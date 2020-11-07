Language Selection

Kernel: TTM and Thunderbolt / USB4

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 9th of November 2020 04:57:14 PM
Linux
  • TTM Multihop Code Revised For Improving Linux GPU Buffer Management - Phoronix

    Among the many open-source graphics driver improvements being worked on recently by Red Hat's David Airlie from Lavapipe to OpenCL 3.0 Clover work, another recent effort has been around TTM "multihop" as an improvement for this memory management infrastructure used by the likes of the AMDGPU kernel driver.

    Airlie has been working on patches in recent weeks to extend the TTM memory management infrastructure with a "multihop" feature. Right now when needing to move a buffer temporarily across address spaces such as from system RAM to/from video RAM, the driver functions are called upon that add further complexity to the driver code. TTM Multihop allows the core TTM memory management code handle this temporary placement of buffers to/from vRAM to sRAM in order to avoid call stack issues with existing path of the drivers handling it.

  • Linux Picking Up A Driver For Checking If Thunderbolt/USB4 Ports Are Functional - Phoronix

    Intel is contributing a new driver to the Linux kernel for determining whether Thunderbolt / USB4 ports are functional.

    The DMA Traffic Test Driver does just that and is used for sending and receiving a specified number of packets on a loopback connection to see whether a port is functioning, primarily for testing purposes during hardware manufacturing.

Compact box computer and signage system feature RK3399

Advantech’s compact “EPC-R4710” embedded computer and $303-and-up “DS-100” signage system run Android or Linux on a Rockchip RK3399 with 2GB LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, up to 2x GbE, 2x HDMI, and M.2 expansion. Last week while exploring Advantech’s Rockchip RK3399 powered ROM-5780 SMARC module, we saw two RK3399 based Advantech computers marked as “new.” It is hard to see how new since we have seen no announcements or media coverage. (Advantech rarely announces its hardware products, saving its PR for major platform initiatives and strategic partnerships.) The EPC-R4710, which is also marked as “preliminary,” appears to be more recent than the DS-100, which is available from multiple sources selling for as low as $339 or $303 for the DS-100 Lite model. Read more

today's howtos

  • Install Google Chrome on Fedora [GUI & Terminal Methods]

    Fedora comes with Firefox as the default web browser. Despite it being an excellent web browser, you may prefer the popular Google Chrome browser. If you are wondering how to install Google Chrome on Fedora, let me show you two ways of installing Google Chrome, graphical method and command line method.

  • Setting Up Hadoop Pre-requisites and Security Hardening - Part 2

    In this article, we will go through OS-level pre-requisites and do some important Security Hardening tips according to the CIS Benchmark for Production servers.

  • How to Solve 'E: Could not get lock /var/lib/dpkg/lock' Error in Ubuntu

    In this guide, we will learn how to solve 'Could not get lock /var/lib/dpkg/lock' and '/var/lib/apt/lists/lock' error in Ubuntu Linux.

  • Conditional Statements in Ansible: When, Block and Handlers

    Learn to use when statements to run tasks conditionally, block statements to implement exception handling and Ansible handlers to trigger tasks upon change.

  • How To Install ADB and Fastboot on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ADB and Fastboot on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, ADB or Android Debug Bridge is a command-line utility that lets us control an android device from the computer itself. Its part of Google Android SDK and can be used to run shell commands or to copy the files to & from the device and also to install or remove the applications from the device. Fastboot is basically a diagnostics mode that is used to modify the Android file system from the computer when the android device is in bootloader mode. It’s an alternative to recovery mode and is normally used to perform updates or to perform installations. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of ADB and Fastboot on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.

Quick Lookup is a Simple Open Source Word Lookup Tool to Find Meaning of Words You Come Across

It is always handy to have a quick word lookup tool while browsing the web or reading an e-book. Quick Lookup is one such free and open-source tool to try. Whenever I come across a word that I don’t know the meaning of, I just open a new tab and search for the meaning. However, it is a hit and trial every time depending on what search engine you’re on. Even if you do get an idea for the meaning with a quick search, you do not get all the details required along with it. Especially, if you do not know the meaning of the word that describes your target word. You will end up performing another quick search. Read more

