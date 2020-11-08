Audiocasts/Shows: Brodie Robertson, This Week in Linux, Linux in the Ham Shack, and Python Bytes Podcast
-
Bc: Deep Dive Into The POSIX Calculator Language - YouTube
There's a lot of calculator apps out there for Linux, however, every linux system already has a calculator installed called bc, in fact this is a part of POSIX spec and basically every unix like system will come with this installed as well.
-
Raspberry Pi 400, LXQt, Youtube-dl Update, Dell Privacy Drivers, HBO Max | This Week in Linux 124
On this episode of This Week in Linux, Raspberry Pi Foundation announced a really cool new product called the Raspberry Pi 400 which is a PC inside of a keyboard! Dell announced some really cool news about hardware privacy controls. We’ve also got a lot of new releases this week with a new version of the desktop environment LXQt, plus a new release of youtube-dl, Pitivi video editor, and the distro OpenIndiana. We’ve got a couple of follow ups this week from Linux Mint and also HBO Max. All that and much more coming up right now on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
-
LHS Episode #378: Space Junk | Linux in the Ham Shack
Welcome to the 378th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, the hosts discuss lots of space- and satellite-related topics, FCC application fees, Dell and security, RISC, Raspberry Pi 400, the Icom IC-705 and much more. Thank you for listening and we hope you have a great week.
-
Episode #206 Python dropping old operating systems is normal! - [Python Bytes Podcast]
Python Bytes podcast delivers headlines directly to your earbuds.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 507 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
LiVES Video Editor 3.2.0 Released with Tons of New Features [PPA]
LiVES, a free and open-source video editor and VJ tool, released new major version 3.2.0 with new features, performance and resource usage improvements, and tons of other changes.
today's howtos
What is a System-on-Chip (SoC), and Why Do We Care if They are Open Source?
Modern gadgets are typically built around a single, highly integrated chip, known as a “System on Chip” (SoC). While the earliest home computer motherboards consisted of around a hundred chips, Moore’s Law pushed that down to just a handful of chips by the time 80286 PC/AT clones were mainstream, and the industry has never looked back. Now, a typical SoC integrates a CPU core complex, plus dozens of peripherals, including analog, RF, and power functions; there are even “System in Package” solutions available that package the SoC, RAM, and sometimes even the FLASH die into a single plastic package. Modern SoCs are exceedingly complex. The “full user’s manual” for a modern SoC is thousands of pages long, and the errata (“bug list”) – if you’re allowed to see it – can be hundreds of pages alone. I put “full user’s manual” in quotations because even the most open, well-documented SoCs (such as the i.MX series from NXP) require a strict NDA to access thousands of pages of documentation on third party Intellectual Property (IP) blocks for functions such as video decoding, graphics acceleration, and security. Beyond the NDA blocks, there is typically a deeper layer of completely unpublished documentation for disused silicon, such as peripherals that were designed-in but did not make the final cut, internal debugging facilities, and pre-boot facilities. Many of these disused features aren’t even well-known within the team that designed the chip! Disused silicon is a thing because building chips is less like snapping together Legos, and more like a sculptor chiseling away at a marble block: adding a circuit is much harder than deactivating a circuit. Adding a circuit might cost around $1 million in new masks, while delaying the project by about 70 days (at a cost of 100,000 man-hours worth of additional wages); with proper planning, deactivating a circuit may be as simple as a code change, or a small edit to a single mask layer, at a cost of perhaps $10,000 and a few days (assuming wafers were held at intermediate stages to facilitate this style of edit).
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 52 min ago
3 hours 48 min ago
3 hours 58 min ago
9 hours 3 min ago
9 hours 7 min ago
15 hours 30 min ago
16 hours 22 min ago
21 hours 36 min ago
23 hours 13 min ago
23 hours 48 min ago