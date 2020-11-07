Pick up this coin sized Linux computer with screen for 13% off
Computers are more compact than ever before. But, if you don’t already know about the VoCore2, you haven’t seen anything yet. That’s because this Linux machine takes portability to a whole new level. And now you can pick one up for just $69, which is a sweetheart of a deal.
The VoCore2 is a super small, coin-sized, open-source Linux computer system. But don’t let its miniature stature fool you. Inside is some pretty serious circuitry that lets it perform powerful feats. You can use it as a VPN gateway, an AirPlay music streaming station, a private cloud for your own personal data, and more. The possibilities are only limited by your imagination.
Kernel: TTM and Thunderbolt / USB4
Compact box computer and signage system feature RK3399
Advantech’s compact “EPC-R4710” embedded computer and $303-and-up “DS-100” signage system run Android or Linux on a Rockchip RK3399 with 2GB LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, up to 2x GbE, 2x HDMI, and M.2 expansion. Last week while exploring Advantech’s Rockchip RK3399 powered ROM-5780 SMARC module, we saw two RK3399 based Advantech computers marked as “new.” It is hard to see how new since we have seen no announcements or media coverage. (Advantech rarely announces its hardware products, saving its PR for major platform initiatives and strategic partnerships.) The EPC-R4710, which is also marked as “preliminary,” appears to be more recent than the DS-100, which is available from multiple sources selling for as low as $339 or $303 for the DS-100 Lite model.
Quick Lookup is a Simple Open Source Word Lookup Tool to Find Meaning of Words You Come Across
It is always handy to have a quick word lookup tool while browsing the web or reading an e-book. Quick Lookup is one such free and open-source tool to try. Whenever I come across a word that I don’t know the meaning of, I just open a new tab and search for the meaning. However, it is a hit and trial every time depending on what search engine you’re on. Even if you do get an idea for the meaning with a quick search, you do not get all the details required along with it. Especially, if you do not know the meaning of the word that describes your target word. You will end up performing another quick search.
