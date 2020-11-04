Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 9th of November 2020 02:58:39 AM
HowTos
  • How to install Google Chrome on Ubuntu 20.10 - YouTube

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Google Chrome on Ubuntu 20.10.

  • Hacking WPA2 WiFi Networks | The Linux Rain

    Whatever the reason for wanting to hack a wifi network, it is nonetheless doable. In fact, it’s become child’s play these days.

  • Combining repeat and repeat-complex-command

    In Emacs, you can use C-x z to repeat the last command you input, and subsequently you can keep tapping the ‘z’ key to execute that command again and again. If the command took minibuffer input, however, you’ll be asked for that input again. For example, suppose you type M-z : to delete through the next colon character. If you want to keep going and delete through the next few colons, you would need to use C-x z : z : z : etc. which is pretty inconvenient. So there’s also C-x ESC ESC RET or C-x M-: RET, which will repeat the last command which took minibuffer input, as if you’d given it the same minibuffer input. So you could use M-z : C-x M-: RET C-x M-: RET etc., but then you might as well just keep typing M-z : over and over. It’s also quite inconvenient to have to remember whether you need to use C-x z or C-x M-: RET.

  • Video: podman systemd-based system containers with GUI Desktop | MontanaLinux.org

    In this screencast I show how to build a podman image using the Fedora 33 base image to include httpd, mariadb, openssh-server as well the XFCE desktop environment with a sampling of desktop applications. I then make and run a container with the image and show you how to connect to it with ssh, http, and X2Go. Oh, and I do all of it as a regular user... as a rootless container. The POWER of podman. Obviously watch it in full-screen or download. Enjoy!

  • How to Set Max User Processes on Linux – Linux Hint

    Linux offers the capability to customize almost every single aspect of your system. One such feature is the ability to control the number of processes a user can have. This gives the system admins better control over the system and optimizes resource consumption. This article will show you how to set max user processes in Linux.

  • How to Use Wireshark to Search for a String in Packets – Linux Hint

    In this article, you will learn how to search for strings in packets using Wireshark. There are multiple options associated with string searches. Before going further in this article, you should have a general knowledge of Wireshark Basic.

  • Export MySQL Data To Excel in PHP – Linux Hint

    Sometimes, you may need to export into Excel format from MySQL to use locally. The database or tables of the MySQL database can be exported into various file formats, such as CSV, XML, SQL, Excel, etc., by using the PHP client, phpMyAdmin. It is also possible to export MySQL data using PHP script instead of exporting the data manually. When a web application requires data to be stored in Excel format from the MySQL database, then it is best to use PHP script to perform this task. This tutorial shows you how to export MySQL data using PHP script.

  • How to Capture Wi-Fi Traffic Using Wireshark – Linux Hint

    In this article, you will learn how to capture wireless frames using Wireshark in Linux (Example: Ubuntu. To follow this article, first, you should learn the basics of WireShark in the Wireshark Basic article, and then you can come back here.

  • Zip and Unzip Commands in Linux – Linux Hint

    Zip is a popular cross-platform command used for compressing and archiving data. Compression saves space by shrinking the size of data while archiving makes the transfer of data easier by combining multiple files or directories into a single file. Consider, if we have to transfer 5 files over the internet, each with size 50 megabytes; transferring all the files one by one could take a long time. Compressing the files to reduce the size up to 25MB, and then archiving all of them in a single file will make it much quicker to transfer the files than when they are uncompressed. Zip is the most widely used utility for archiving and compressing files, while the unzip is used for extracting and decompressing the zipped files.

    In this article, we will look at the zip and unzip commands in Linux, along with their command-line options and examples.

How to Set ulimit Value Permanently

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 9th of November 2020 03:22:39 AM.
  • How to Set ulimit Value Permanently – Linux Hint

    In Linux, ulimit is a built-in tool to manage resource allocation at global, group, and user levels. For a multi-user system like Linux, such a feature is almost paramount to have. It can prevent the consumption of unwanted system resources like RAM, and CPU power.

More in Tux Machines

GNOME/KDE: GNOME Contacts, Evolution-EteSync, KDE Android News and New KDE Branches

  • GSoD Weekly Summary 7 – Pranali Deshmukh

    This week I finally started working on the documentation for another application: GNOME contacts. It is another core GNOME application, and the next application in my list as per the list posted on the GNOME App Help Tasks Wiki.

    •   
  • Evolution added support for EteSync-2.0 – Nour's Blog

    Welcome everyone, in the past weeks, EteSync made some major announcements one of them is releasing EteSync-2.0 which brings new features and made major improvements over EteSync-1.0, you can read more about what the new version brings and how to migrate your EteSync account to EteSync-2.0 from their blog post here. And now I am happy to announce that the Evolution-EteSync module has been upgraded to use the new EteSync-2.0 protocol which is built under Etebase and the module is now under GNOME repo, you can check it here. This guide will show you how to install the module and how to use it with Evolution, most of the things are as before except that now, you don’t need to enter an encryption password plus other major performance boost.

  • KDE Android News (November 2020)

    Since Akademy a few things have happened regarding bringing our applications to Android. Here are some of the highlights I’m aware of.

  • [KDE's Albert Astals Cid] 20.12 releases branches created

    Make sure you commit anything you want to end up in the 20.12 releases to them

Kernel: Experimental Linux Patches and Intel/AMD Progress/Work

  • Experimental Linux Patches Allow User-Space Peer-To-Peer DMA Between NVMe Drives - Phoronix

    A set of Linux kernel patches posted on friday allow peer-to-peer DMA (P2PDMA) transfers between NVMe drives using existing O_DIRECT operations or the NVMe pass-through interface from user-space. These patches allow for user-space transfers between NVMe solid-state drives in a more efficient manner via P2PDMA. The patches though at the moment are marked "request for comments" and there are some technical issues to overcome around scatter-gather lists (SGLs) and one of the DMA interfaces.

  • New TTM Allocator For AMDGPU Graphics Memory Landing With Linux 5.11 - Phoronix

    The recently proposed new TTM memory management page allocator that can yield 3~5x faster page allocation as tested with the AMDGPU kernel driver will be coming for Linux 5.11. Christian König has been working on this new TTM allocator code and where it changes to it by default -- not just for AMDGPU but also the older Radeon DRM driver and for other drivers too like Nouveau and VMWGFX that also make use of the TTM memory management code.

  • Intel "coIOMMU" Can Help With Performance For VMs When Using Direct I/O Access - Phoronix

    Currently when directly assigning I/O devices to virtual machines the guest memory needs to be statically pinned unless using a vIOMMU setup in which case it does not but there are performance implications there as well. Intel engineers though have been working on a virtual IOMMU implementation with DMA buffer tracking to overcome these limitations. With Intel's proposed "coIOMMU" implementation there is fine-grained pinning and vendor agnostic support for emulated or para-virtualized vIOMMUs. Yu Zhang of Intel presented at KVM Forum 2020 on this coIOMMU effort.

  • Intel Sends Out Linux Support For SGX Enclaves Support A 40th Time

    Intel didn't manage to get their Software Guard Extensions (SGX) support merged for the current Linux 5.10 LTS kernel cycle and it's still up in the air if it will be pulled in the near-term for providing the mainline kernel with SGX enclaves support. SGX enclaves support is about providing protected regions of code/data from unauthorized access or modification. SGX support has been around since Skylake and continues to be built upon including with upcoming Ice Lake Xeon servers. But getting mainline support for SGX has been quite an effort now taking years and as of this week up to forty rounds of code review. [...] The SGX v40 Linux patches also have a number of low-level fixes and other code improvements. More details on the SGX v40 Linux kernel patches via the mailing list. We'll see in December if SGX gets pulled into the Linux 5.11 merge window or if the Intel developers will keep working on pushing it to upstream into 2021.

Review: Fedora 33 Workstation

In late October, the Fedora project released Fedora 33 in several different versions. Workstation, Server, and IoT (Internet of Things) are the three core releases. Fedora CoreOS and Fedora Silverblue are considered emerging editions. There are also several spins and variants that feature alternate desktop environments or are tuned to a specific task. I will be focusing on Fedora 33 Workstation for this review. Fedora 33 Workstation introduces two interesting new features: Btrfs as the default file system format and swap on zRAM, the later of which was already in use in Fedora IoT. The rest of the updates include the usual refresh and polish of everything. Fedora 33 Workstation ships with version 5.8 of the Linux kernel, GNOME 3.38, and all the various applications and development tools are the latest versions. [...] Fedora 33 is the first time I have ever been frustrated with a Fedora release. From the Secure Boot issue to the constantly crashing Firefox tabs, this release of Fedora was not a pleasure to work with. It was not awful, but it was no where near what I have usually experienced from a Fedora release. I am sure all the issues will be fixed eventually, but, for now, I have a hard time recommending Fedora 33. Maybe people with better hardware will have better luck (the Firefox issue does seem to be related to not having enough available RAM), so try Fedora 33 out, if you are a Fedora fan. Maybe things will have improved by the time they put out a possible point release to deal with the Secure Boot issue, but nothing to date has fixed any of the issues I had when working on this review. Read more

BSD and NAS Issues

  • One or more devices has experienced an unrecoverable error. An attempt was made to correct the error. Applications are unaffected.

    This is not message I wanted to see in my FreeNAS GUI when running brand new disks, but oh well. [...] A few months have passed since I started writing this post. In the meanwhile I was monitoring the situation and did not discover any further issues. The pool is running fine and no further scrubs reported any errors. I am therefore concluding that the issue was caused most likely by the above malfunction and has nothing to do with the drive itself.

  • QNAP firmware 4.5.1.1465: disable ssh management menu

    as a good boy i just upgraded my QNAP NAS to the latest available firmware, 4.5.1.1465, but after the reboot there's an ugly surprise awaiting for me once i ssh'd into the box to do my stuff, instead of a familiar bash prompt i'm greeted by a management menu that allows me to perform some basic management tasks or quit it and go back to the shell. i dont really need this menu (in particular because i have automations that regularly ssh into the box and they are not meant to be interactive).

  • VirtualBox disk I/O on FreeBSD | [bobulate]

    Over on Twitter Allan Jude suggested that I should switch volmode at the ZFS level so that GEOM wouldn’t (potentially) interfere with the disks. I haven’t tried that, and sometimes I like being able to, say, munge the partition table of a virtual disk from the host system. In any case, it’s possible that zfs set volmode=dev zvols/calamares-dev-kamarada will do the trick as well.

