Security Leftovers
-
Campari, Capcom hit by Windows Ragnar Locker ransomware
Italian liqueur manufacturer Campari Group and Japanese game maker Capcom have both been hit by cyber criminals using the Ragnar Locker ransomware that affects only Windows systems.
-
China hits out at US for pushing Egypt to reject use of Huawei gear
The latest battleground for the US and China is Egypt, where an American official has warned authorities that they should avoid using Chinese technology for their 5G networks.
-
Ubuntu, Windows, And Chrome Hacked At China's Top Hackathon
-
Indian COVID vaccine research firms hit by Windows ransomware
Two companies involved in research connected with vaccines for the coronavirus and both based in India have been hit by ransomware.
-
Old Versions of Android to Not Support Secure Websites [Ed: The surveillance enthusiast Laura Tucker wants us to think Linux Foundation already has a monopoly on the Web]
Recently, The non-profit organization Let’s Encrypt announced that on September 1, 2021, it’s partnership with certification authority IdenTrust will end. It will not be renewing the partnership and will instead be using its own root certificate. Default cross-signaling for IdenTrust’s certificate will stop on January 11.
-
Kernel: TTM and Thunderbolt / USB4
Compact box computer and signage system feature RK3399
Advantech’s compact “EPC-R4710” embedded computer and $303-and-up “DS-100” signage system run Android or Linux on a Rockchip RK3399 with 2GB LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, up to 2x GbE, 2x HDMI, and M.2 expansion. Last week while exploring Advantech’s Rockchip RK3399 powered ROM-5780 SMARC module, we saw two RK3399 based Advantech computers marked as “new.” It is hard to see how new since we have seen no announcements or media coverage. (Advantech rarely announces its hardware products, saving its PR for major platform initiatives and strategic partnerships.) The EPC-R4710, which is also marked as “preliminary,” appears to be more recent than the DS-100, which is available from multiple sources selling for as low as $339 or $303 for the DS-100 Lite model.
today's howtos
Quick Lookup is a Simple Open Source Word Lookup Tool to Find Meaning of Words You Come Across
It is always handy to have a quick word lookup tool while browsing the web or reading an e-book. Quick Lookup is one such free and open-source tool to try. Whenever I come across a word that I don’t know the meaning of, I just open a new tab and search for the meaning. However, it is a hit and trial every time depending on what search engine you’re on. Even if you do get an idea for the meaning with a quick search, you do not get all the details required along with it. Especially, if you do not know the meaning of the word that describes your target word. You will end up performing another quick search.
