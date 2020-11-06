Kate is soon 20 years old!
As described here Kate will soon be twenty.
My mail to the former KWrite maintainer dates back to “Thu, 14 Dec 2000 18:38:42 +0100”, thought I think I started earlier with actually hacking on that MDI KWrite variant.
But just to have some official date, let’s say Kate was born at 14th December 2000, in a bit over one month Kate will turn officially twenty.
Mutt 2.0 Release Notes
This release was bumped to 2.0, not because of the magnitude of features (which is actually smaller than past releases), but because of a few changes that are backward incompatible. Also: Mutt 2.0 released
Customize Xfce Desktop for Modern Look and Productivity
You can customize the super lightweight Xfce desktop for a modern look and improve productivity by tweaking various settings. In this guide, we explain the steps to configure a basic Xfce desktop installation (for example - Xubuntu) entirely and make it look modern while being productive.
