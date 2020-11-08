Debian 11 "Bullseye" Freezes Coming Up, Debian 13 To Be Trixie Debian developers are two months out from the transition and essentials freeze for Debian 11 "Bullseye" that in turn should debut as stable later in 2021. Starting on 12 January 2021 is the transition and essentials freeze for the Debian 11 "Bullseye" release. After that Debian maintainers should avoid large/disruptive changes. The soft freeze should then begin on 12 February and the hard freeze on 12 March. The full freeze and actual release of Debian 11.0 have yet to be determined.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 8th, 2020 I’ll start this weekly roundup with a big THANK YOU to everyone who followed 9to5Linux or me on social media. Thank you again to everyone who donated so far, and, if you can afford and you want to help me keep this Linux website alive for as long as possible through this challenging time please consider donating. Even the smallest amount will make a big difference! This week has been kinda slow in both releases and news, but I’ll say there were some interesting announcements and let’s not forget about the launch of another tiny Linux computer. Let’s get started, shall we?