Mutt 2.0 Release Notes This release was bumped to 2.0, not because of the magnitude of features (which is actually smaller than past releases), but because of a few changes that are backward incompatible. Also: Mutt 2.0 released

today's leftovers EndeavourOS Rolling forward to welcome 2021 Development on EndeavourOS is an ongoing process, just like the base system that lies in our foundation. Some of the things you can expect in the near future are the further development for ARM, a revamped Discovery with a more active link to the forum and new development coming out of FLVAL’s creative hat.

Steinar H. Gunderson: plocate in backports plocate 1.0.7 hit Debian backports.org today, which means that it's now available for use on Debian stable (and machines with zillions of files are not unlikely to run stable). (The package page still says 1.0.5, but 1.0.7 really is up.)

Wasmer 1.0 Alpha 5, Wasmtime 0.21 Released For Advancing WebAssembly On The Desktop New Wasmtime and Wasmer releases appeared this week for advancing WebAssembly on the desktop. First up is the new Wasmer release that continues to focus on being a universal WebAssembly runtime. Wasmer 1.0 Alpha 5 is the new release that brings a number of additions to its C language API, more examples for its Rust API usage, the new wasmer create-exe sub-command, upgraded Cranelift and other dependencies, better LLVM auto detection, and a variety of other improvements.

Big European services provider SPIE Group hit by Window Nefilim ransomware Cyber criminals have attacked the SPIE Group, an European operator that provides a number of technical services, using the Nefilim ransomware that can encrypt files on Windows systems.

Demand, CyberInsurance, and Automation/AI Are the Future of InfoSec If you’re an individual practitioner, become an expert in these types of infrastructure. If you want to ride the human work wave in InfoSec as long as possible, learn the big platforms like AWS, Azure, etc., with a focus in securing them. And make sure you are good with data, which really means knowing how to code and use APIs. I recommend strong Linux and Python skills, with Go as a nice to have.

[Old] Average Web Page Breaks 1600K The size of the average web page of the top 1000 websites passed 1600K for the first time in July (see Figure 1). At the same time the number of objects in the average web page increased to 112 objects in July 2014.

Setting up a Framework for Static Web - PART 1 I wanted to learn new things and set up a framework for serving static web pages. The easy way out of course would be to just use OpenBSD httpd and some type of templating, but that would’ve been too easy and for me it definitely falls under the “been there, done that” department. This first part is more or less documenting what I’ve accomplished so far on my test setup, which still lacks some features I’ll detail at the end. In practice my setup took the following form: user <-> relayd <-> httpd <-> ipfs