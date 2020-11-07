Edge-native Linux
Tech innovators use Linux to create intelligent devices for homes, factories, buildings, cities or vehicles etc… These things are deployed at the edge, in privacy sensitive or business critical environments. They require ever more compute to run ever smarter applications.
A Linux distribution engineered for embedded devices running highly intelligent applications at edge scale is overdue. Let’s discuss what it takes to get there.
Micro-servers, built on SoCs
Application processor SoCs are replacing the constrained chips embedded devices used to be built upon. These SoCs integrate multiple CPUs, GPUs, memory, and other capabilities like multimedia encoders/decoders, controllers (USB, BT, wifi) on the same chip.
These SoCs are powerful enough to run general purpose operating systems and applications. They provide advanced computing capabilities in small form factors and at low price points. The result is a blurring of the line between embedded and general purpose computers.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 374 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: Sxhkd, Boiling Steam, Do Open Source Projects Ignore You?
Android Leftovers
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Freezes Coming Up, Debian 13 To Be Trixie
Debian developers are two months out from the transition and essentials freeze for Debian 11 "Bullseye" that in turn should debut as stable later in 2021. Starting on 12 January 2021 is the transition and essentials freeze for the Debian 11 "Bullseye" release. After that Debian maintainers should avoid large/disruptive changes. The soft freeze should then begin on 12 February and the hard freeze on 12 March. The full freeze and actual release of Debian 11.0 have yet to be determined.
Recent comments
4 min 21 sec ago
2 hours 15 min ago
6 hours 30 min ago
8 hours 13 min ago
12 hours 30 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago