List Only Directories in Linux With ls and Other Commands
Listing the contents of a directory is easy. But what if you want to list only the directories, not files and links?
Rename all subtitles files with the same name of mp4 files in same folder
Editing Custom Fields Using REST API in WordPress - Anto Online
On December 6, 2016, the WordPress team announced the JSON REST API. The original API came with endpoint for posts, comments, terms, users, meta, and settings. By now, the REST API includes much more functionality like plugins access, custom post and taxonomy types, authorization, and searches. In this post, you will be learning how the posts endpoint works and how you can use that to edit WordPress custom fields. But first, let us start with the basics of using the REST API in WordPress.
Openstack RDO && KVM Hypervisor: Setting up KVM Hypervisor on SparkyLinux 2020.9 rolled forward up to 11/08/2020 (VENV)
How To Install Kanboard on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kanboard on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Kanboard is a free and open-source project management tool that uses the Kanban methodology. Kanboard focuses on minimalism and simplicity, it is mainly designed for small teams. It also helps you to manage your projects and visualize your workflow.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Kanboard on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
NordVPN - The most famous VPN service provider for Linux - LinuxH2O
In this article, you will learn about the NordVPN features and how you can install and setup it up in your favourite Linux distribution without any hustle.
NordVPN is arguably a celebrity when it comes to VPN service providers. There are many out there claiming to be the best, however, NordVPN seems to have caught everyone’s attention.
Using Mailvelope with Yubikey in Linux
Mailvelope is an extension on web browsers to send end to end encrypted emails. This is a good option available to the users to send end to end encrypted without changing the email service they use. It is licensed under AGPL v3, making it Free and Open Source software. The code is there in Github for the community to have a look. This can be added as an extension to the - Chrome, Firefox and Edge browsers to securely encrypt emails with PGP using your email providers.
Mailvelope does provide end to end encryption for the email content but does not protect the metadata (subject, IP address of the sender) from third parties. As most of the email encryption tools, it does not work on the mobile browser. There is a detailed user guide on Mailvelope from the Freedom of the Press Foundation, which is really helpful for the new users.
Parabola GNU/Linux-libre: [From Arch 32] plasma-workspace needs manual intervention
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Freezes Coming Up, Debian 13 To Be Trixie
Debian developers are two months out from the transition and essentials freeze for Debian 11 "Bullseye" that in turn should debut as stable later in 2021. Starting on 12 January 2021 is the transition and essentials freeze for the Debian 11 "Bullseye" release. After that Debian maintainers should avoid large/disruptive changes. The soft freeze should then begin on 12 February and the hard freeze on 12 March. The full freeze and actual release of Debian 11.0 have yet to be determined.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 8th, 2020
I’ll start this weekly roundup with a big THANK YOU to everyone who followed 9to5Linux or me on social media. Thank you again to everyone who donated so far, and, if you can afford and you want to help me keep this Linux website alive for as long as possible through this challenging time please consider donating. Even the smallest amount will make a big difference! This week has been kinda slow in both releases and news, but I’ll say there were some interesting announcements and let’s not forget about the launch of another tiny Linux computer. Let’s get started, shall we?
Android Leftovers
Kate is soon 20 years old!
As described here Kate will soon be twenty. My mail to the former KWrite maintainer dates back to “Thu, 14 Dec 2000 18:38:42 +0100”, thought I think I started earlier with actually hacking on that MDI KWrite variant. But just to have some official date, let’s say Kate was born at 14th December 2000, in a bit over one month Kate will turn officially twenty.
