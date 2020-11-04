today's howtos
How to install Google Chrome on Ubuntu 20.10 - YouTube
In this video, we are looking at how to install Google Chrome on Ubuntu 20.10.
Hacking WPA2 WiFi Networks | The Linux Rain
Whatever the reason for wanting to hack a wifi network, it is nonetheless doable. In fact, it’s become child’s play these days.
Combining repeat and repeat-complex-command
In Emacs, you can use C-x z to repeat the last command you input, and subsequently you can keep tapping the ‘z’ key to execute that command again and again. If the command took minibuffer input, however, you’ll be asked for that input again. For example, suppose you type M-z : to delete through the next colon character. If you want to keep going and delete through the next few colons, you would need to use C-x z : z : z : etc. which is pretty inconvenient. So there’s also C-x ESC ESC RET or C-x M-: RET, which will repeat the last command which took minibuffer input, as if you’d given it the same minibuffer input. So you could use M-z : C-x M-: RET C-x M-: RET etc., but then you might as well just keep typing M-z : over and over. It’s also quite inconvenient to have to remember whether you need to use C-x z or C-x M-: RET.
Video: podman systemd-based system containers with GUI Desktop | MontanaLinux.org
In this screencast I show how to build a podman image using the Fedora 33 base image to include httpd, mariadb, openssh-server as well the XFCE desktop environment with a sampling of desktop applications. I then make and run a container with the image and show you how to connect to it with ssh, http, and X2Go. Oh, and I do all of it as a regular user... as a rootless container. The POWER of podman. Obviously watch it in full-screen or download. Enjoy!
How to Set Max User Processes on Linux – Linux Hint
Linux offers the capability to customize almost every single aspect of your system. One such feature is the ability to control the number of processes a user can have. This gives the system admins better control over the system and optimizes resource consumption. This article will show you how to set max user processes in Linux.
How to Use Wireshark to Search for a String in Packets – Linux Hint
In this article, you will learn how to search for strings in packets using Wireshark. There are multiple options associated with string searches. Before going further in this article, you should have a general knowledge of Wireshark Basic.
Export MySQL Data To Excel in PHP – Linux Hint
Sometimes, you may need to export into Excel format from MySQL to use locally. The database or tables of the MySQL database can be exported into various file formats, such as CSV, XML, SQL, Excel, etc., by using the PHP client, phpMyAdmin. It is also possible to export MySQL data using PHP script instead of exporting the data manually. When a web application requires data to be stored in Excel format from the MySQL database, then it is best to use PHP script to perform this task. This tutorial shows you how to export MySQL data using PHP script.
How to Capture Wi-Fi Traffic Using Wireshark – Linux Hint
In this article, you will learn how to capture wireless frames using Wireshark in Linux (Example: Ubuntu. To follow this article, first, you should learn the basics of WireShark in the Wireshark Basic article, and then you can come back here.
Zip and Unzip Commands in Linux – Linux Hint
Zip is a popular cross-platform command used for compressing and archiving data. Compression saves space by shrinking the size of data while archiving makes the transfer of data easier by combining multiple files or directories into a single file. Consider, if we have to transfer 5 files over the internet, each with size 50 megabytes; transferring all the files one by one could take a long time. Compressing the files to reduce the size up to 25MB, and then archiving all of them in a single file will make it much quicker to transfer the files than when they are uncompressed. Zip is the most widely used utility for archiving and compressing files, while the unzip is used for extracting and decompressing the zipped files.
In this article, we will look at the zip and unzip commands in Linux, along with their command-line options and examples.
