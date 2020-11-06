XuanTie C906 based Allwinner RISC-V processor to power $12+ Linux SBC’s Allwinner RISC-V processor will run the Debian Linux operating system (Tina OS), and the $12.5 price tag for Sipeed SBC makes it the cheapest RISC-V Linux board with MMU by far. You can already run Linux on RISC-V using Kendryte K210 boards, but those are not really practical due to the lack of MMU and low-memory, or on HiFive Unmatched offered for $665 and allows you to build a complete RISC-V PC. The upcoming Allwinner powered RISC-V board from Sipeed does not come with a 3D GPU, and memory is limited so based on the information currently available, it may end being comparable to a Raspberry Pi Model A+ minus the ability to run any application relying on 3D graphics.

today's leftovers What an amazing week!!!!! – ArchBang Live Iso I am really surprised today ArchBang has had over 3500 downloads this week. An all time record. Have to blame (or thank) Matt at ArchLabs for letting users know of release. Think some comments were also made on Distro Watch. Never going to say ArchBang is perfect and it will always need more work Tried to make it so a user has a range of options to get the job done. If you want to install offline, a fully customized install from the ground up or via arch-install-scripts (the arch way). Am looking at adding a mirror selector to abinstall and possibly making a user use gparted to set up partitions. Not that high on my list at the moment but something that would make install a little easier.

What have you been gaming on Linux recently? Come have a chat | GamingOnLinux It's been a little while since we had a community-chat post to round-up what you've all been gaming on Linux lately, so let's have a chat shall we. We're all a bit spoilt for choice thanks to the likes of native Linux games, Steam Play Proton, cloud game streaming, lots of great emulators and more that you can all do right on Linux. This often makes choosing a game to play rather difficult doesn't it? It does for me. I end up quite often going back to what I see as comfort games, those that you can just repeat over and over and you know them well, like a gaming comfort blanket with the likes of XCOM 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Streets of Rogue and others but there's a new one in my own personal list: Ziggurat 2 which released into Early Access with Linux support in late October.

How to play Among Us on a Chromebook with GeForce Now - Steam Version Today we are looking at how to play Among Us on a Chromebook. We will be using Nvidia's Geforce Now, to play as it works very well and on most Chromebooks,. So, as seen in the video, a person first creates a free or paid GeForce Now account (if you do not have one already). Then we go to the Steam website and create a free account (if you do not have one already) and add Among Us which is a paid game to your library and lastly, we go to the GeForce Now dashboard and launch and play Among Us!