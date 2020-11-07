On December 6, 2016, the WordPress team announced the JSON REST API. The original API came with endpoint for posts, comments, terms, users, meta, and settings. By now, the REST API includes much more functionality like plugins access, custom post and taxonomy types, authorization, and searches. In this post, you will be learning how the posts endpoint works and how you can use that to edit WordPress custom fields. But first, let us start with the basics of using the REST API in WordPress.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kanboard on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Kanboard is a free and open-source project management tool that uses the Kanban methodology. Kanboard focuses on minimalism and simplicity, it is mainly designed for small teams. It also helps you to manage your projects and visualize your workflow.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Kanboard on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
In this article, you will learn about the NordVPN features and how you can install and setup it up in your favourite Linux distribution without any hustle.
NordVPN is arguably a celebrity when it comes to VPN service providers. There are many out there claiming to be the best, however, NordVPN seems to have caught everyone’s attention.
Mailvelope is an extension on web browsers to send end to end encrypted emails. This is a good option available to the users to send end to end encrypted without changing the email service they use. It is licensed under AGPL v3, making it Free and Open Source software. The code is there in Github for the community to have a look. This can be added as an extension to the - Chrome, Firefox and Edge browsers to securely encrypt emails with PGP using your email providers.
Mailvelope does provide end to end encryption for the email content but does not protect the metadata (subject, IP address of the sender) from third parties. As most of the email encryption tools, it does not work on the mobile browser. There is a detailed user guide on Mailvelope from the Freedom of the Press Foundation, which is really helpful for the new users.
Sxhkd is great and all but there are some small improvements that could be made to it to make it a much better hotkey daemon and that's what dxhd aims to do, it's very easy to port your config over from sxhkd and adds some neat little additions on top of it.
You want podcasts? No need to wait much longer, we are back with a new podcast episode. This time we talk to James Ramey (president from Codeweavers) once again following the recent release of Proton 5.13 and their rebranded offering with PortJump and ExecMode.
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Freezes Coming Up, Debian 13 To Be Trixie
Debian developers are two months out from the transition and essentials freeze for Debian 11 "Bullseye" that in turn should debut as stable later in 2021.
Starting on 12 January 2021 is the transition and essentials freeze for the Debian 11 "Bullseye" release. After that Debian maintainers should avoid large/disruptive changes. The soft freeze should then begin on 12 February and the hard freeze on 12 March. The full freeze and actual release of Debian 11.0 have yet to be determined.
Latest News
Edge-native Linux
Tech innovators use Linux to create intelligent devices for homes, factories, buildings, cities or vehicles etc… These things are deployed at the edge, in privacy sensitive or business critical environments. They require ever more compute to run ever smarter applications.
A Linux distribution engineered for embedded devices running highly intelligent applications at edge scale is overdue. Let’s discuss what it takes to get there.
Micro-servers, built on SoCs
Application processor SoCs are replacing the constrained chips embedded devices used to be built upon. These SoCs integrate multiple CPUs, GPUs, memory, and other capabilities like multimedia encoders/decoders, controllers (USB, BT, wifi) on the same chip.
These SoCs are powerful enough to run general purpose operating systems and applications. They provide advanced computing capabilities in small form factors and at low price points. The result is a blurring of the line between embedded and general purpose computers.
mesa 20.2.2
Hi list,
I know this is coming rather late, but better late than never! Mesa
20.2.2 is now available, and includes numerous fixes. Please enjoy
responsibly.
Dylan
Lately, news about the free and open RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) has been garnishing a lot of attention. One reason is that RISC-V might become a less expensive yet viable competitor to the global processor leader Arm, especially if the latter is acquired by GPU-giant Nvidia.
Even before the potential announcement of Arm by Nvidia, the RISC-V platform had gained a large following among system-on-chip (SoC) designers, thanks in part to its standardized development platform and diverse ecosystem.
Recent comments
4 min 21 sec ago
2 hours 15 min ago
6 hours 30 min ago
8 hours 13 min ago
12 hours 30 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago