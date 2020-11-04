BSD and NAS Issues
One or more devices has experienced an unrecoverable error. An attempt was made to correct the error. Applications are unaffected.
This is not message I wanted to see in my FreeNAS GUI when running brand new disks, but oh well.
A few months have passed since I started writing this post. In the meanwhile I was monitoring the situation and did not discover any further issues. The pool is running fine and no further scrubs reported any errors. I am therefore concluding that the issue was caused most likely by the above malfunction and has nothing to do with the drive itself.
QNAP firmware 4.5.1.1465: disable ssh management menu
as a good boy i just upgraded my QNAP NAS to the latest available firmware, 4.5.1.1465, but after the reboot there's an ugly surprise awaiting for me
once i ssh'd into the box to do my stuff, instead of a familiar bash prompt i'm greeted by a management menu that allows me to perform some basic management tasks or quit it and go back to the shell. i dont really need this menu (in particular because i have automations that regularly ssh into the box and they are not meant to be interactive).
VirtualBox disk I/O on FreeBSD | [bobulate]
Over on Twitter Allan Jude suggested that I should switch volmode at the ZFS level so that GEOM wouldn’t (potentially) interfere with the disks. I haven’t tried that, and sometimes I like being able to, say, munge the partition table of a virtual disk from the host system. In any case, it’s possible that zfs set volmode=dev zvols/calamares-dev-kamarada will do the trick as well.
GNOME/KDE: GNOME Contacts, Evolution-EteSync, KDE Android News and New KDE Branches
Kernel: Experimental Linux Patches and Intel/AMD Progress/Work
Review: Fedora 33 Workstation
In late October, the Fedora project released Fedora 33 in several different versions. Workstation, Server, and IoT (Internet of Things) are the three core releases. Fedora CoreOS and Fedora Silverblue are considered emerging editions. There are also several spins and variants that feature alternate desktop environments or are tuned to a specific task. I will be focusing on Fedora 33 Workstation for this review. Fedora 33 Workstation introduces two interesting new features: Btrfs as the default file system format and swap on zRAM, the later of which was already in use in Fedora IoT. The rest of the updates include the usual refresh and polish of everything. Fedora 33 Workstation ships with version 5.8 of the Linux kernel, GNOME 3.38, and all the various applications and development tools are the latest versions. [...] Fedora 33 is the first time I have ever been frustrated with a Fedora release. From the Secure Boot issue to the constantly crashing Firefox tabs, this release of Fedora was not a pleasure to work with. It was not awful, but it was no where near what I have usually experienced from a Fedora release. I am sure all the issues will be fixed eventually, but, for now, I have a hard time recommending Fedora 33. Maybe people with better hardware will have better luck (the Firefox issue does seem to be related to not having enough available RAM), so try Fedora 33 out, if you are a Fedora fan. Maybe things will have improved by the time they put out a possible point release to deal with the Secure Boot issue, but nothing to date has fixed any of the issues I had when working on this review.
