Ubuntu Unity 20.10 Review: Unity with Stability

Ubuntu Unity 20.10 "Groovy Gorilla" spin is the Unity desktop spin with a stable Ubuntu 20.10 base. It features the controversial Unity desktop with additional customizations. We review the Ubuntu Unity 20.10 short-term release to provide you a glimpse of its offerings. Read more

Android Leftovers

Pitivi – A Free and Open Source Video Editor for Linux

Pitivi is a beautiful, powerful and intuitive free and open-source non-linear video editor and it just received the biggest update since its first release. As time will have it, the latest version of Pitivi, 2020.09 is its first major release since 2018 which, as you must have noticed, features a year and month as the version number as opposed to the common “1.x” naming convention. For starters, Pitivi features a new welcome screen/wizard with a more elaborate overview of existing projects. It also now uses scaled proxy clips to make optimized media easier for machines to handle and then restores their editing state when reopening the project. There is a redesigned effects library that makes using video effects a lot cooler with the option to save favourites for quick access. The clip effects UI has also been revamped for batch-tweaking effects at once. Read more

5 Best Lightweight Operating Systems For Raspberry Pi

Let’s have a look at the list of the useful and best lightweight operating systems for Raspberry Pi. One of the best-operating systems for the Raspberry Pi is Raspberry Pi OS Lite. This is a “headless” operating system. piCore is the Tiny Core Linux’s Raspberry Pi version. It is extremely lightweight as it is just under 90MB in size. Read more

