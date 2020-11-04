GNU Guix: Introduction to the Guix Data Service, the missing blog post
The initial motivation came from trying to automate aspects of reviewing patches for Guix. If you have some patches for Guix, one aspect of review might be to apply the patches and then build the affected packages. How do you know what packages are affected though?
You could try and guess based on the content of the patches, and this could work some of the time, but because Guix packages relate to one another, changing one package may cause dependent packages to change. Additionally, there are places in Guix where small changes could affect a large number of packages, build systems for example. The guix refresh -l command is really helpful when testing packages locally, but it can in some cases miss some packages that are effected by changes, as it only explores the package graph.
The approach taken to working out what packages are affected by a set of patches, was to record information about all the packages in the "base" revision of Guix, prior to applying the patches, and also record information about the "target" revision generated from applying the patches. With all that information about the two revisions, you can then compare the data to determine what's changed. This goes beyond finding out what packages are affected, and includes things like looking at changes to lint warnings, channel news entries, and more.
