (for example - Xubuntu) entirely and make it look modern while being productive. Read more

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6