Tech innovators use Linux to create intelligent devices for homes, factories, buildings, cities or vehicles etc… These things are deployed at the edge, in privacy sensitive or business critical environments. They require ever more compute to run ever smarter applications.

A Linux distribution engineered for embedded devices running highly intelligent applications at edge scale is overdue. Let’s discuss what it takes to get there.

Micro-servers, built on SoCs

Application processor SoCs are replacing the constrained chips embedded devices used to be built upon. These SoCs integrate multiple CPUs, GPUs, memory, and other capabilities like multimedia encoders/decoders, controllers (USB, BT, wifi) on the same chip.

These SoCs are powerful enough to run general purpose operating systems and applications. They provide advanced computing capabilities in small form factors and at low price points. The result is a blurring of the line between embedded and general purpose computers.