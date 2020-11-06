Games: Prodeus, Kujlevka, Forest's Secret and Perfect Vermin
-
Chris Titus is WRONG about Linux Gaming.
-
First-person shooter Prodeus enters Early Access today, Linux (and macOS) to come later | GamingOnLinux
Prodeus is the seriously slick looking retro-shooter re-imagined blending modern and retro designs together, it enters Early Access today but we have a wait ahead for official support. Originally funded on Kickstarter, close to 3,000 backers helped the developers with around $105,626 back in 2019 and it's looking exciting.
-
Kujlevka is an upcoming quirky Russian adventure about a crashed alien ship | GamingOnLinux
The Russian village of Kujlevka becomes anything but ordinary in this upcoming story-based adventure game about an alien ship that crashes into your house.
"Russia, 1992. An ordinary village of Kujlevka faces yet another challenge in this dark period of Russian history, and this one really makes the financial crisis and raising crime rates look bleak: out of all locations on Earth, this little settlement, forgotten by everyone, turns into the busiest place on the planet overnight when a flying saucer crashes directly into the headman’s house."
-
Need to chill? Check out Forest's Secret, a free nonviolent adventure | GamingOnLinux
Forest's Secret is a free (you can donate) adventure game with a nonviolent theme where you play as a traveller who has just arrived at a quiet forest settlement called Wabika.
"Forest's Secret is a cozy, nonviolent adventure game. You play as a traveler who has just arrived at a quiet forest settlement called Wabika, and must explore its mysterious paths, discover its ancient history, and make friends with its quirky inhabitants in order to find what it is you're searching for. There’s lots of neat little stuff to discover!"
It actually released quite some time ago, along with an additional Mystery of the Frost update that came later adding in a new story, new areas to explore and new gameplay mechanics. Shame we only just came across it as it's quite sweet.
-
Smash up an office to find vermin hiding in the free game Perfect Vermin | GamingOnLinux
A free game that lets you run around a seemingly empty office with a sledgehammer? Perfect Vermin is not quite what it seems as you hunt for some weird creatures. Originally released on itch.io, it's now hopped on over to Steam to bring it to a bigger audience.
Your task is pretty simple: run through an office and smash up some tables. chairs, toilets and yes even the lightswitch can be smashed off the wall. The reason though? Well, there's some kind of vermin posing as various objects. It's like a game of prop hunt, only with a short narrative and a darker theme.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 496 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu Unity 20.10 Review: Unity with Stability
Ubuntu Unity 20.10 "Groovy Gorilla" spin is the Unity desktop spin with a stable Ubuntu 20.10 base. It features the controversial Unity desktop with additional customizations. We review the Ubuntu Unity 20.10 short-term release to provide you a glimpse of its offerings.
Android Leftovers
Pitivi – A Free and Open Source Video Editor for Linux
Pitivi is a beautiful, powerful and intuitive free and open-source non-linear video editor and it just received the biggest update since its first release. As time will have it, the latest version of Pitivi, 2020.09 is its first major release since 2018 which, as you must have noticed, features a year and month as the version number as opposed to the common “1.x” naming convention. For starters, Pitivi features a new welcome screen/wizard with a more elaborate overview of existing projects. It also now uses scaled proxy clips to make optimized media easier for machines to handle and then restores their editing state when reopening the project. There is a redesigned effects library that makes using video effects a lot cooler with the option to save favourites for quick access. The clip effects UI has also been revamped for batch-tweaking effects at once.
5 Best Lightweight Operating Systems For Raspberry Pi
Let’s have a look at the list of the useful and best lightweight operating systems for Raspberry Pi. One of the best-operating systems for the Raspberry Pi is Raspberry Pi OS Lite. This is a “headless” operating system. piCore is the Tiny Core Linux’s Raspberry Pi version. It is extremely lightweight as it is just under 90MB in size.
Recent comments
9 min 40 sec ago
13 min 50 sec ago
6 hours 36 min ago
7 hours 28 min ago
12 hours 42 min ago
14 hours 19 min ago
14 hours 54 min ago
17 hours 5 min ago
21 hours 20 min ago
23 hours 3 min ago