GNOME/KDE: GNOME Contacts, Evolution-EteSync, KDE Android News and New KDE Branches
GSoD Weekly Summary 7 – Pranali Deshmukh
This week I finally started working on the documentation for another application: GNOME contacts. It is another core GNOME application, and the next application in my list as per the list posted on the GNOME App Help Tasks Wiki.
Evolution added support for EteSync-2.0 – Nour's Blog
Welcome everyone, in the past weeks, EteSync made some major announcements one of them is releasing EteSync-2.0 which brings new features and made major improvements over EteSync-1.0, you can read more about what the new version brings and how to migrate your EteSync account to EteSync-2.0 from their blog post here.
And now I am happy to announce that the Evolution-EteSync module has been upgraded to use the new EteSync-2.0 protocol which is built under Etebase and the module is now under GNOME repo, you can check it here.
This guide will show you how to install the module and how to use it with Evolution, most of the things are as before except that now, you don’t need to enter an encryption password plus other major performance boost.
KDE Android News (November 2020)
Since Akademy a few things have happened regarding bringing our applications to Android. Here are some of the highlights I’m aware of.
[KDE's Albert Astals Cid] 20.12 releases branches created
Make sure you commit anything you want to end up in the 20.12 releases to them
