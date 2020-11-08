Android Leftovers
7 ways to fix charging issues on your Android device
5 Best Gallery Apps With Hide Photos Option for Android
OnePlus 8 Pro revisited: The good and bad six months later
Easily apply Smali patches to Android Framework without a PC using this script
New Xiaomi Android 11 update list shifts remaining confirmed devices such as the Mi 9 series, Xiaomi Black Shark smartphones, and the Mi A3 to internal testing status
Can’t Take Screen Shots After Upgrading To Android 11? Here’s A Possible Fix
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Freezes Coming Up, Debian 13 To Be Trixie
Debian developers are two months out from the transition and essentials freeze for Debian 11 "Bullseye" that in turn should debut as stable later in 2021. Starting on 12 January 2021 is the transition and essentials freeze for the Debian 11 "Bullseye" release. After that Debian maintainers should avoid large/disruptive changes. The soft freeze should then begin on 12 February and the hard freeze on 12 March. The full freeze and actual release of Debian 11.0 have yet to be determined.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 8th, 2020
I’ll start this weekly roundup with a big THANK YOU to everyone who followed 9to5Linux or me on social media. Thank you again to everyone who donated so far, and, if you can afford and you want to help me keep this Linux website alive for as long as possible through this challenging time please consider donating. Even the smallest amount will make a big difference! This week has been kinda slow in both releases and news, but I’ll say there were some interesting announcements and let’s not forget about the launch of another tiny Linux computer. Let’s get started, shall we?
Kate is soon 20 years old!
As described here Kate will soon be twenty. My mail to the former KWrite maintainer dates back to “Thu, 14 Dec 2000 18:38:42 +0100”, thought I think I started earlier with actually hacking on that MDI KWrite variant. But just to have some official date, let’s say Kate was born at 14th December 2000, in a bit over one month Kate will turn officially twenty.
