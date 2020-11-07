grep-3.6 released [stable]
This is to announce grep-3.6, a stable release. There have been 18 commits by 3 people in the 6 weeks since 3.5. This release has two important changes, a fix for a bug introduced in grep-3.2 (from late 2018) and the removal of support for the long-deprecated GREP_OPTIONS envvar. See the NEWS below for more detail. Thanks again to Norihiro Tanaka and Paul Eggert, and to everyone else who has contributed. The following people contributed changes to this release: Jim Meyering (9) Norihiro Tanaka (3) Paul Eggert (6) Jim [on behalf of the grep maintainers] ================================================================== Here is the GNU grep home page: http://gnu.org/s/grep/ For a summary of changes and contributors, see: http://git.sv.gnu.org/gitweb/?p=grep.git;a=shortlog;h=v3.6 or run this command from a git-cloned grep directory: git shortlog v3.5..v3.6 To summarize the 65 gnulib-related changes, run these commands from a git-cloned grep directory: git checkout v3.6 git submodule summary v3.5 ================================================================== Here are the compressed sources: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/grep/grep-3.6.tar.gz (2.6MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/grep/grep-3.6.tar.xz (1.6MB) Here are the GPG detached signatures[*]: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/grep/grep-3.6.tar.gz.sig https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/grep/grep-3.6.tar.xz.sig Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth: https://www.gnu.org/order/ftp.html [*] Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the .sig suffix) is intact. First, be sure to download both the .sig file and the corresponding tarball. Then, run a command like this: gpg --verify grep-3.6.tar.gz.sig If that command fails because you don't have the required public key, then run this command to import it: gpg --keyserver keys.gnupg.net --recv-keys 7FD9FCCB000BEEEE and rerun the 'gpg --verify' command. This release was bootstrapped with the following tools: Autoconf 2.69c Automake 1.16b Gnulib v0.1-3992-gbd90572c0 ================================================================== NEWS * Noteworthy changes in release 3.6 (2020-11-08) [stable] ** Changes in behavior The GREP_OPTIONS environment variable no longer affects grep's behavior. The variable was declared obsolescent in grep 2.21 (2014), and since then any use had caused grep to issue a diagnostic. ** Bug fixes grep's DFA matcher performed an invalid regex transformation that would convert an ERE like a+a+a+ to a+a+, which would make grep a+a+a+ mistakenly match "aa". [Bug#44351 introduced in grep 3.2] grep -P now reports the troublesome input filename upon PCRE execution failure. Before, searching many files for something rare might fail with just "exceeded PCRE's backtracking limit". Now, it also reports which file triggered the failure.
