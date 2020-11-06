XuanTie C906 based Allwinner RISC-V processor to power $12+ Linux SBC’s
Allwinner RISC-V processor will run the Debian Linux operating system (Tina OS), and the $12.5 price tag for Sipeed SBC makes it the cheapest RISC-V Linux board with MMU by far. You can already run Linux on RISC-V using Kendryte K210 boards, but those are not really practical due to the lack of MMU and low-memory, or on HiFive Unmatched offered for $665 and allows you to build a complete RISC-V PC.
The upcoming Allwinner powered RISC-V board from Sipeed does not come with a 3D GPU, and memory is limited so based on the information currently available, it may end being comparable to a Raspberry Pi Model A+ minus the ability to run any application relying on 3D graphics.
I am really surprised today ArchBang has had over 3500 downloads this week. An all time record. Have to blame (or thank) Matt at ArchLabs for letting users know of release. Think some comments were also made on Distro Watch. Never going to say ArchBang is perfect and it will always need more work Tried to make it so a user has a range of options to get the job done. If you want to install offline, a fully customized install from the ground up or via arch-install-scripts (the arch way).
Am looking at adding a mirror selector to abinstall and possibly making a user use gparted to set up partitions. Not that high on my list at the moment but something that would make install a little easier.
It's been a little while since we had a community-chat post to round-up what you've all been gaming on Linux lately, so let's have a chat shall we.
We're all a bit spoilt for choice thanks to the likes of native Linux games, Steam Play Proton, cloud game streaming, lots of great emulators and more that you can all do right on Linux. This often makes choosing a game to play rather difficult doesn't it? It does for me.
I end up quite often going back to what I see as comfort games, those that you can just repeat over and over and you know them well, like a gaming comfort blanket with the likes of XCOM 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Streets of Rogue and others but there's a new one in my own personal list: Ziggurat 2 which released into Early Access with Linux support in late October.
Today we are looking at how to play Among Us on a Chromebook. We will be using Nvidia's Geforce Now, to play as it works very well and on most Chromebooks,.
So, as seen in the video, a person first creates a free or paid GeForce Now account (if you do not have one already). Then we go to the Steam website and create a free account (if you do not have one already) and add Among Us which is a paid game to your library and lastly, we go to the GeForce Now dashboard and launch and play Among Us!
Debian/Ubuntu: "Already in Debian", LazPaint in Sparky Linux, and Ubuntu in MTS/Russia
I've sent a merge request to show "Already in Debian" column in packages list on mentors.debian.net.
[...]
This feature is not fully merged yet, but it may be useful to distinguish "This package is already in Debian or not" for sponsor.
There is a new application available for Sparkers: LazPaint
[...]
LazPaint was started to demonstrate the capabilities of the graphic library BGRABitmap. It provides advanced drawing functions in Lazarus development environment. Both provided a source of inspiration for the other and finally LazPaint became real image editor. Thanks to the help of Lazarus community, the program has been compiled on Windows, Linux and macOS.
While talking about cloud-based business, nothing is as wide-spread and influential as telecommunications companies. Because of software-defined networking (SDN) and Network functions virtualization (NVF), telecom services are completely run on the cloud. Canonica, best known for its Linux-based OS Ubuntu, has won a significant customer for its Charmed OpenStack cloud software. The customer is none other than MTS, the largest telecom company in Russia.
Free Software and Openwashing
In this Xen Summit Design Session, the Xen Functional Safety Special Interest Group (FuSA SIG), outlines the progress of the group around Xen and Certification, what is currently being done, and possible future plans.
This session goes through the goals of the FuSA, one of which is writing documents for safety certification but also documents used by developers themselves. These two goals are not always perfectly aligned and present challenges in that the documents must meet requirements for certification, but also be readable and usable by the community at large.
The 2020 editions of Open Source Summit Europe (OSS EU) and Embedded Linux Conference Europe (ELC EU) were held virtually October 26-30, along with some other events (KVM Forum, Linux Security Summit, and more). The videos, Q&A, and presentations from those conferences are now available to all at the event site through the month of November. The videos will also be posted to YouTube during the month so that they will be available for the future. The schedule is available as well.
LIMS or Laboratory Information Management Systems are designed to run labs, function as a collaborative platform for researchers as well as a laboratory notebook.
LIMS boosts teams productivity, organize lab assets and resources, improve collaborative teamwork and keep organized records in digital forms that eases researchers and technician work.
Our topic today is about eLabFTW and why do we recommend it as LIMS?
eLabFTW is a self-hosted completely free open-source (Libre) laboratory information management system. It's designed as a general-purpose laboratory system but proven reliable in medical and biology laboratories, it also works exceptionally for experimental research laboratories.
Developers and software engineers are often required to create diagrams in their line of work. As there are many commercial solutions some may feel compelled to buy like I did on macOS, there are few alternative professional solutions like Dia diagram editor.
Our topic of the day is Gapher a simple yet powerful solution, where we list its features and why it's an important asset for developers and software engineers.
Gapher is a free open-source simple UML and SysML program. It's a multiplatform solution which means it runs on Windows, Linux and macOS.
Version 2.9 of OpenRazer is now available as the independently-developed solution for configuring and monitoring various Razer peripherals on Linux like not only their keyboards and mice but also headsets and other hardware.
Software developer Adam Franco created Curvature to analyze ten million roads around the world and find the twisty ones. Using OpenStreetMap (OSM) and a ton of math, Curvature ranks roads based on the number and quality of their curvy bits. The result is a map of almost everywhere on Earth you want to spend a sunny day driving or riding. Our conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
LibreOffice 7.0.2.1 was released on October 8 and LibreOffice 7.0.3.1 on October 29
In the first article of this series, I examined the nature of the innovation process in great detail. I also discussed some sources of resistance to it. In this second part of my review of Matt Ridley's book How Innovation Works, I will explain the ideal environment in which discoveries are born, protected, and progress into useful products and services, considering certain essential conditions for innovations to flourish. And I will argue that open organization principles are the keys to establishing those conditions.
When you run applications on the cloud, odds are you're actually running them in containers. And many of us aren't creating our own containers of common applications, such as the Apache Web Server, MySQL DBMS, or the Traefik cloud-native edge router. Instead, we simply grab them from the Docker Hub or another repository of popular container images. Unfortunately, for users who don't want to pay for their images, Docker is not a charity. Starting in November, Docker has started limiting Docker container pull requests for anonymous and free authenticated users. To address this issue, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has started working on its own public container registry.
